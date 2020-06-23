Georgia Tech Picks Up Another for 2021: Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Antonio Romero

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Antonio Romero has announced his verbal commitment to join Georgia Tech for fall 2021.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at Georgia Tech! I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for all my friends, family, coaches, and teachers that supported me along the way! Go Jackets!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.49

200 free – 1:39.27

500 free – 4:30.25

1650 free – 15:40.38

200 IM – 1:50.75

400 IM – 3:54.11

Romero is a strong mid-distance/distance freestyler and IM’er. At the 2020 Texas 6A State Champs in February, representing Plano West High School, Romero scored at sixth in the 200 free (1:39.27) and 12th in the 500 free (4:30.25). At that meet, he also split 22.81 swimming fly on their 200 medley relay, and led off their 400 free relay in 46.49. All of his flat-start swims at that meet were lifetime bests.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, Romero was a C-finalist in the 400 IM with a lifetime best 3:54.11 to place 21st overall. He also finished 24th in the 1650 free with a new best of 15:40.38.

Georgia Tech had nobody under 4:20 in the 500 free and nobody under 15:10 in the mile last season. The Yellow Jackets also just graduated the vast majority of their 400 IM group, and Romero should help address shallow lineups in distance and IM when he gets to campus next fall.

Romero joins Turkish National Team-ers Mert Kilavuz and Berke Saka along with Brazil’s Leandro Odorici in GT’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.