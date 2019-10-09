Wisconsin Breaststroker Ella Stein Verbally Commits to Nebraska for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hudson, Wisconsin native and Mako Aquatics swimmer Ella Stein has verbally committed to the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers. Stein stated:

“I chose Nebraska because of all that they offer to their student athletes. Seeing the opportunities and resources available was incredible! I can’t wait to be a part of such a welcoming and hardworking team. #GBR!”

While swimming with Mako Aquatics, Stein competed at the NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in August 2019. There, she swam all the breaststroke events as well as the 200m IM where boasted best times in 200m breaststroke and the 200m IM. Just days prior, Stein swam a lifetime best in the 100m breaststroke (1:12.68) at the Minnesota Swimming Senior Long Course Championships. Earlier in the season, Stein achieved a season best time in 100 breaststroke (1:04.49) at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships-West.

As a member of the Hudson High School girl’s swim team, Stein finaled at the Wisconsin Girls DI State Championships all three years, claiming second in the 100m breaststroke as a sophomore. She recently broke the 100 breaststroke pool record in a dual meet versus Chippewa Falls in a time of (1:06.69).

Stein joins both Allison Henry and Sarah Barton at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers finished 8th in the Big Ten Conference during the 2019-2020 season which was their highest placing at the Big Ten Championship meet in school history.

Top SCY Times:

50 Y Free – 24.62

100 Y Free – 52.86

200 Y Free – 1:54.60

50 Y Breast – 29.13

100 Y Breast – 1:03.41

200 Y Breast – 2:19.15

200 Y IM – 2:07.99

