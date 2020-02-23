2020 B1G Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
Swimming & Diving
When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
Where: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, Iowa (Central Time Zone)
First a few notes
The highest scoring class at the meet were Ohio State’s juniors who put up and astounding 487 points, 186 points more than the next best class, the Michigan juniors who scored 301.
The Ohio State seniors were the top scoring senior class with 287.5, but Ohio State still return the most individual points with 932. Michigan are next best with 766.
Ohio State had the top freshmen class with 287 individual points, followed closely by Northwestern with 273.
By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was
‘s 49.42 100 fly. Maggie MacNeil The most points any team scored in any event was Michigan’s 130 in the 100 fly. Next best was Ohio State’s 128 in the 400 IM.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Ohio State: 1503.5
2. Michigan: 1306.5
3. Indiana: 964
4. Northwestern: 907.5
5. Wisconsin: 734
6. Minnesota: 617
7. Purdue: 602
8. Penn State: 517.5
9. Iowa: 430
10. Nebraska: 385
11. Rutgers: 291
12. Michigan State: 203
13. Illinois: 193 Individual Scores by Year
Ohio State
Michigan
Indiana
Northwestern
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Purdue
Penn State
Iowa
Nebraska
Rutgers
Michigan State
Illinois
FR
287
141
223
273
36
73
120
26
37
1
50
20
0
SO
158
298
209
88
223
130
40
117
38
82
41
3
44
JR
487
301
206
180
90
47
138
65
49
107
0
16
0
SR
287.5
238.5
124
106.5
117
131
88
91.5
100
31
6
0
1
Returning
932
766
638
541
349
250
298
208
124
190
91
39
44
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Ohio State
Michigan
Indiana
Northwestern
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Purdue
Penn State
Iowa
Nebraska
Rutgers
Michigan State
Illinois
200 Medley Relay
56
64
0
54
44
52
48
50
40
32
34
46
30
800 Free Relay
112
118
50
102
108
98
92
84
92
72
66
76
58
500 Free
230
194
135
113
123
119
92
84
106
94
66
76
58
200 IM
318
239
199
150
193
141
103
87
113
109
66
76
58
50 Free
418
335
275
159
198
150
103
115
117
109
101
76
58
1 mtr Diving
509
414
290
188
201
185
158
115
128
126
101
81
80
400 Medley Relay
561
478
338
242
257
235
202
161
168
158
135
111
108
100 Fly
570
608
356
284
265
272
229
224
195
159
135
111
108
400 IM
698
646
428
341
265
304
240
228
196
175
135
114
108
200 Free
751
687
521
363
309
304
272
228
253
195
135
114
108
100 Breast
816
719
589
421
333
350
300
258
253
195
135
125
108
100 Back
883
753
611
504
386
373
307
302
253
195
163
125
109
3 mtr Diving
952
799
626
528
403
429
354
317
276
220
163
128
131
200 Free Relay
1016
855
680
580
453
473
388
365
316
248
209
158
163
1650 Free
1122
910
733
598
491
501
388
381
316
287
215
161
163
200 Back
1177.5
975.5
736
651.5
548
524
394
438.5
344
287
228
161
163
100 Free
1299.5
1036.5
775
676.5
587
530
403
453.5
364
298
243
161
163
200 Breast
1355.5
1062.5
856
757.5
611
559
433
454.5
368
314
243
175
163
200 Fly
1390.5
1172.5
898
807.5
648
570
451
471.5
383
341
243
175
163
Platform Diving
1447.5
1242.5
914
855.5
680
573
556
477.5
396
353
243
175
163
400 Free Relay
1503.5
1306.5
964
907.5
734
617
602
517.5
430
385
291
203
193
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Ohio State
Michigan
Indiana
Northwestern
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Purdue
Penn State
Iowa
Nebraska
Rutgers
Michigan State
Illinois
200 Medley Relay
56
64
0
54
44
52
48
50
40
32
34
46
30
800 Free Relay
56
54
50
48
64
46
44
34
52
40
32
30
28
500 Free
118
76
85
11
15
21
0
0
14
22
0
0
0
200 IM
88
45
64
37
70
22
11
3
7
15
0
0
0
50 Free
100
96
76
9
5
9
0
28
4
0
35
0
0
1 mtr Diving
91
79
15
29
3
35
55
0
11
17
0
5
22
400 Medley Relay
52
64
48
54
56
50
44
46
40
32
34
30
28
100 Fly
9
130
18
42
8
37
27
63
27
1
0
0
0
400 IM
128
38
72
57
0
32
11
4
1
16
0
3
0
200 Free
53
41
93
22
44
0
32
0
57
20
0
0
0
100 Breast
65
32
68
58
24
46
28
30
0
0
0
11
0
100 Back
67
34
22
83
53
23
7
44
0
0
28
0
1
3 mtr Diving
69
46
15
24
17
56
47
15
23
25
0
3
22
200 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
50
44
34
48
40
28
46
30
32
1650 Free
106
55
53
18
38
28
0
16
0
39
6
3
0
200 Back
55.5
65.5
3
53.5
57
23
6
57.5
28
0
13
0
0
100 Free
122
61
39
25
39
6
9
15
20
11
15
0
0
200 Breast
56
26
81
81
24
29
30
1
4
16
0
14
0
200 Fly
35
110
42
50
37
11
18
17
15
27
0
0
0
Platform Diving
57
70
16
48
32
3
105
6
13
12
0
0
0
400 Free Relay
56
64
50
52
54
44
46
40
34
32
48
28
30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Purdue
Michigan
Ohio State
Northwestern
Rutgers
Penn State
Michigan State
Iowa
Indiana
Wisconsin
Illinois
Minnesota
Nebraska
1
1
5
3
3
