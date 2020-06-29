National HS Record-Holder Torri Huske, #2 in the Class, Chooses Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Torri Huske, the 15-16 NAG record-holder in the 100m butterfly and NISCA high school record-holder in the 100y butterfly, has verbally committed to Stanford for fall 2021 per an Instagram announcement. We ranked Huske #2 in the class behind only Gretchen Walsh, who has verbally committed to Virginia.

Huske is undefeated at the Virginia 6A state high school championships; she’s won the 50 free and 100 fly in 2018, 2019, and 2020, since her freshman season with Yorktown High School. At the 2019 6A champs, Huske swam a 51.29 to break Beata Nelson’s NISCA high school national record in the 100 fly. In 2020, she lowered that record to a 50.69, while her lifetime best 50.49 ties her for 19th all-time in the event’s history in yards and fifth all-time among American 18 & unders.

Last summer, Huske broke a 38-year-old NAG record in the 15-16 100 fly with a 57.80 in long course meters at the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals. The mark was set in 1981 by butterfly legend Mary T. Meagher with a 57.93. Later in the summer, at the 2019 World Junior Championships, Huske lowered that mark to a 57.71. Then, in December, at the 2019 U.S. Open, Huske dropped a 57.48 to break the record yet again and beat a field that included Olympian Kelsi Dahlia.

At World Juniors last summer, Huske won 100 fly gold, 50 fly gold, and 100 free silver. She also swam on gold medal-winning relays in the women’s 400 free and 400 medley as well as the mixed 400 medley.

Huske has had impressive successes at the last two U.S. Summer Nationals; in 2018, she was fifth in the 50 fly and 19th in the 50 free. Last year, she snagged a fourth-place touch in the 100 fly, was 10th in the 100 free, and placed 11th in the 50 free.

It goes without saying that this is one of the huge snags of the recruiting class for the Stanford Cardinal; Huske has been a force in her age group career, and she’s creeping up on the top butterfliers in the U.S. right now.

Considering her speed across all four strokes and her undeniable ability in sprint fly, she will have a huge impact on a Stanford team that has been without a dagger sprint butterflier since All-American Janet Hu. Stanford, for all of their 200 fly power the last few seasons, has not had a 100 butterflier break 52-seconds in the flat start event since Hu in 2018 (she was third in the event at the 2018 NCAA Champ with a 50.56, while Stanford also had Ally Howe and Lindsey Engel in the 51’s). Huske is already very close to Hu’s Stanford program record of 50.38.

Huske’s sprint free and fly abilities should land her a spot on the four shorter relays immediately for the Cardinal as a freshman. Her 50 fly flat start (22.9 in yards, 25.7 in meters) is truly exceptional, and as the medleys have been weaker for Stanford since 2018, those will quickly become their strong point. Of course, with Regan Smith and the rest of the #1-ranked incoming class, it’s not like Stanford’s cupboards will be empty.

Already at the level to challenge for top 3 positions at NCAAs, Huske would’ve been #5 in the NCAA last season in national rankings. She would’ve made 2019 NCAA B-finals in the 50 free and 200 fly with her current bests, while she would’ve been tenths off of scoring in the 100 free and 200 IM, too.

As Stanford looks to remain atop the NCAA against challenges from the usual suspects (Cal) and the rising program out east (Virginia), Huske’s commitment will certainly help keep the Cardinal dominance alive and well. Huske joins CT breaststroker/IMer Meghan Lynch and diver Lauren Burch in Stanford’s class of 2025.

