Defending Champion Oakland Tops Horizon League Men’s, Women’s Preseason Polls

Courtesy: Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS – Oakland earned six first place votes for both the men’s and women’s 2019-20 #HLSD preseason poll and was revealed to be the favorite on Wednesday. The poll was voted on by the Horizon League’s seven head swim coaches.

After taking home their sixth consecutive men’s championship title last February, Oakland (42 points) had six first place votes to top the men’s preseason poll. They return this season with Freshman of the Year winner Ben Davis.

Last year’s championship runner-up, Cleveland State (39 points), received one first place vote to finish second in the poll. Third place went to IUPUI (34 points), followed closely by UIC (31 points) who took fourth. Milwaukee (20 points) earned fifth place, followed by Green Bay (17 points) and Youngstown State (7 points) for the men’s preseason poll.

Oakland (42 points) is the defending champion on the women’s side and took the top spot in the 2019-20 preseason poll. This season, the Golden Grizzlies return Freshman of the Year, Susan LaGrand.

IUPUI (37 points) was last season’s championship runner-up and was voted second in this year’s poll. Cleveland State (31 points) received one first place vote and tied with Milwaukee (31 points) for third place in the poll. UIC (25 points) was voted the fifth team in the rankings. Rounding out the 2019-20 #HLSD Women’s Preseason Poll are Green Bay (14 points) and Youngstown State (9 points).

The 2020 Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship will take place February 19-22 and will be hosted by Oakland.

2019-20 Horizon League Men’s Swimming and Diving Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

Oakland – 42 (6) Cleveland State – 39 (1) IUPUI – 34 UIC – 31 Milwaukee – 20 Green Bay – 17 Youngstown State – 7

2019-20 Horizon League Women’s Swimming and Diving Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)