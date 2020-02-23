Torri Huske Lowers National Public High School Record in 100 Fly (Race Video)

Torri Huske, a junior at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, lowered the National Public High School Record in the 100 fly on Saturday. Swimming at the 2020 VHSL Class 6 State Swim & Dive Championships, she clocked a 50.69 in finals to win the event by more than 4 seconds. That performance lowered her own Virginia 6A, all-time Virginia High School, and National Public High School records which she had set last February with 51.29. Huske also won the 50 free, breaking her own 6A and all-time Virginia state records of 21.95 with 21.83.
Most of Huske’s improvement came on the second half of the race, where she was nearly half a second faster than she had been last year:
|2019 VHSL 6A
|2020 VHSL 6A
|1st 50
|23.69
|23.58
|2nd 50
|27.60
|27.11
|100 fly
|51.29
|50.69
Huske swam a lifetime best 100 fly of 50.49 in December at the 2019 NCAP Invitational. That ranks her 4th all-time among 17-18 girls:
|Time
|Athlete
|LSC
|Team
|Meet
|Date
|50.19
|Olivia Bray
|VA
|GATR
|2019 VA VSI SC Senior Champion
|2/28/2019
|50.30
|Kate Douglass
|VA
|UVA
|2019 UT Invite
|11/21/2019
|50.45
|Regan Smith
|MN
|RIPT
|2019 Sectionals – Raleigh
|3/7/2019
|50.49
|Torri Huske
|PV
|AAC
|2019 PV NCAP Invitational
|12/12/2019
Watch the 2020 VHSL Class 6 State Swim & Dive Championships race video here:
The overall National High School Record still belongs to Claire Curzan, who established the mark with 50.35 at the 2020 North Carolina 4A State Championships.
