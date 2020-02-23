Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske Lowers National Public High School Record in 100 Fly (Race Video)

Torri Huske, a junior at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, lowered the National Public High School Record in the 100 fly on Saturday. Swimming at the 2020 VHSL Class 6 State Swim & Dive Championships, she clocked a 50.69 in finals to win the event by more than 4 seconds. That performance lowered her own Virginia 6A, all-time Virginia High School, and National Public High School records which she had set last February with 51.29. Huske also won the 50 free, breaking her own 6A and all-time Virginia state records of 21.95 with 21.83.

Most of Huske’s improvement came on the second half of the race, where she was nearly half a second faster than she had been last year:

2019 VHSL 6A 2020 VHSL 6A
1st 50 23.69 23.58
2nd 50 27.60 27.11
100 fly 51.29 50.69

Huske swam a lifetime best 100 fly of 50.49 in December at the 2019 NCAP Invitational. That ranks her 4th all-time among 17-18 girls:

Time Athlete LSC Team Meet Date
50.19 Olivia Bray VA GATR 2019 VA VSI SC Senior Champion 2/28/2019
50.30 Kate Douglass VA UVA 2019 UT Invite 11/21/2019
50.45 Regan Smith MN RIPT 2019 Sectionals – Raleigh 3/7/2019
50.49 Torri Huske PV AAC 2019 PV NCAP Invitational 12/12/2019

Watch the 2020 VHSL Class 6 State Swim & Dive Championships race video here:

The overall National High School Record still belongs to Claire Curzan, who established the mark with 50.35 at the 2020 North Carolina 4A State Championships.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Aquaman

Holy moley

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!