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
2
1
4
3
2
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
2
0
3
2
4
3
2
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
1
0
4
1
5
1
2
0
1
0
1
4
2
0
0
0
5
1
2
5
3
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
1
6
1
2
5
2
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
1
1
7
0
2
6
2
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
3
0
8
0
1
3
2
0
2
0
1
3
0
2
0
2
9
2
1
6
0
0
2
0
1
3
0
0
0
1
10
1
2
3
1
0
1
0
0
2
4
0
1
1
11
1
2
6
2
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
2
12
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
1
3
3
0
1
1
13
1
4
0
0
0
1
1
1
5
1
0
2
0
14
2
3
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
2
0
2
0
15
0
2
4
1
0
3
0
0
0
3
0
1
2
16
2
1
2
2
1
0
1
1
4
0
0
1
1
17
0
4
7
4
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
18
2
2
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
4
0
3
0
19
3
2
2
1
1
2
0
0
2
0
0
3
0
20
2
2
1
0
0
1
1
0
2
4
0
3
0
21
2
0
1
1
0
1
0
6
1
1
0
2
1
22
1
1
2
1
0
1
3
0
1
4
0
2
0
23
4
3
1
2
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
1
1
24
1
3
0
1
0
2
0
1
2
1
1
1
3
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Demler, Kathrin
SR
86
500 Free
1
4:37.04
781
400 IM
2
4:05.93
757
200 Fly
4
1:54.44
773
Crawford, Macke
FR
79
1 mtr Diving
1
320.65
3 mtr Diving
3
334.45
Platform Diving
9
232.7
Kowal, Molly A
SR
77
500 Free
5
4:39.35
747
400 IM
9
4:09.93
696
1650 Free
1
15:43.17
771
Romano, Kristen
JR
76
200 IM
5
1:57.29
720
400 IM
3
4:07.72
730
200 Back
6
1:53.99
707
Gresser, Hanna
JR
70
200 IM
7
1:57.57
711
100 Breast
7
59.6
750
200 Breast
6
2:08.6
749
Jurkovic-Perisa
SR
64
50 Free
11
22.42
710
200 Free
7
1:46.35
682
100 Free
5
48.54
737
Rayner, Freya
JR
63
50 Free
3
21.85
818
100 Back
17
53.92
629
100 Free
2
47.81
802
Panitz, Josephi
FR
60
200 IM
6
1:57.32
719
100 Breast
11
1:00.35
706
200 Breast
9
2:10.21
708
White, Georgia
SO
59
500 Free
17
4:43.84
685
200 Free
2
1:44.63
750
100 Free
8
48.77
717
Angerame, Genev
JR
58
1 mtr Diving
11
268.5
3 mtr Diving
9
325.95
Platform Diving
8
252.45
Fulmer, Amy A
FR
56
50 Free
10
22.27
737
100 Back
11
53.4
660
100 Free
7
48.73
721
Tafuto, Veronic
SO
56
500 Free
7
4:41.2
721
400 IM
17
4:11.09
679
1650 Free
6
16:13.75
647
Petrak, Taylor
JR
49
50 Free
5
22.31
729
200 Free
36
1:48.9
581
100 Free
6
48.56
735
Barker, Lexie
JR
47
1 mtr Diving
7
242.15
3 mtr Diving
17
261.6
Platform Diving
12
214.55
Bradley, Rebeka
SR
43.5
50 Free
22
22.89
629
100 Back
5
52.67
702
200 Back
11
1:55.68
661
Jaspeado, Natal
JR
43
500 Free
16
4:45.04
669
400 IM
12
4:13.51
643
1650 Free
10
16:21.4
616
Trace, Katherin
JR
42
200 IM
11
1:58.17
693
400 IM
10
4:12.1
664
200 Fly
17
1:58.65
635
Brenn, Jackie
FR
33
1 mtr Diving
9
272.55
3 mtr Diving
14
268.35
Platform Diving
28
171.3
Fye, Nicole M
JR
32
500 Free
15
4:44.82
672
200 Free
32
1:48.86
583
1650 Free
9
16:20.56
619
Bach, Hannah M
FR
31
100 Breast
8
1:00.26
711
200 Breast
17
2:12.01
664
Mosher, Georgia
SO
31
500 Free
19
4:45.52
662
400 IM
15
4:16.97
589
1650 Free
14
16:35.56
555
Wolfe, Brynna E
FR
17
50 Free
59
23.62
490
100 Back
19
54.02
623
200 Back
16
1:58.44
584
Landstra, Devin
SR
17
50 Free
37
23.2
573
100 Back
15
53.83
635
200 Back
20
1:57.59
609
Palutsis, Amand
SO
12
50 Free
15
22.9
627
100 Fly
28
54.66
575
100 Free
37
50.66
560
Walsh, Aislinn
FR
9
100 Fly
17
53.83
632
100 Breast
33
1:02.82
563
200 Fly
40
2:03.37
467
Sperber, Sarah
JR
7
200 IM
40
2:03.04
541
100 Breast
21
1:01.45
643
200 Breast
22
2:13.93
616
Kilger, Kennady
FR
2
100 Fly
30
54.79
565
200 Free
23
1:48.56
595
100 Free
26
50.37
586
Banks, Laura M
JR
0
100 Breast
29
1:02.57
578
200 Breast
38
2:17.72
511
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
MacNeil, Margar
SO
96
50 Free
1
21.3
945
100 Fly
1
49.42
967
100 Free
1
46.57
933
Tucker, Miranda
SR
81
50 Free
7
22.44
706
100 Breast
1
58.15
844
200 Breast
4
2:07.97
765
Carter, Olivia
SO
80
200 IM
9
1:56.51
744
100 Fly
2
51.67
776
200 Fly
1
1:53.28
815
Kwan, Victoria
SO
75
200 IM
8
1:57.99
699
400 IM
5
4:09.92
696
200 Fly
2
1:54.17
782
Hicks, Chloe A
SR
67
500 Free
11
4:42.29
706
200 Free
6
1:46.13
690
200 Back
3
1:52.92
736
Schmidt, Sierra
JR
67
500 Free
3
4:37.15
780
1650 Free
2
15:48.53
748
200 Fly
15
1:59.22
617
Canale, Nikki
JR
64
1 mtr Diving
6
266.65
3 mtr Diving
4
327.35
Platform Diving
13
210.0
Krause, Vanessa
SR
64
50 Free
14
22.83
639
100 Fly
4
52.27
734
200 Fly
5
1:54.61
767
Sims, Kaitlynn
FR
62
500 Free
4
4:37.31
777
200 Free
17
1:47.22
648
1650 Free
3
15:49.83
743
Pyshnenko, Dari
JR
55
50 Free
2
21.82
824
100 Fly
26
54.44
590
100 Free
3
47.9
793
McPherson, Camr
JR
37
1 mtr Diving
19
247.75
3 mtr Diving
13
273.85
Platform Diving
10
230.3
Minnich, Kather
SO
29
100 Back
12
53.46
656
200 Back
13
1:55.85
657
Schafer, Jacque
