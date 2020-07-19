Tennessee Announces Addition of Four Male Divers To 2020 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s diving coach Dave Parrington has announced the signing of four new Vol divers to the men’s program’s 2020 recruiting class.

The four signees bring the class to a total of 18 new swimmers and divers. The four new divers will bring an immediate impact to a squad that returns four divers from last season, including Will Hallam and Matthew Wade who each won a bronze medal at the 2020 SEC Championships. Hallam and Wade have also qualified for the NCAA Championships in both 2019 and 2020.

A breakdown of Tennessee’s four newest divers can be viewed below. For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee swimming and diving, follow @Vol_Swim on Twitter and Instagram.

Bryden Hattie

Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Events: Platform, 1m and 3m

Coach Parrington: Bryden comes in as a highly talented diver who has achieved most of his success on the platform, but his springboard skills are also highly developed. He has enjoyed excellent results both as a Canadian Senior and Junior National team member having competed with success at the Canadian Senior and Junior National Championships, the 2019 FINA World Championships, the 2018 Youth Olympics and the Pan Am Games. I’m pumped he’s a Vol and look forward to seeing his continued development.

Dillon Richardson

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Events: 1m, 3m, Platform

2020 Tennessee High School State Champion

Coach Parrington: Out of our local club diving club team I’m excited to have Dillon on our side. He is a very strong physical diver with some big DD dives especially on the springboards, but he is also competitive on the platforms, and will be an excellent asset as an all three-board guy. It’ll be a big asset for him to be teaming up with his elder brother Keegan.

Jake Reasor

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Events: Platform, 1m and 3m

2019 and 2020 Bronze Medalist at the Tennessee High School State Championships

Coach Parrington: Jake who hails from our local club diving team is well balanced across springboard and platform. He is a graceful diver with good strength and very strong twisting skills. In our strong training and competitive atmosphere, I foresee huge gains on his part.

Nick Cassell

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Events: Platform, 1m and 3m

2019 Tennessee High School State Champion

Coach Parrington: Nick is another local diving signee who I am very excited to have join this experienced squad. He is a very talented athlete and a great acrobat with an extensive trampoline back ground which really enhances his kinesthetic awareness. He was the 2019 Tennessee High School Diving State Champion and I see him thriving on all thee boards and becoming a valuable scorer down the road.