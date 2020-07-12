Penn Charter Breaststroker Joseph Hong Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Virginia Tech has picked up Pennridge High School’s Joseph Hong, who trains with Penn Charter Aquatic Club under Crystal Keelan. Keelan was a head coach of the U.S. team for the 2019 World Junior Champs, and she was Reece Whitley‘s longtime coach until he went to Cal.

Hong joins VT’s class of 2025.

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at Virginia Tech! I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, and friends for supporting and helping me throughout this process. I’m so grateful for the chance to be part of such an amazing team and I can’t wait to be a Hokie! #GoHokies #TalonsUp

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.74

200 breast – 2:00.80

200 IM – 1:54.83

400 IM – 4:04.03

Hong is pretty much exclusively a breaststroker, and he’s just a touch better in the 200 than the 100. At the 2020 Pennsylvania 3A HS Champs, Hong placed fifth in the timed finals of the 100 breast, going 56.20.

At the Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, Hong scored in the 200 breast C-final at 20th, going 2:20.33 in the final for a lifetime best. He also his a best in a time trial in the 100 breast, going 1:04.70.

Last season, freshman AJ Pouch led the Hokies in the breaststroke events at 52.9 in the 100 and 1:53.6 in the 200, the top breaststroker on the roster by over a second and a half in both events. VT also returns their #2 100 breaststroker, rising sophomore Cobi Lopez Miro (54.62), and their #2 200 breaststroker, rising junior Keith Myburgh (1:55.34).

VT has Spanish breaststroker Carles Coll, 1:02/2:14 in LCM, incoming as part of the class of 2024. Hong will join backstroker Ben Eckerson and the versatile Luan Grobbelaar in VT’s class of 2025.