SR
26.5
500 Free
42
4:52.86
557
100 Back
16
54.16
615
200 Back
11
1:55.68
661
Klein, Allie
26
1 mtr Diving
4
284.7
Cutshaw, Christ
JR
24
1 mtr Diving
49
178.1
3 mtr Diving
24
251.4
Platform Diving
7
254.9
Glass, Megan E
FR
22
100 Fly
12
53.84
631
200 Free
24
1:49.04
575
200 Fly
19
1:59.35
613
Krolikowski, Ka
JR
22
500 Free
23
4:49.8
602
400 IM
14
4:16.8
592
200 Fly
18
1:59.30
614
Cheetham, Laure
FR
19
1 mtr Diving
13
262.65
3 mtr Diving
20
257.5
Platform Diving
36
150.55
Venter, Mariell
FR
17
100 Back
17
53.92
629
200 Back
17
1:55.84
657
200 Breast
25
2:15.27
581
Margett, Alexis
JR
17
200 IM
49
2:04.29
497
100 Fly
10
53.76
636
200 Fly
26
2:00.79
564
Cleason, Emma C
JR
15
200 IM
22
2:00.43
626
100 Fly
15
54.12
612
200 Fly
29
2:01.06
554
Klein, Allie
SO
13
3 mtr Diving
26
248.45
Platform Diving
14
202.0
Hogan, Lucy E
FR
10
1 mtr Diving
17
249.45
3 mtr Diving
27
247.9
Platform Diving
24
181.15
Kudryashova, So
FR
7
50 Free
61
23.66
482
200 Free
18
1:47.56
635
100 Free
41
50.78
550
Sisson, Carolin
SO
5
500 Free
20
4:46.1
654
100 Breast
33
1:02.82
563
200 Breast
28
2:15.85
565
Tang, Tsoi Lam
FR
2
500 Free
44
4:53.56
546
200 Free
52
1:50.31
519
100 Free
23
50.51
574
Sundermann, Pai
FR
2
1 mtr Diving
39
218.15
3 mtr Diving
32
241.35
Platform Diving
23
182.15
Maiocco, Claire
JR
0
50 Free
40
23.24
565
100 Fly
35
55.07
545
100 Free
40
50.77
550
Bauer, Madelein
FR
0
500 Free
49
4:55.51
514
200 Free
32
1:48.86
583
100 Free
38
50.67
559
Lau, Octavia K
FR
0
500 Free
51
4:56.88
491
200 Free
42
1:49.35
562
200 Fly
42
2:03.76
451
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Peplowski, Noel
SO
76
400 IM
8
4:15.17
617
100 Breast
4
58.91
793
200 Breast
2
2:07.02
791
Looze, Mackenzi
SO
73
200 IM
3
1:55.79
766
400 IM
4
4:08.79
713
200 Fly
9
1:57.72
665
Weiss, Emily N
FR
61
200 IM
19
1:59.59
651
100 Breast
2
58.78
801
200 Breast
3
2:07.73
772
Jernberg, Cassa
SR
59
500 Free
2
4:37.07
781
200 Free
20
1:47.71
629
1650 Free
4
15:59.33
704
Dupre, Cora A
FR
58
50 Free
4
21.93
801
200 Free
1
1:43.61
793
Kovac, Bailey J
JR
56
200 IM
10
1:57.75
706
400 IM
6
4:11.16
678
200 Breast
12
2:12.79
645
Heitmann, Maria
SR
49
500 Free
6
4:40.24
735
200 Free
5
1:46.04
694
100 Free
34
50.54
571
Kirkpatrick, Ab
JR
39
200 IM
13
1:58.98
669
100 Breast
13
1:00.54
695
200 Breast
16
2:13.74
621
Wallace, Maggie
SO
38
500 Free
14
4:44.78
672
200 Free
60
1:51.20
478
1650 Free
5
16:09.73
663
Haskett, Grace
JR
38
50 Free
12
22.47
701
100 Back
8
53.17
673
100 Free
24
50.72
555
Grote, Josephin
JR
37
500 Free
9
4:41.99
710
200 Free
13
1:47.15
651
200 Back
22
1:58.26
589
Turak, Ashley N
FR
37
50 Free
9
22.2
749
100 Fly
27
54.46
589
100 Free
10
49.3
674
Eiber, Laurel E
JR
34
50 Free
13
22.6
679
200 Free
19
1:47.58
634
100 Free
13
49.43
664
Gildersleeve, C
FR
24
200 IM
25
2:00.62
620
100 Fly
23
54.62
577
200 Fly
8
1:57.84
661
Smith, Zain C
FR
24
1 mtr Diving
12
268.3
3 mtr Diving
21
257.0
Platform Diving
20
192.65
Wang, Alyssa
SO
22
1 mtr Diving
34
224.8
3 mtr Diving
16
247.65
Platform Diving
16
181.85
Koontz, Shelby
SR
16
200 IM
28
2:01.57
590
100 Fly
11
53.82
632
200 Fly
33
2:01.7
531
Ober, Ryley M
FR
11
500 Free
29
4:49.34
609
200 Free
16
1:47.65
631
200 Back
39
2:00.49
520
Doherty, Alexis
FR
8
50 Free
24
22.92
623
200 Free
52
1:50.31
519
100 Free
18
49.94
622
Rouleau, Anne M
JR
2
500 Free
61
4:58.32
467
200 Free
94
1:54.91
299
1650 Free
23
16:51.94
475
Carter, Taylor
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
227.95
3 mtr Diving
30
245.4
Platform Diving
35
155.15
Luarde, Kayla M
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
41
215.15
3 mtr Diving
36
225.0
Spears, Savanna
SO
0
50 Free
68
23.78
457
100 Breast
41
1:03.77
501
200 Breast
54
2:24.07
305
Hayward, Hope O
SR
0
100 Breast
26
1:02.31
594
200 Breast
34
2:16.48
548
Lechner, Ashlei
SO
0
500 Free
63
4:59.22
451
200 Free
86
1:53.88
347
200 Fly
50
2:06.86
327
Sommer, Katrina
FR
0
200 IM
56
2:05.45
453
100 Back
33
55.72
514
200 Back
32
1:59.08
565
Hernandez, Carm
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
224.1
3 mtr Diving
49
158.25
Pangburn, Grace
FR
0
50 Free
87
24.42
323
100 Fly
66
59.52
198
100 Back
56
58.57
304
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sheridan, Calyp
JR
92
200 IM
2
1:53.13
859
400 IM
1
4:03.18
803
200 Breast
1
2:06.85
796
Lara, Krystal D
SR
73.5
200 Free
8
1:46.53
675
100 Back
4
52.54
709
200 Back
4
1:53.37
724
Guevara, Miriam
SO
69
100 Fly
5
52.34
730
100 Back
10
53.2
671
200 Fly
3
1:54.31
777
Hopkins, Markie
FR
68
1 mtr Diving
15
251.8
3 mtr Diving
6
308.35
Platform Diving
1
285.45
Brunzell, Hanna
FR
58
200 IM
17
1:58.39
687
100 Breast
6
59.24
772
200 Breast
5
2:08.34
756
Lepisova, Emma
FR
55
50 Free
60
23.63
488
100 Back
3
52.36
720
200 Back
2
1:52.80
740
Larson, Ally D
FR
49
500 Free
22
