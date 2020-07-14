Georgia Tech Receives Commitment from Matt Steele

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matt Steele, an incoming high school senior from Atlanta, Georgia, has committed to swim for Division I Georgia Tech. Steele will graduate from North Atlanta High School in spring 2021 and join the Yellow Jacket’s class of 2025.

Steele currently trains with the SwimAtlanta mega-club. He is a Futures and Junior Nationals qualifier who placed 3rd in both the 100 breaststroke (57.29) and 200 IM (1:51.16) at the 2020 GHSA 6-7A State Championships.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Georgia Tech! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for guiding me in this process and for helping me achieve my goals in and out of the water. Go Jackets🐝!”

At the 2020 ACC Championships with Georgia Tech, Steele would have been the team’s 4th fastest swimmer in the 400 IM and 5th fastest 200 breaststroker with his current best times as a high school junior.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:43.40

100 breaststroke – 56.62

200 breaststroke – 2:01.90

200 butterfly – 1:52.55

200 IM – 1:50.92

400 IM – 3:56.24

At the ACC Championships this year, the Yellow Jackets placed 9th as a team and 10 team members were named to the CSCAA Scholar All-American team.

He is part of a growing class of 2021 for Georgia Tech, which so far includes Josh Hanks, Antonio Romero, Mert Kilavuz, Scott Haney, and Sean Simms in what is becoming one of the team’s best classes of the last decade.

