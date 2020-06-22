Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Turkish 800 Free Record-Holder Mert Kilavuz Chooses Georgia Tech for Fall 2021

Turkish national record-holder Mert Kilavuz has verbally committed to Georgia Tech’s class of 2025.

It is an honor to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the Georgia Institute of Technology. I’m thankful to my family, coaches, teachers and friends for all their support along the way. I can’t wait to be a Yellow Jacket and I am so excited to be part of this legendary family. GO JACKETS 🐝!

TOP TIMES (LCM/ SCY CONV.)

  • 200 free – 1:55.86 / 1:41.49
  • 400 free – 3:55.22 / 4:23.55
  • 800 free – 7:55.28 / 8:52.52
  • 1500 free – 15:20.64 / 15:02.58

Kilavuz, a pure distance specialist, is best in the 800 and 1500 free. At the 2020 Greek Winter Championships, Kilavuz swam his lifetime best 7:55.28 in the 800 free to set the Turkish national record. With his 7:48.70 in short course meters from the Turkish Nationals in December, Kilavuz holds the 800 free NR in both long and short course.

For context, that 7:55.28 would rank within the top 25 on the U.S. top performers all-time list, and Kilavuz ranks 13th in the world for the 2019-20 season with that swim, less than a second back of #12 Robert Finke.

At the 2019 European Junior Champs, Kilavuz placed seventh in the 1500 free and 10th in the 800 free. He also competed for Turkey at the 2019 World Junior Champs, placing 21st in the 1500 free, and in December he won Turkish National titles in both the 800 and 1500 free in LCM.

Georgia Tech had nobody under 4:20 in the 500 free last season, and Kilavuz would’ve been their best miler by over ten seconds last year with his converted best. With that converted time, he would’ve placed sixth at the 2020 ACC Champs in the 1650 free.

Kilavuz joins another Turkish National Team-er, Berke Saka, along with Brazil’s Leandro Odorici and Texas’s Antonio Romero in GT’s class of 2025.