4:47.02
641
400 IM
7
4:12.36
660
200 Fly
7
1:56.50
704
Angus, Sophie G
JR
47
200 IM
50
2:04.3
496
100 Breast
5
58.96
790
200 Breast
8
2:08.9
741
Patrick, Jaye D
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
14
253.7
3 mtr Diving
45
200.1
Platform Diving
11
229.85
Smith, Madeline
JR
27
50 Free
27
23.06
598
100 Fly
16
54.4
593
100 Free
11
49.32
673
Han, Malorie M
SR
18
50 Free
17
22.67
667
200 Free
43
1:49.41
559
100 Free
17
49.41
665
Lebl, Ilektra V
JR
14
500 Free
18
4:44.48
676
200 Free
26
1:48.05
616
1650 Free
18
16:39.38
537
Aarts, Nicole B
SR
13
50 Free
30
23.08
595
100 Back
14
53.72
641
200 Back
25
1:57.98
598
Groysman, Yulia
FR
12
500 Free
24
4:55.95
507
200 Free
28
1:48.26
607
1650 Free
16
16:38.59
541
Vovk, Tara
SO
9
200 IM
29
2:01.75
584
100 Breast
17
1:00.85
677
200 Breast
26
2:15.39
578
Hellmer, Jasmin
SO
6
50 Free
43
23.27
560
100 Fly
19
54.11
613
200 Fly
25
2:00.76
565
Ghose, Labonita
SO
4
1 mtr Diving
21
240.85
3 mtr Diving
29
246.25
Platform Diving
27
174.15
Nowaski, Daniel
FR
2
500 Free
38
4:52.12
568
400 IM
23
4:21.59
509
200 Fly
27
2:00.88
561
Erb, Mary E
SR
2
100 Breast
31
1:02.76
566
200 Breast
23
2:14.1
612
Kurzydlo, Lilia
SO
0
50 Free
62
23.68
478
200 Free
80
1:53.1
385
100 Free
67
51.84
448
Follmer, Elizab
FR
0
100 Fly
59
57.55
343
100 Back
49
57.09
414
200 Back
48
2:01.93
470
Kamau, Rebecca
JR
0
200 IM
44
2:03.6
522
100 Breast
40
1:03.39
526
200 Breast
30
2:16.03
560
Freeman, Sandra
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:06.07
429
400 IM
33
4:24.97
443
200 Back
51
2:02.65
444
Hruby, Emma R
SR
0
200 IM
66
2:10.7
254
400 IM
39
4:32.27
294
200 Breast
39
2:17.94
504
Adamski, Lindsa
SR
0
50 Free
74
23.89
434
100 Breast
25
1:02.21
600
200 Breast
36
2:17.15
528
Melnick, Meliss
JR
0
50 Free
78
24.04
402
100 Fly
39
55.33
525
200 Fly
43
2:04.14
436
Parsons, Leah M
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
225.0
3 mtr Diving
44
202.3
Platform Diving
29
166.75
Erdemli, Roza
FR
0
50 Free
64
23.71
472
100 Fly
48
56.09
465
200 Fly
46
2:04.7
414
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nelson, Elizabe
SR
96
200 IM
1
1:51.66
917
100 Back
1
49.85
888
200 Back
1
1:48.73
865
Hosack, Lillie
SO
69
200 IM
4
1:56.81
734
200 Free
10
1:45.79
704
100 Free
4
48.51
739
Vithoulkas, Ter
SO
45
1 mtr Diving
22
240.5
3 mtr Diving
10
307.25
Platform Diving
5
263.65
Waechter, Madis
JR
41
500 Free
12
4:43.41
691
1650 Free
7
16:14.78
643
200 Fly
22
2:00.84
562
Newman, Mara S
SO
31
50 Free
38
23.21
571
100 Back
13
53.5
654
200 Back
10
1:55.18
675
Silvestri, Jenn
SO
31
200 IM
15
1:59.64
650
100 Breast
18
1:01.1
663
200 Breast
15
2:13.3
632
Palmer, Alana I
SO
30
50 Free
20
22.87
632
200 Free
15
1:47.42
640
100 Free
14
49.76
637
Artim, Kelsi R
JR
24
200 IM
31
2:01.85
581
100 Breast
10
1:00.31
708
200 Breast
18
2:12.35
656
Doty, Megan E
SR
20
200 Free
12
1:47.04
655
200 Fly
20
1:59.97
592
Reddington, Ale
JR
18
50 Free
90
24.54
300
100 Fly
20
54.26
603
200 Fly
14
1:58.88
628
Seigal, Mikayla
FR
16
500 Free
69
5:01.12
417
100 Fly
31
54.84
562
200 Fly
11
1:58.43
642
Lindorfer, Aliv
FR
15
500 Free
32
4:50.75
589
200 Free
71
1:52.29
425
1650 Free
12
16:29.1
583
Guanci, Margare
SO
11
200 IM
51
2:04.32
496
100 Back
21
54.61
587
200 Back
18
1:56.63
636
Richardson, Pai
JR
7
3 mtr Diving
41
205.2
Platform Diving
18
195.0
Lampre, Isabel
SO
6
100 Fly
22
54.5
586
100 Back
22
54.74
579
200 Back
27
1:58.41
585
Moore, Elizabet
FR
5
200 IM
39
2:02.77
551
100 Breast
30
1:02.75
567
200 Breast
20
2:13.48
628
Lindsey, Hannah
SR
1
500 Free
36
4:51.98
570
100 Back
35
55.77
511
200 Back
24
1:59.1
564
Stupar, Julia C
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:51.44
578
200 Free
32
1:48.86
583
100 Free
48
51.05
525
Penrod, Allison
FR
0
500 Free
70
5:01.55
409
200 Free
90
1:54.08
338
100 Free
88
53.49
286
Stoll, Holly K
SO
0
500 Free
35
4:51.81
573
200 Free
48
1:49.9
538
200 Back
30
1:58.74
575
Cortina, Isabel
SO
0
50 Free
29
23.07
597
200 Free
46
1:49.73
545
100 Free
32
50.5
575
Carlson, Savann
JR
0
200 IM
34
2:02.21
569
100 Fly
45
55.99
473
200 Fly
37
2:02.61
497
Smith, Kendall
SR
0
200 Free
44
1:49.54
554
100 Free
50
51.07
523
Higgins, Gabrie
JR
0
50 Free
73
23.87
438
100 Free
80
52.61
370
Aguirre, Madele
FR
0
500 Free
64
5:00.05
436
400 IM
25
4:21.21
516
200 Back
43
2:01.25
494
Schultz, Avalon
JR
0
200 IM
54
2:04.68
482
100 Breast
36
1:02.88
559
200 Breast
31
2:16.13
557
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Waddell, Tevyn
SR
60
200 IM
14
1:59.02
668
100 Fly
6
52.65
709
200 Back
7
1:54.62
690
Kozelsky, Linds
SR
57
50 Free
18
22.77
649
100 Breast
3
58.81
799
200 Breast
7
2:08.66
747
Zhu, Joy
SO
56
1 mtr Diving
2
306.75
3 mtr Diving
2
336.6
Sullivan, Kathe
SO
28
500 Free
10
4:42.08
709
200 Free
31
1:48.79
586
200 Fly
16
1:59.62
604
