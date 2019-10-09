Sami Roemer Sends Verbal to Missouri State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Iowa native, Sami Roemer has verbally committed to Missouri State for the 2020 season. The back/breast/IM specialist stated:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at MSU! Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for helping and supporting me along the way! I can’t wait to be a bear!”

The senior from Bettendorf High School helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back Regional Championships in 2016 and 2017 as well as third place finishes at the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Iowa State Swimming and Diving Championships. During the high school season, she competed in the 100 back and 200 IM at the 2018 Iowa State Champs finishing in 7th and 8th respectively.

Sami also swims for Piranhas Swim Club year round. Over the summer, she competed in both the Niagara Swimming Long Course Champs and USA Swimming Futures Championships in Geneva. Sami recorded best times in 100m fly (1:06.97) placing 10th at Long Course Champs and 100M free (1:00.97) placing 3rd at Futures.

The Missouri State Women’s Swimming and Diving team finished first in the Missouri Valley Conference for the third year in a row. Roemer’s 200 backstroke and 200 IM times would place her in C finals, while her 400 IM and 100 breaststroke would land her in B finals, putting her right on track to contribute to another team win as a freshman.

Top SCY Times

50 Y Back – 27.433

100 Y Back – 57.85

200 Y Back – 2:08.54

100 Y Breast – 1:05.70

200 Y IM – 2:09.12

400 Y IM – 4:33.87