2020 B1G Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

First a few notes

The highest scoring class at the meet were Ohio State’s juniors who put up and astounding 487 points, 186 points more than the next best class, the Michigan juniors who scored 301.

The Ohio State seniors were the top scoring senior class with 287.5, but Ohio State still return the most individual points with 932. Michigan are next best with 766.

Ohio State had the top freshmen class with 287 individual points, followed closely by Northwestern with 273.

By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Maggie MacNeil ‘s 49.42 100 fly.

‘s 49.42 100 fly. The most points any team scored in any event was Michigan’s 130 in the 100 fly. Next best was Ohio State’s 128 in the 400 IM.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Ohio State: 1503.5

2. Michigan: 1306.5

3. Indiana: 964

4. Northwestern: 907.5

5. Wisconsin: 734

6. Minnesota: 617

7. Purdue: 602

8. Penn State: 517.5

9. Iowa: 430

10. Nebraska: 385

11. Rutgers: 291

12. Michigan State: 203

13. Illinois: 193

Individual Scores by Year

Ohio State Michigan Indiana Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota Purdue Penn State Iowa Nebraska Rutgers Michigan State Illinois FR 287 141 223 273 36 73 120 26 37 1 50 20 0 SO 158 298 209 88 223 130 40 117 38 82 41 3 44 JR 487 301 206 180 90 47 138 65 49 107 0 16 0 SR 287.5 238.5 124 106.5 117 131 88 91.5 100 31 6 0 1 Returning 932 766 638 541 349 250 298 208 124 190 91 39 44

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Ohio State Michigan Indiana Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota Purdue Penn State Iowa Nebraska Rutgers Michigan State Illinois 200 Medley Relay 56 64 0 54 44 52 48 50 40 32 34 46 30 800 Free Relay 112 118 50 102 108 98 92 84 92 72 66 76 58 500 Free 230 194 135 113 123 119 92 84 106 94 66 76 58 200 IM 318 239 199 150 193 141 103 87 113 109 66 76 58 50 Free 418 335 275 159 198 150 103 115 117 109 101 76 58 1 mtr Diving 509 414 290 188 201 185 158 115 128 126 101 81 80 400 Medley Relay 561 478 338 242 257 235 202 161 168 158 135 111 108 100 Fly 570 608 356 284 265 272 229 224 195 159 135 111 108 400 IM 698 646 428 341 265 304 240 228 196 175 135 114 108 200 Free 751 687 521 363 309 304 272 228 253 195 135 114 108 100 Breast 816 719 589 421 333 350 300 258 253 195 135 125 108 100 Back 883 753 611 504 386 373 307 302 253 195 163 125 109 3 mtr Diving 952 799 626 528 403 429 354 317 276 220 163 128 131 200 Free Relay 1016 855 680 580 453 473 388 365 316 248 209 158 163 1650 Free 1122 910 733 598 491 501 388 381 316 287 215 161 163 200 Back 1177.5 975.5 736 651.5 548 524 394 438.5 344 287 228 161 163 100 Free 1299.5 1036.5 775 676.5 587 530 403 453.5 364 298 243 161 163 200 Breast 1355.5 1062.5 856 757.5 611 559 433 454.5 368 314 243 175 163 200 Fly 1390.5 1172.5 898 807.5 648 570 451 471.5 383 341 243 175 163 Platform Diving 1447.5 1242.5 914 855.5 680 573 556 477.5 396 353 243 175 163 400 Free Relay 1503.5 1306.5 964 907.5 734 617 602 517.5 430 385 291 203 193

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Ohio State Michigan Indiana Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota Purdue Penn State Iowa Nebraska Rutgers Michigan State Illinois 200 Medley Relay 56 64 0 54 44 52 48 50 40 32 34 46 30 800 Free Relay 56 54 50 48 64 46 44 34 52 40 32 30 28 500 Free 118 76 85 11 15 21 0 0 14 22 0 0 0 200 IM 88 45 64 37 70 22 11 3 7 15 0 0 0 50 Free 100 96 76 9 5 9 0 28 4 0 35 0 0 1 mtr Diving 91 79 15 29 3 35 55 0 11 17 0 5 22 400 Medley Relay 52 64 48 54 56 50 44 46 40 32 34 30 28 100 Fly 9 130 18 42 8 37 27 63 27 1 0 0 0 400 IM 128 38 72 57 0 32 11 4 1 16 0 3 0 200 Free 53 41 93 22 44 0 32 0 57 20 0 0 0 100 Breast 65 32 68 58 24 46 28 30 0 0 0 11 0 100 Back 67 34 22 83 53 23 7 44 0 0 28 0 1 3 mtr Diving 69 46 15 24 17 56 47 15 23 25 0 3 22 200 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 50 44 34 48 40 28 46 30 32 1650 Free 106 55 53 18 38 28 0 16 0 39 6 3 0 200 Back 55.5 65.5 3 53.5 57 23 6 57.5 28 0 13 0 0 100 Free 122 61 39 25 39 6 9 15 20 11 15 0 0 200 Breast 56 26 81 81 24 29 30 1 4 16 0 14 0 200 Fly 35 110 42 50 37 11 18 17 15 27 0 0 0 Platform Diving 57 70 16 48 32 3 105 6 13 12 0 0 0 400 Free Relay 56 64 50 52 54 44 46 40 34 32 48 28 30