Cook, Emily N
JR
23
100 Back
7
53.16
673
200 Back
29
1:58.73
575
Lezer, Emma J
FR
21
100 Fly
47
56.02
470
100 Breast
12
1:00.49
698
200 Breast
19
2:13.1
637
Fowler, Jaclynn
FR
19
1 mtr Diving
18
249.15
3 mtr Diving
15
256.4
Platform Diving
31
164.8
Sarkis, Jae C
SO
19
1 mtr Diving
38
220.15
3 mtr Diving
11
286.1
Platform Diving
22
183.55
Kilgallon, Abig
SO
18
500 Free
21
4:46.59
648
200 Free
47
1:49.88
539
1650 Free
13
16:30.22
579
Preiss, Alexand
SR
14
100 Fly
14
53.96
623
100 Breast
24
1:01.78
625
200 Breast
35
2:16.74
540
Van Law, Patric
JR
14
400 IM
13
4:14.13
633
200 Back
31
1:58.83
572
200 Fly
34
2:02.24
511
McGinty, Jordan
FR
11
200 IM
20
1:59.77
646
200 Free
32
1:48.86
583
100 Free
19
50.02
615
Erwin, Abbey K
JR
10
500 Free
28
4:48.83
616
400 IM
20
4:16.7
593
1650 Free
20
16:40.37
532
Butler, Rachel
FR
10
200 IM
21
2:00.23
632
400 IM
19
4:15.07
619
200 Back
26
1:58.23
590
Erwin, Maggie A
FR
9
500 Free
33
4:51.09
584
200 Free
54
1:50.37
517
1650 Free
17
16:39.2
538
McCarthy, Kelli
SO
7
500 Free
27
4:48.73
618
400 IM
18
4:12.92
652
1650 Free
29
16:58.33
442
Bennin, Grace R
FR
3
50 Free
46
23.3
554
100 Breast
22
1:01.53
639
200 Breast
27
2:15.50
575
Bloomer, Olivia
SO
2
50 Free
23
22.91
625
100 Free
30
50.47
577
Wagner, Katheri
SR
0
50 Free
26
23.04
602
100 Free
59
51.52
479
Horn, Brittany
JR
0
500 Free
54
4:57.21
486
200 Free
68
1:51.89
445
1650 Free
26
16:53.54
467
Summit, Maggie
FR
0
50 Free
32
23.15
582
100 Free
59
51.52
479
Anderson, Carol
FR
0
50 Free
84
24.25
358
100 Free
83
53.07
325
Craley, Hannah
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
202.75
3 mtr Diving
48
178.9
Platform Diving
32
164.25
Linscott, Emma
SO
0
50 Free
33
23.16
580
100 Fly
33
54.92
556
200 Fly
30
2:01.17
550
Brooks, Lillian
FR
0
50 Free
71
23.81
451
100 Back
37
55.95
498
200 Back
39
2:00.49
520
Tuff, Bronwyn T
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:54.32
534
100 Fly
40
55.36
523
200 Fly
35
2:02.52
500
Wollschlager, G
FR
0
50 Free
80
24.16
377
100 Fly
51
56.24
452
200 Fly
41
2:03.38
467
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bretscher, Emil
JR
83
1 mtr Diving
3
303.35
3 mtr Diving
1
356.75
Platform Diving
6
260.4
Meaney, Emily K
SR
53
1 mtr Diving
5
284.2
3 mtr Diving
23
251.95
Platform Diving
4
267.8
Vieta, Maycey A
FR
36
1 mtr Diving
24
234.65
3 mtr Diving
18
261.55
Platform Diving
2
279.65
Merriman, Maggi
SO
35
1 mtr Diving
23
235.4
3 mtr Diving
19
258.05
Platform Diving
3
277.95
Phee, Jinq En
SR
33
100 Breast
9
1:00.22
713
200 Breast
14
2:13.28
633
Jump, Mallory K
FR
26
200 IM
30
2:01.76
584
100 Fly
9
53.31
666
200 Back
19
1:57.06
624
Myers, Natalie
JR
22
200 IM
16
1:59.67
649
400 IM
16
4:17.46
581
200 Back
34
1:59.30
558
Turner, Lindsay
FR
21
100 Fly
18
53.93
625
200 Free
57
1:50.80
497
200 Fly
13
1:58.56
638
Seidl, Maizie R
JR
20
500 Free
26
4:48.6
619
200 Free
11
1:46.69
669
100 Free
21
50.1
609
Kobylak, Sylvia
FR
19
200 IM
43
2:03.58
523
100 Breast
23
1:01.76
626
200 Breast
10
2:11.88
667
Bowen, Kendra N
FR
18
50 Free
33
23.16
580
200 Free
14
1:47.19
649
100 Free
20
50.09
610
Kishman, Riley
JR
6
200 IM
27
2:00.97
609
100 Breast
19
1:01.24
655
200 Breast
45
2:18.69
481
Wrightson, Tess
SO
5
50 Free
50
23.45
525
100 Back
20
54.28
608
100 Free
42
50.8
548
King, Evan R
JR
4
200 Free
48
1:49.9
538
200 Fly
21
2:00.42
577
Decoursey, Gret
JR
3
200 IM
26
2:00.77
615
200 Free
22
1:48.05
616
100 Free
35
50.65
561
Mudd, Natalie M
SR
2
50 Free
49
23.41
533
100 Back
23
54.93
567
200 Back
41
2:00.8
509
Abbasse, Claire
FR
0
50 Free
38
23.21
571
200 Free
62
1:51.27
475
100 Free
28
50.42
582
Converse, Emily
SR
0
500 Free
57
4:57.65
478
200 Free
75
1:52.62
409
1650 Free
30
17:02.34
421
Jule, Mckenna A
SO
0
50 Free
64
23.71
472
100 Fly
49
56.18
457
100 Free
66
51.79
453
Hughes, Katheri
JR
0
500 Free
50
4:55.96
507
200 Free
82
1:53.18
381
1650 Free
32
17:09.63
381
Mueller, Kathry
FR
0
100 Fly
31
54.84
562
100 Back
29
55.06
559
200 Back
37
2:00.22
529
Haake, Elissa L
FR
0
500 Free
55
4:57.47
481
200 Free
29
1:48.36
603
100 Free
62
51.65
467
Macaddino, Kels
JR
0
50 Free
97
25.01
216
100 Fly
36
55.08
544
200 Fly
48
2:05.38
386
Beavon, Kate J
FR
0
500 Free
59
4:57.83
475
200 Free
74
1:52.55
412
1650 Free
25
16:53.15
469
Kresl, Courtney
SR
0
50 Free
55
23.56
503
100 Free
79
52.38
393
Johnson, Megan
JR
0
200 IM
41
2:03.05
541
200 Free
59
1:51.00
487
100 Free
39
50.73
554
Emerson, Sydnee
SO
0
200 Fly
36
2:02.56
499
Thom, Stephanie
SR
0
100 Fly
37
55.09
543
100 Breast
47
1:04.38
460
200 Breast
37
2:17.50
518
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hart, Madison A
SR
76.5
100 Fly
3
51.8
767
100 Back
6
52.78
695
200 Back
4
1:53.37
724
Schobel, Marie
SO
40
100 Back
9
52.96
685
200 Back
9
1:55.06
678
Cooke, Madelein
JR
35
50 Free
8
22.49
698
100 Breast
14
