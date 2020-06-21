Brazil’s Leandro Odorici Verbally Commits to Georgia Tech Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leandro Odorici of Brazil has verbally committed to join the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in fall 2021.

I am very happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Georgia Tech University. The team, the coaches and the campus are unique. I am very lucky to have the support of my family, friends and coaches who have been extremely important during my journey. I’m excited to be part of this wonderful team. Go Jackets!

TOP TIMES (LCM/ SCY CONV.)

50 free – 23.22 / 20.19

100 free – 51.31 / 44.78

100 breast – 1:04.74 / 56.52

Odorici won Brazilian age group titles in the 50 free and 100 free in 2018. Most recently, in February, Odorici represented Brazil at the 2020 UANA Cup in Lima, Peru. There, he won the 50 breast (29.56), took second in the 50 free and 100 free, and placed third in the 100 breast. He also split 28.96 swimming the breast leg on their victorious 200 medley relay.

Georgia Tech has lost, or will lose, all of its top sprint talent by the time Odorici gets to campus. Odorici’s sprint prowess should then be an immediate boost for the Yellow Jackets when he gets to campus next fall.

Georgia Tech star Caio Pumputis also hails from Brazil. The two-time ACC Champion and three-time NCAA All-American is a rising senior with the Yellow Jackets, and as their top breaststroker, they’ll be looking for new breaststroke speed beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Odorici joins Turkish National Team-ers Berke Saka and Mert Kilavuz and Texas’s Antonio Romero in GT’s class of 2025.

