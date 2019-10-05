Nebraska Picks Up Verbal Commitment from 1:02/2:15 Breaststroker Allison Henry

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Scholastic All-American Allison Henry has verbally committed to swim for the University of Nebraska in the class of 2024. Henry is a senior at Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She trains year-round with NRG Swimming.

“Super excited to let go of balloons, chant GO BIG RED with fellow Huskers, and kick off the next chapter of my academic and swimming career at the University of Nebraska! Once I stepped onto campus, the feeling was like no other! Thank you fellow future husker teammates and coaches for welcoming me into this incredible family. And most especially, thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and teachers for supporting me in order for me to be successful.”

Henry specializes in IM, breast, and fly. She is a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 200 breast and 200 IM, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast and 400 IM, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly. She competed in all 5 of those events at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals and placed 20th in the 400m IM with a PB of 4:55.10. She also lowered her best times in the 100m free (59.12), 200m free (2:07.51), and 200m fly (2:18.10). At Rutgers Sectionals, she won the 200 breast, was runner-up in the 100 breast, placed 3rd in the 200 fly and 400 IM, was 8th in the 200 free and 200 IM, and took 10th in the 100 free. In short-course season, she went PBs in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 50/100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She competed at TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup in March, winning the 400 IM and placing 2nd in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Henry is incredibly versatile and could develop in any number of ways depending on where Nebraska needs her most. The Huskers didn’t score any points in the 100 breast at conference last season, and only Gwen Worlton, now a senior, finaled in the 200 breast (18th place). It took 1:01.99/2:15.56 to score in the 100/200 breast and 2:00.37/4:19.59 to get a second swim in the 200/400 IM at 2019 B1G Championships. Henry will join the Cornhuskers with fellow class of 2024 verbal commit Sarah Barton.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.24

200 breast – 2:15.80

200 IM – 2:05.64

400 IM – 4:22.50

100 fly – 56.79

200 fly – 2:04.65

100 free – 51.46

200 free – 1:50.58

Congratulations to current AR senior, Swim Team Captain, Two Time All American, ALLISON HENRY on her verbal commitment made today to NEBRASKA UNIVERSITY! pic.twitter.com/5Y9tfP6Ify — AR Swim Team (@AR_SwimTeam) September 27, 2019