1:00.83
678
100 Free
33
50.53
572
Matthias, Brook
SO
31
100 Fly
13
53.88
628
100 Back
31
55.09
557
200 Fly
10
1:58.17
651
Ledwith, Madiso
SO
22
50 Free
36
23.19
575
100 Fly
8
53.75
637
100 Free
51
51.09
521
Amdor, Abigail
FR
18
50 Free
19
22.82
641
200 Free
30
1:48.67
591
100 Free
15
49.78
635
Szekely, Stepha
JR
17
200 IM
24
2:00.7
617
400 IM
21
4:17.66
578
200 Back
15
1:57.73
605
Murtagh, Madiso
SO
16
500 Free
25
4:48.50
621
200 Free
50
1:49.91
537
1650 Free
11
16:24.87
602
Crowell, Christ
SR
15
1 mtr Diving
29
230.5
3 mtr Diving
12
285.55
Platform Diving
34
156.3
Hart, Carly C
JR
13
100 Breast
15
1:01.17
659
200 Breast
24
2:14.24
608
Shurts, Sierra
FR
6
1 mtr Diving
31
228.55
3 mtr Diving
28
246.35
Platform Diving
19
193.5
Jack, Olivia G
SO
5
50 Free
25
22.97
615
100 Breast
20
1:01.33
650
100 Free
52
51.12
518
Sheridan, Kathl
SO
3
50 Free
40
23.24
565
200 Free
63
1:51.32
472
100 Free
22
50.16
604
Markvardt, Marg
FR
2
200 IM
23
2:00.54
622
100 Fly
37
55.09
543
100 Back
27
54.97
565
Forker, Devon E
FR
0
200 IM
63
2:08.41
338
400 IM
40
4:33.96
262
200 Fly
47
2:05.36
387
Shelly, Marget
SO
0
200 IM
36
2:02.35
565
400 IM
27
4:21.61
508
200 Fly
43
2:04.14
436
Macdougall, Hea
SR
0
200 IM
33
2:02.15
571
200 Free
41
1:49.31
564
100 Free
55
51.25
506
Tiskus, Ellie A
FR
0
50 Free
55
23.56
503
100 Back
48
57.07
416
100 Free
58
51.51
480
Marlin, Erika A
JR
0
100 Fly
61
57.63
337
100 Breast
51
1:06.11
339
200 Breast
53
2:23.26
331
Meadway, Shanno
FR
0
200 IM
35
2:02.31
566
400 IM
34
4:25.52
432
200 Back
33
1:59.26
559
Barry, Camryn G
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:52.41
564
200 Free
55
1:50.38
516
100 Free
47
50.95
534
Wei, Wei
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
231.75
3 mtr Diving
37
223.75
Platform Diving
37
144.4
Harvey, Emma R
FR
0
100 Fly
41
55.46
515
100 Back
25
54.83
574
200 Back
45
2:01.74
477
Gaspari, Elizab
JR
0
50 Free
30
23.08
595
200 Free
38
1:49.05
575
100 Free
29
50.45
579
Schumann, Sadie
SO
0
500 Free
48
4:55.03
522
200 Free
40
1:49.18
569
100 Free
43
50.83
545
Umbel, Kamryn
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
210.2
3 mtr Diving
31
242.25
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Burvill, Hannah
SR
51
50 Free
21
22.88
630
200 Free
3
1:45.36
720
100 Free
9
49.18
684
Drake, Kelsey D
JR
45
200 IM
18
1:59.41
656
100 Fly
7
53.14
677
200 Fly
12
1:58.54
639
Fluit, Allyssa
SR
40
500 Free
13
4:43.9
684
200 Free
4
1:45.82
702
100 Free
25
50.3
592
Tamborski, Sama
SO
38
1 mtr Diving
16
249.7
3 mtr Diving
7
280.25
Platform Diving
21
191.1
Sansome, Emilia
FR
22
500 Free
40
4:52.58
561
400 IM
26
4:21.39
512
200 Back
8
1:55.29
672
Strandberg, The
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
28
231.7
Platform Diving
17
195.65
Rink, Macy I
FR
4
500 Free
31
4:50.74
589
200 Free
21
1:47.91
621
100 Free
27
50.4
583
Olesiak, Aleksa
FR
4
200 IM
53
2:04.49
489
100 Breast
32
1:02.77
566
200 Breast
21
2:13.92
617
Koluch, Julia
FR
4
50 Free
85
24.26
356
100 Back
36
55.94
499
200 Back
21
1:57.96
598
Schemmel, Sarah
JR
4
50 Free
27
23.06
598
100 Fly
21
54.44
590
100 Free
54
51.19
511
Gilbertson, Ken
FR
2
50 Free
33
23.16
580
100 Back
29
55.06
559
200 Back
23
1:58.42
585
Reeder, Grace C
FR
1
200 IM
45
2:03.61
521
400 IM
24
4:24.85
445
200 Fly
51
2:07.15
316
Brooker, Anna C
FR
0
500 Free
74
5:02.91
385
400 IM
38
4:28.71
367
200 Back
44
2:01.58
482
Clark, Georgia
FR
0
200 IM
65
2:10.53
259
400 IM
43
4:39.78
164
200 Back
57
2:05.26
347
Kaufman, Christ
FR
0
50 Free
99
26.75
43
100 Fly
64
58.59
262
200 Fly
52
2:08.72
258
McDougall, Laur
SO
0
500 Free
65
5:00.32
431
200 Free
27
1:48.21
609
100 Free
45
50.89
539
Ziegert, Madily
FR
0
50 Free
43
23.27
560
200 Free
83
1:53.27
377
100 Free
57
51.44
487
Crane, Christin
FR
0
200 IM
61
2:07.1
389
400 IM
41
4:35.8
228
Horner, Lexi R
JR
0
200 IM
58
2:05.75
442
400 IM
37
4:28.1
379
200 Breast
47
2:19.52
455
Sauer, Samantha
SR
0
50 Free
43
23.27
560
100 Back
52
57.51
383
100 Free
72
51.97
435
Hackett, Meghan
SR
0
50 Free
94
24.81
250
100 Fly
62
58.12
297
100 Free
92
54.16
229
Mekus, Zoe L
FR
0
100 Breast
48
1:04.59
445
200 Breast
50
2:20.98
407
Park, Claire
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
44
207.45
3 mtr Diving
35
225.15
Platform Diving
39
98.05
Hartley, Taylor
SO
0
500 Free
83
5:08.75
282
200 Free
88
1:54.03
340
1650 Free
40
17:58.91
148
Ohlensehlen, Sa
JR
0
100 Breast
49
1:04.77
432
200 Breast
56
2:26.42
233
Lang, Erin M
FR
0
500 Free
78
5:04.37
358
200 Free
84
1:53.36
373
200 Back
46
2:01.81
474
Pawloski, Zoe J
FR
0
50 Free
77
23.95
421
100 Back
42
56.28
475
200 Back
52
2:03.39
417
Nebraska
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haebig, Autumn
JR
53
500 Free
8
4:41.83
712
200 Free
9
1:44.95
737
100 Free
16
49.87
628
Troyer, Sara K
SO
42
