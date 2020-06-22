Junior Nationals Qualifier Naomee Miller Commits to Marshall University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Naomee Miller of Apollo, PA has committed to swim at Mashall University beginning in the 2020-2021 season.

“I’m extremely proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Marshall University! I never would have thought my senior year would have been like this. I am very thankful for everything Coach Jabs and Coach Kate did for me while I was committed to ECU. Thank you to Marshall University and Coach Ian for helping me find a new home to continue my academic and athletic career at the division I level. Go herd!”

Miller most recently competed at the Allegheny Mountain Junior Olympics, where she earned 3 silver medals. The breaststroke specialist placed 2nd in the 400 IM behind Racer X Aquatics’s Zoe Skirboll. She dropped 1.83 seconds from her entry time to earn a new personal best. Miller earned her other silver medals in the 100 and 200 breast, again powering to the wall behind Skirboll. Miller placed 7th in the 200 IM and 9th in the 200 free.

Her 400 IM time qualified her for the Speedo Futures Championship meet.

In December of 2017, Miller earned a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breast, and in March of 2018 she qualified for the Winter Juniors Championships in the 200 breast.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 29.71

100 breast – 1:02.36

200 breast – 2:17.67

200 IM – 2:07.08

400 IM – 4:27.75

When she arrives on campus, Miller will be Marshall University’s fastest swimmer in the 100 and 200 breast, as well as in the 200 and 400 IM. Her best times in the 100 breast (2nd) and 200 breast (5th) both would rank her in the top 5 in program history.

