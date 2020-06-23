2016 Olympian Valerie Gruest Announces Retirement; Reveals Childhood Abuse

2016 Guatemalan Olympian Valerie Gruest has announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

In an emotional Instagram post, Gruest simultaneously announced her retirement, and shared her personal story of “psychological, physical and sexual abuse” growing up.

Gruest was already a Guatemalan international in high school, where she attended bilingual English-Spanish school Calle Verde Colegio in Guatemala. She arrived at Northwestern in the fall of 2016 with an Olympic berth already under her belt from Rio de Janeiro in 2016. At those Games, she was the youngest member of the Guatemalan Olympic team at 17-years old.

She finished 29th in the 400 free and 22nd in the 800 free in her Olympic debut. She retires as the long course National Record holder int he 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, as well as the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She is also a member of the National Record holding 400 and 800 meter freestyle relays. In the latter event, her personal best in the 800 free individually (8:39.80) is actually better than Guatemala’s National Record in the relay (8:51.47).

As a freshman at Northwestern, she led the team in the 500, 1000, and 1650 yard freestyle races. She broke the school record in the 1650 freestyle and finished 9th at the NCAA Championship meet.

Her mother, Karin Slowing, and her aunt, Melanie, were also Olympic swimmers.

Gruest graduated from Northwestern this spring. Her mother trained her from the age of 4.

While Gruest swam her last official races in the summer of 2017, and told the Northwestern student paper in 2020 that she had retired in 2019, Gruest says that she now finally felt empowered to announce her retirement to show others who have gone through abuse that it is possible to persevere.

Gruest told SwimSwam this week that she’s unable to share the identity of her abuser, on advice of her attorney, but she did confront her abuser during a trial in Guatemala after leaving the country for the United States.

During a Northwestern Art Review Video Art Show earlier this year, Gruest debuted her film “Behind the Smiles,” that juxtaposed the differences between photos of her success in swimming in the public eye with her narrating her experience of physical abuse and trauma.

Gruest’s full reflection on her swimming career is below.

Gruest Full Retirement Announcement