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Purdue Michigan Ohio State Northwestern Rutgers Penn State Michigan State Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Illinois Minnesota Nebraska 1 1 5 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 2 1 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 3 2 4 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 4 1 5 1 2 0 1 0 1 4 2 0 0 0 5 1 2 5 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 6 1 2 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 7 0 2 6 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 8 0 1 3 2 0 2 0 1 3 0 2 0 2 9 2 1 6 0 0 2 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 10 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0 1 1 11 1 2 6 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 2 12 0 2 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 3 0 1 1 13 1 4 0 0 0 1 1 1 5 1 0 2 0 14 2 3 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 15 0 2 4 1 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 2 16 2 1 2 2 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 1 17 0 4 7 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 4 0 3 0 19 3 2 2 1 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 20 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 4 0 3 0 21 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 6 1 1 0 2 1 22 1 1 2 1 0 1 3 0 1 4 0 2 0 23 4 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 1 3 0 1 0 2 0 1 2 1 1 1 3

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Demler, Kathrin SR 86 500 Free 1 4:37.04 781 400 IM 2 4:05.93 757 200 Fly 4 1:54.44 773 Crawford, Macke FR 79 1 mtr Diving 1 320.65 3 mtr Diving 3 334.45 Platform Diving 9 232.7 Kowal, Molly A SR 77 500 Free 5 4:39.35 747 400 IM 9 4:09.93 696 1650 Free 1 15:43.17 771 Romano, Kristen JR 76 200 IM 5 1:57.29 720 400 IM 3 4:07.72 730 200 Back 6 1:53.99 707 Gresser, Hanna JR 70 200 IM 7 1:57.57 711 100 Breast 7 59.6 750 200 Breast 6 2:08.6 749 Jurkovic-Perisa SR 64 50 Free 11 22.42 710 200 Free 7 1:46.35 682 100 Free 5 48.54 737 Rayner, Freya JR 63 50 Free 3 21.85 818 100 Back 17 53.92 629 100 Free 2 47.81 802 Panitz, Josephi FR 60 200 IM 6 1:57.32 719 100 Breast 11 1:00.35 706 200 Breast 9 2:10.21 708 White, Georgia SO 59 500 Free 17 4:43.84 685 200 Free 2 1:44.63 750 100 Free 8 48.77 717 Angerame, Genev JR 58 1 mtr Diving 11 268.5 3 mtr Diving 9 325.95 Platform Diving 8 252.45 Fulmer, Amy A FR 56 50 Free 10 22.27 737 100 Back 11 53.4 660 100 Free 7 48.73 721 Tafuto, Veronic SO 56 500 Free 7 4:41.2 721 400 IM 17 4:11.09 679 1650 Free 6 16:13.75 647 Petrak, Taylor JR 49 50 Free 5 22.31 729 200 Free 36 1:48.9 581 100 Free 6 48.56 735 Barker, Lexie JR 47 1 mtr Diving 7 242.15 3 mtr Diving 17 261.6 Platform Diving 12 214.55 Bradley, Rebeka SR 43.5 50 Free 22 22.89 629 100 Back 5 52.67 702 200 Back 11 1:55.68 661 Jaspeado, Natal JR 43 500 Free 16 4:45.04 669 400 IM 12 4:13.51 643 1650 Free 10 16:21.4 616 Trace, Katherin JR 42 200 IM 11 1:58.17 693 400 IM 10 4:12.1 664 200 Fly 17 1:58.65 635 Brenn, Jackie FR 33 1 mtr Diving 9 272.55 3 mtr Diving 14 268.35 Platform Diving 28 171.3 Fye, Nicole M JR 32 500 Free 15 4:44.82 672 200 Free 32 1:48.86 583 1650 Free 9 16:20.56 619 Bach, Hannah M FR 31 100 Breast 8 1:00.26 711 200 Breast 17 2:12.01 664 Mosher, Georgia SO 31 500 Free 19 4:45.52 662 400 IM 15 4:16.97 589 1650 Free 14 16:35.56 555 Wolfe, Brynna E FR 17 50 Free 59 23.62 490 100 Back 19 54.02 623 200 Back 16 1:58.44 584 Landstra, Devin SR 17 50 Free 37 23.2 573 100 Back 15 53.83 635 200 Back 20 1:57.59 609 Palutsis, Amand SO 12 50 Free 15 22.9 627 100 Fly 28 54.66 575 100 Free 37 50.66 560 Walsh, Aislinn FR 9 100 Fly 17 53.83 632 100 Breast 33 1:02.82 563 200 Fly 40 2:03.37 467 Sperber, Sarah JR 7 200 IM 40 2:03.04 541 100 Breast 21 1:01.45 643 200 Breast 22 2:13.93 616 Kilger, Kennady FR 2 100 Fly 30 54.79 565 200 Free 23 1:48.56 595 100 Free 26 50.37 586 Banks, Laura M JR 0 100 Breast 29 1:02.57 578 200 Breast 38 2:17.72 511