1 mtr Diving
10
271.55
3 mtr Diving
5
315.4
Coughlen, Madis
JR
40
200 IM
42
2:03.14
538
400 IM
11
4:13.02
650
200 Fly
6
1:55.78
727
Beeler, Victori
SR
31
200 IM
12
1:58.24
691
100 Breast
28
1:02.44
586
200 Breast
11
2:12.55
651
Coffey, Audrey
SO
22
500 Free
30
4:50.52
592
200 Free
37
1:48.91
581
1650 Free
8
16:18.56
628
Powers, Rachel
JR
12
500 Free
56
4:57.56
480
200 Free
78
1:52.87
397
1650 Free
15
16:36.4
551
Roman, Hallie C
SO
12
1 mtr Diving
26
232.5
3 mtr Diving
40
211.05
Platform Diving
15
192.2
Kilpatrick, Kat
SO
4
500 Free
43
4:53.53
546
200 Free
79
1:53.07
387
1650 Free
21
16:45.53
508
Berning, Margar
SO
2
500 Free
46
4:54.58
530
1650 Free
28
16:56.78
450
200 Fly
23
2:01.12
552
Murray, Isabell
JR
2
50 Free
76
23.92
427
100 Fly
24
54.92
556
200 Fly
24
2:04.25
432
Rosenthal, Moll
FR
1
500 Free
47
4:54.67
528
200 Free
65
1:51.61
458
1650 Free
24
16:52.9
470
Savitt, Savanna
SR
0
200 Free
51
1:50.06
531
100 Breast
42
1:03.86
495
100 Free
61
51.56
476
Stalheim, Linds
SR
0
100 Fly
45
55.99
473
100 Back
34
55.75
512
200 Back
38
2:00.3
526
Pentlarge, Jess
JR
0
200 Free
45
1:49.63
550
200 Back
36
2:00.05
534
100 Free
56
51.33
498
Worlton, Gwendo
SR
0
50 Free
63
23.7
474
100 Breast
27
1:02.37
590
200 Breast
32
2:16.17
557
Rhodes, Mira A
JR
0
100 Fly
63
58.32
282
100 Back
59
1:00.73
169
200 Fly
54
2:10.27
207
Baratta, Gabrie
JR
0
100 Breast
46
1:04.25
469
200 Breast
41
2:18.02
502
Gonzalez, Carla
SR
0
200 Free
70
1:52.22
429
100 Back
54
57.7
368
100 Free
63
51.67
465
Lanaghen, Kimbe
FR
0
100 Fly
42
55.8
488
200 Free
77
1:52.78
401
200 Fly
27
2:00.88
561
Tiernon, Grace
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
217.1
3 mtr Diving
47
197.7
Platform Diving
33
161.1
Marvin, Sutton
JR
0
500 Free
75
5:03.01
383
200 Free
73
1:52.46
417
100 Free
82
52.94
338
Acheson, Taylor
SO
0
500 Free
52
4:56.91
491
200 Free
64
1:51.33
472
200 Fly
49
2:06.1
357
Livingston, Ber
FR
0
200 IM
48
2:04.22
499
400 IM
30
4:23.44
473
200 Fly
31
2:01.51
538
Barth, Kaitlyn
FR
0
50 Free
57
23.58
498
100 Fly
29
54.67
574
100 Free
76
52.11
421
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grusova, Tereza
SO
41
200 IM
32
2:02.11
573
100 Back
2
52.31
723
200 Back
14
1:57.02
625
Chichaikina, So
FR
26
50 Free
16
22.91
625
200 Free
25
1:48.01
617
100 Free
12
49.36
669
Phillip, Elinah
FR
24
50 Free
6
22.41
712
100 Free
35
50.65
561
Bertotto, Franc
SR
6
500 Free
37
4:52.08
569
400 IM
28
4:22.06
500
1650 Free
19
16:39.55
536
Wilkins, Marina
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
34
229.95
Platform Diving
30
165.0
Woods, Nora C
SO
0
100 Fly
58
57.27
366
100 Breast
43
1:04.02
484
200 Breast
52
2:22.09
370
Moses, Meghan L
SR
0
50 Free
53
23.55
505
100 Back
50
57.28
400
100 Free
77
52.26
405
Zeller, Elizabe
SO
0
500 Free
77
5:04.19
362
200 Free
86
1:53.88
347
100 Free
64
51.73
459
McCullough, Kat
FR
0
50 Free
81
24.17
375
100 Back
51
57.41
390
200 Back
56
2:04.83
363
Lawlor, Clare K
SR
0
50 Free
52
23.52
511
100 Back
39
56.16
483
100 Free
75
52.06
426
Lusby, Simone C
SO
0
200 IM
56
2:05.45
453
100 Back
44
56.6
451
200 Back
47
2:01.82
474
Douglas, Jenna
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
36
222.85
3 mtr Diving
46
198.7
Platform Diving
26
175.65
Weber, Yael
FR
0
500 Free
84
5:13.21
213
400 IM
44
4:45.86
90
1650 Free
38
17:40.05
225
Dymek, Kasja N
SO
0
100 Fly
25
54.41
592
200 Fly
38
2:02.66
495
Black, Lily F
JR
0
500 Free
82
5:07.38
305
200 Free
96
1:56.54
229
1650 Free
39
17:43.79
209
Trentin, Eleono
SO
0
50 Free
53
23.55
505
100 Back
47
57.03
419
100 Free
53
51.13
517
Ghidini, Giulia
FR
0
50 Free
48
23.4
535
200 Free
56
1:50.62
505
100 Free
44
50.87
541
Ignatova, Aleks
FR
0
500 Free
79
5:04.42
357
100 Breast
38
1:03.13
543
200 Breast
42
2:18.27
494
Fabugais-Inaba,
SR
0
200 Free
58
1:50.91
492
100 Back
41
56.26
476
100 Free
71
51.94
438
Murphy, Erin N
SO
0
50 Free
88
24.43
321
100 Back
60
1:00.97
157
100 Free
91
54.12
232
Carey, Delaney
JR
0
200 IM
64
2:09.44
299
100 Breast
44
1:04.06
482
200 Breast
46
2:19.27
463
Boone, Lauren E
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
43
202.95
Platform Diving
25
179.15
Davis, Sarah L
SR
0
50 Free
74
23.89
434
100 Fly
56
57.15
376
100 Free
67
51.84
448
Brewer, Alexis
SR
0
50 Free
98
25.76
116
100 Fly
57
57.17
375
100 Free
89
53.56
280
Blanc, Sam M
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
220.7
3 mtr Diving
25
249.7
Nabhan, Nadia K
SR
0
500 Free
81
5:05.76
334
100 Back
58
59.0
274
200 Back
58
2:09.93
187
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Venn, Kasey M
FR
14
100 Fly
34
55.0
550
100 Breast
35
1:02.83
562
200 Breast
13
2:13.16
636
Szara, Erin S
JR
11
50 Free
92
24.73
264
100 Breast
16
1:01.36
649
200 Breast
29
2:15.99
561
Inch, Emma K
FR
6
500 Free
41
4:52.79
558
400 IM
22
4:18.59
562
