Torri Huske Lowers National Public High School Record in 100 Fly (Race Video)

Torri Huske, a junior at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, lowered the National Public High School Record in the 100 fly on Saturday. Swimming at the 2020 VHSL Class 6 State Swim & Dive Championships, she clocked a 50.69 in finals to win the event by more than 4 seconds. That performance lowered her own Virginia 6A, all-time Virginia High School, and National Public High School records which she had set last February with 51.29. Huske also won the 50 free, breaking her own 6A and all-time Virginia state records of 21.95 with 21.83.

Most of Huske’s improvement came on the second half of the race, where she was nearly half a second faster than she had been last year:

2019 VHSL 6A 2020 VHSL 6A 1st 50 23.69 23.58 2nd 50 27.60 27.11 100 fly 51.29 50.69

Huske swam a lifetime best 100 fly of 50.49 in December at the 2019 NCAP Invitational. That ranks her 4th all-time among 17-18 girls:

Time Athlete LSC Team Meet Date 50.19 Olivia Bray VA GATR 2019 VA VSI SC Senior Champion 2/28/2019 50.30 Kate Douglass VA UVA 2019 UT Invite 11/21/2019 50.45 Regan Smith MN RIPT 2019 Sectionals – Raleigh 3/7/2019 50.49 Torri Huske PV AAC 2019 PV NCAP Invitational 12/12/2019

Watch the 2020 VHSL Class 6 State Swim & Dive Championships race video here:

The overall National High School Record still belongs to Claire Curzan, who established the mark with 50.35 at the 2020 North Carolina 4A State Championships.