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power MacNeil, Margar SO 96 50 Free 1 21.3 945 100 Fly 1 49.42 967 100 Free 1 46.57 933 Tucker, Miranda SR 81 50 Free 7 22.44 706 100 Breast 1 58.15 844 200 Breast 4 2:07.97 765 Carter, Olivia SO 80 200 IM 9 1:56.51 744 100 Fly 2 51.67 776 200 Fly 1 1:53.28 815 Kwan, Victoria SO 75 200 IM 8 1:57.99 699 400 IM 5 4:09.92 696 200 Fly 2 1:54.17 782 Hicks, Chloe A SR 67 500 Free 11 4:42.29 706 200 Free 6 1:46.13 690 200 Back 3 1:52.92 736 Schmidt, Sierra JR 67 500 Free 3 4:37.15 780 1650 Free 2 15:48.53 748 200 Fly 15 1:59.22 617 Canale, Nikki JR 64 1 mtr Diving 6 266.65 3 mtr Diving 4 327.35 Platform Diving 13 210.0 Krause, Vanessa SR 64 50 Free 14 22.83 639 100 Fly 4 52.27 734 200 Fly 5 1:54.61 767 Sims, Kaitlynn FR 62 500 Free 4 4:37.31 777 200 Free 17 1:47.22 648 1650 Free 3 15:49.83 743 Pyshnenko, Dari JR 55 50 Free 2 21.82 824 100 Fly 26 54.44 590 100 Free 3 47.9 793 McPherson, Camr JR 37 1 mtr Diving 19 247.75 3 mtr Diving 13 273.85 Platform Diving 10 230.3 Minnich, Kather SO 29 100 Back 12 53.46 656 200 Back 13 1:55.85 657 Schafer, Jacque SR 26.5 500 Free 42 4:52.86 557 100 Back 16 54.16 615 200 Back 11 1:55.68 661 Klein, Allie 26 1 mtr Diving 4 284.7 Cutshaw, Christ JR 24 1 mtr Diving 49 178.1 3 mtr Diving 24 251.4 Platform Diving 7 254.9 Glass, Megan E FR 22 100 Fly 12 53.84 631 200 Free 24 1:49.04 575 200 Fly 19 1:59.35 613 Krolikowski, Ka JR 22 500 Free 23 4:49.8 602 400 IM 14 4:16.8 592 200 Fly 18 1:59.30 614 Cheetham, Laure FR 19 1 mtr Diving 13 262.65 3 mtr Diving 20 257.5 Platform Diving 36 150.55 Venter, Mariell FR 17 100 Back 17 53.92 629 200 Back 17 1:55.84 657 200 Breast 25 2:15.27 581 Margett, Alexis JR 17 200 IM 49 2:04.29 497 100 Fly 10 53.76 636 200 Fly 26 2:00.79 564 Cleason, Emma C JR 15 200 IM 22 2:00.43 626 100 Fly 15 54.12 612 200 Fly 29 2:01.06 554 Klein, Allie SO 13 3 mtr Diving 26 248.45 Platform Diving 14 202.0 Hogan, Lucy E FR 10 1 mtr Diving 17 249.45 3 mtr Diving 27 247.9 Platform Diving 24 181.15 Kudryashova, So FR 7 50 Free 61 23.66 482 200 Free 18 1:47.56 635 100 Free 41 50.78 550 Sisson, Carolin SO 5 500 Free 20 4:46.1 654 100 Breast 33 1:02.82 563 200 Breast 28 2:15.85 565 Tang, Tsoi Lam FR 2 500 Free 44 4:53.56 546 200 Free 52 1:50.31 519 100 Free 23 50.51 574 Sundermann, Pai FR 2 1 mtr Diving 39 218.15 3 mtr Diving 32 241.35 Platform Diving 23 182.15 Maiocco, Claire JR 0 50 Free 40 23.24 565 100 Fly 35 55.07 545 100 Free 40 50.77 550 Bauer, Madelein FR 0 500 Free 49 4:55.51 514 200 Free 32 1:48.86 583 100 Free 38 50.67 559 Lau, Octavia K FR 0 500 Free 51 4:56.88 491 200 Free 42 1:49.35 562 200 Fly 42 2:03.76 451