1650 Free
22
16:51.23
479
Neely, Erin M
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
20
241.5
3 mtr Diving
33
240.05
Ling, Amanda T
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
25
233.85
3 mtr Diving
22
254.1
Oppedisano, Jul
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
229.0
Balow, Sophia K
FR
0
500 Free
53
4:56.95
490
200 Free
93
1:54.78
305
1650 Free
27
16:55.35
458
Barlow, Ryan E
SO
0
100 Fly
55
56.92
395
200 Fly
45
2:04.47
423
Boutrous, Ava G
SO
0
50 Free
93
24.75
260
100 Fly
50
56.2
456
200 Fly
39
2:03.02
481
Truex, Kennedy
SR
0
50 Free
67
23.75
463
100 Back
46
56.69
444
100 Free
65
51.74
458
Villani, Samant
SO
0
50 Free
81
24.17
375
100 Back
26
54.95
566
200 Back
53
2:03.77
403
Heron, Kelley E
SO
0
200 IM
52
2:04.38
494
100 Back
32
55.4
536
200 Back
28
1:58.68
577
Biglin, Lauren
SO
0
500 Free
76
5:03.05
382
200 Free
81
1:53.11
385
100 Free
87
53.4
294
Zofchak, Sarah
SO
0
500 Free
80
5:05.00
347
200 Free
97
1:56.95
213
1650 Free
37
17:21.47
318
Turke, Elise N
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
46
197.55
3 mtr Diving
38
219.15
Chick, Olivia L
JR
0
50 Free
58
23.6
494
200 Free
66
1:51.70
454
100 Free
69
51.85
447
Contino, Taylor
JR
0
50 Free
70
23.8
453
200 Free
76
1:52.64
408
100 Free
70
51.89
443
Quarin, Elizabe
FR
0
500 Free
66
5:00.58
427
200 Free
89
1:54.07
338
1650 Free
31
17:08.78
386
Goit, Kendall A
FR
0
50 Free
86
24.38
331
100 Fly
65
58.97
234
100 Free
84
53.19
314
Reilly, Madelin
SO
0
100 Fly
53
56.67
416
100 Back
38
56.15
484
200 Fly
55
2:12.04
156
Neveling, Abbey
JR
0
200 IM
38
2:02.74
552
100 Breast
39
1:03.29
533
200 Breast
33
2:16.22
555
Walther, Pruitt
FR
0
200 IM
62
2:07.65
367
Dombkowski, Ann
FR
0
500 Free
72
5:01.86
404
200 Free
91
1:54.51
317
1650 Free
33
17:16.83
343
Dickson, Marie
JR
0
200 IM
46
2:03.95
509
400 IM
29
4:22.67
488
200 Fly
32
2:01.54
537
Schenden, Clair
SO
0
200 IM
60
2:06.42
416
100 Back
43
56.42
464
200 Back
49
2:02.06
465
Reed, Chloe V
FR
0
500 Free
60
4:58.04
471
200 Free
67
1:51.72
453
100 Free
73
52.02
430
Schenden, Lucil
SO
0
500 Free
68
5:00.78
423
200 Free
72
1:52.44
418
100 Free
85
53.2
313
Heineman, Allie
SR
0
50 Free
42
23.26
562
Illinois
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Shegos, Taylor
SO
44
1 mtr Diving
8
239.25
3 mtr Diving
8
261.9
Olson, Abigayle
SR
1
50 Free
71
23.81
451
100 Back
24
55.13
554
200 Back
54
2:03.85
400
Cabush, Abigail
SO
0
500 Free
58
4:57.72
477
200 Free
39
1:49.06
574
100 Free
46
50.94
535
McCord, Michell
SO
0
200 IM
37
2:02.4
563
400 IM
31
4:23.53
472
200 Breast
44
2:18.49
487
McDermott, Fion
SR
0
200 IM
55
2:05.05
468
400 IM
35
4:25.96
423
200 Breast
51
2:21.04
405
Emme, Erin J
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
48
190.4
Cano, Sarah L
SO
0
50 Free
95
24.82
248
100 Back
40
56.2
480
200 Back
55
2:04.21
386
Crosby, Maddy E
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
47
195.75
3 mtr Diving
42
204.2
Loeck, Gabriell
JR
0
50 Free
66
23.73
468
100 Back
53
57.62
374
100 Free
78
52.37
394
Anderson, Krist
SR
0
50 Free
47
23.32
550
200 Free
69
1:52.1
434
100 Free
31
50.48
576
Salafatinos, At
FR
0
100 Fly
44
55.95
476
100 Back
28
55.0
563
200 Back
35
1:59.49
552
Young, Erin R
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
42
211.6
3 mtr Diving
39
217.55
Platform Diving
38
143.55
Curtis, Emma M
JR
0
50 Free
51
23.51
513
100 Back
55
57.81
360
100 Free
49
51.06
524
Bolger, Emily T
SO
0
50 Free
96
24.9
234
100 Breast
50
1:05.28
397
100 Free
90
53.64
272
Licari, Linda K
FR
0
50 Free
79
24.05
400
100 Back
45
56.61
450
200 Back
50
2:02.32
456
Guerra, Isabell
FR
0
50 Free
69
23.79
455
100 Fly
54
56.77
408
100 Free
74
52.05
427
Partridge, Laur
SO
0
400 IM
42
4:38.86
177
100 Breast
53
1:06.39
321
200 Breast
55
2:24.4
294
Kennedy, Sidney
SO
0
500 Free
73
5:02.74
388
1650 Free
34
17:17.18
341
200 Fly
53
2:09.96
216
Corzine, Rebecc
SR
0
100 Fly
43
55.87
482
100 Breast
52
1:06.16
336
100 Free
86
53.29
304
Martin, Emily A
SR
0
500 Free
67
5:00.74
424
200 Free
92
1:54.77
305
1650 Free
35
17:19.61
328
Kale, Divya D
FR
0
50 Free
89
24.46
315
100 Breast
37
1:02.98
553
200 Breast
48
2:19.83
445
Lynch, Mariclai
FR
0
50 Free
83
24.22
364
200 Free
85
1:53.72
355
100 Free
81
52.67
364
Aegerter, Hanna
FR
0
500 Free
62
4:58.96
456
200 Free
61
1:51.24
476
200 Back
42
2:00.91
506
Buys, Jeanri
FR
0
100 Fly
52
56.48
432
100 Breast
54
1:06.50
313
200 Breast
49
2:20.12
435
Martinez-lopez,
JR
0
400 IM
32
4:24.35
455
100 Breast
45
1:04.15
475
200 Breast
40
2:17.98
503
Martin, Abigail
SO
0
500 Free
71
5:01.61
408
200 Free
95
1:55.27
283
1650 Free
36
17:20.98
320
Heimes, Kaylee
SO
0
50 Free
91
24.69
271
100 Fly
60
57.62
337
100 Back
57
58.98
275
Haworth, Kaleig
FR
0
200 IM
47
2:04.00
507
400 IM
36
4:27.14
399
200 Breast
43
2:18.42
490