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Peplowski, Noel SO 76 400 IM 8 4:15.17 617 100 Breast 4 58.91 793 200 Breast 2 2:07.02 791 Looze, Mackenzi SO 73 200 IM 3 1:55.79 766 400 IM 4 4:08.79 713 200 Fly 9 1:57.72 665 Weiss, Emily N FR 61 200 IM 19 1:59.59 651 100 Breast 2 58.78 801 200 Breast 3 2:07.73 772 Jernberg, Cassa SR 59 500 Free 2 4:37.07 781 200 Free 20 1:47.71 629 1650 Free 4 15:59.33 704 Dupre, Cora A FR 58 50 Free 4 21.93 801 200 Free 1 1:43.61 793 Kovac, Bailey J JR 56 200 IM 10 1:57.75 706 400 IM 6 4:11.16 678 200 Breast 12 2:12.79 645 Heitmann, Maria SR 49 500 Free 6 4:40.24 735 200 Free 5 1:46.04 694 100 Free 34 50.54 571 Kirkpatrick, Ab JR 39 200 IM 13 1:58.98 669 100 Breast 13 1:00.54 695 200 Breast 16 2:13.74 621 Wallace, Maggie SO 38 500 Free 14 4:44.78 672 200 Free 60 1:51.20 478 1650 Free 5 16:09.73 663 Haskett, Grace JR 38 50 Free 12 22.47 701 100 Back 8 53.17 673 100 Free 24 50.72 555 Grote, Josephin JR 37 500 Free 9 4:41.99 710 200 Free 13 1:47.15 651 200 Back 22 1:58.26 589 Turak, Ashley N FR 37 50 Free 9 22.2 749 100 Fly 27 54.46 589 100 Free 10 49.3 674 Eiber, Laurel E JR 34 50 Free 13 22.6 679 200 Free 19 1:47.58 634 100 Free 13 49.43 664 Gildersleeve, C FR 24 200 IM 25 2:00.62 620 100 Fly 23 54.62 577 200 Fly 8 1:57.84 661 Smith, Zain C FR 24 1 mtr Diving 12 268.3 3 mtr Diving 21 257.0 Platform Diving 20 192.65 Wang, Alyssa SO 22 1 mtr Diving 34 224.8 3 mtr Diving 16 247.65 Platform Diving 16 181.85 Koontz, Shelby SR 16 200 IM 28 2:01.57 590 100 Fly 11 53.82 632 200 Fly 33 2:01.7 531 Ober, Ryley M FR 11 500 Free 29 4:49.34 609 200 Free 16 1:47.65 631 200 Back 39 2:00.49 520 Doherty, Alexis FR 8 50 Free 24 22.92 623 200 Free 52 1:50.31 519 100 Free 18 49.94 622 Rouleau, Anne M JR 2 500 Free 61 4:58.32 467 200 Free 94 1:54.91 299 1650 Free 23 16:51.94 475 Carter, Taylor JR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 227.95 3 mtr Diving 30 245.4 Platform Diving 35 155.15 Luarde, Kayla M SO 0 1 mtr Diving 41 215.15 3 mtr Diving 36 225.0 Spears, Savanna SO 0 50 Free 68 23.78 457 100 Breast 41 1:03.77 501 200 Breast 54 2:24.07 305 Hayward, Hope O SR 0 100 Breast 26 1:02.31 594 200 Breast 34 2:16.48 548 Lechner, Ashlei SO 0 500 Free 63 4:59.22 451 200 Free 86 1:53.88 347 200 Fly 50 2:06.86 327 Sommer, Katrina FR 0 200 IM 56 2:05.45 453 100 Back 33 55.72 514 200 Back 32 1:59.08 565 Hernandez, Carm FR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 224.1 3 mtr Diving 49 158.25 Pangburn, Grace FR 0 50 Free 87 24.42 323 100 Fly 66 59.52 198 100 Back 56 58.57 304

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sheridan, Calyp JR 92 200 IM 2 1:53.13 859 400 IM 1 4:03.18 803 200 Breast 1 2:06.85 796 Lara, Krystal D SR 73.5 200 Free 8 1:46.53 675 100 Back 4 52.54 709 200 Back 4 1:53.37 724 Guevara, Miriam SO 69 100 Fly 5 52.34 730 100 Back 10 53.2 671 200 Fly 3 1:54.31 777 Hopkins, Markie FR 68 1 mtr Diving 15 251.8 3 mtr Diving 6 308.35 Platform Diving 1 285.45 Brunzell, Hanna FR 58 200 IM 17 1:58.39 687 100 Breast 6 59.24 772 200 Breast 5 2:08.34 756 Lepisova, Emma FR 55 50 Free 60 23.63 488 100 Back 3 52.36 720 200 Back 2 1:52.80 740 Larson, Ally D FR 49 500 Free 22 4:47.02 641 400 IM 7 4:12.36 660 200 Fly 7 1:56.50 704 Angus, Sophie G JR 47 200 IM 50 2:04.3 496 100 Breast 5 58.96 790 200 Breast 8 2:08.9 741 Patrick, Jaye D FR 29 1 mtr Diving 14 253.7 3 mtr Diving 45 200.1 Platform Diving 11 229.85 Smith, Madeline JR 27 50 Free 27 23.06 598 100 Fly 16 54.4 593 100 Free 11 49.32 673 Han, Malorie M SR 18 50 Free 17 22.67 667 200 Free 43 1:49.41 559 100 Free 17 49.41 665 Lebl, Ilektra V JR 14 500 Free 18 4:44.48 676 200 Free 26 1:48.05 616 1650 Free 18 16:39.38 537 Aarts, Nicole B SR 13 50 Free 30 23.08 595 100 Back 14 53.72 641 200 Back 25 1:57.98 598 Groysman, Yulia FR 12 500 Free 24 4:55.95 507 200 Free 28 1:48.26 607 1650 Free 16 16:38.59 541 Vovk, Tara SO 9 200 IM 29 2:01.75 584 100 Breast 17 1:00.85 677 200 Breast 26 2:15.39 578 Hellmer, Jasmin SO 6 50 Free 43 23.27 560 100 Fly 19 54.11 613 200 Fly 25 2:00.76 565 Ghose, Labonita SO 4 1 mtr Diving 21 240.85 3 mtr Diving 29 246.25 Platform Diving 27 174.15 Nowaski, Daniel FR 2 500 Free 38 4:52.12 568 400 IM 23 4:21.59 509 200 Fly 27 2:00.88 561 Erb, Mary E SR 2 100 Breast 31 1:02.76 566 200 Breast 23 2:14.1 612 Kurzydlo, Lilia SO 0 50 Free 62 23.68 478 200 Free 80 1:53.1 385 100 Free 67 51.84 448 Follmer, Elizab FR 0 100 Fly 59 57.55 343 100 Back 49 57.09 414 200 Back 48 2:01.93 470 Kamau, Rebecca JR 0 200 IM 44 2:03.6 522 100 Breast 40 1:03.39 526 200 Breast 30 2:16.03 560 Freeman, Sandra SR 0 200 IM 59 2:06.07 429 400 IM 33 4:24.97 443 200 Back 51 2:02.65 444 Hruby, Emma R SR 0 200 IM 66 2:10.7 254 400 IM 39 4:32.27 294 200 Breast 39 2:17.94 504 Adamski, Lindsa SR 0 50 Free 74 23.89 434 100 Breast 25 1:02.21 600 200 Breast 36 2:17.15 528 Melnick, Meliss JR 0 50 Free 78 24.04 402 100 Fly 39 55.33 525 200 Fly 43 2:04.14 436 Parsons, Leah M FR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 225.0 3 mtr Diving 44 202.3 Platform Diving 29 166.75 Erdemli, Roza FR 0 50 Free 64 23.71 472 100 Fly 48 56.09 465 200 Fly 46 2:04.7 414

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nelson, Elizabe SR 96 200 IM 1 1:51.66 917 100 Back 1 49.85 888 200 Back 1 1:48.73 865 Hosack, Lillie SO 69 200 IM 4 1:56.81 734 200 Free 10 1:45.79 704 100 Free 4 48.51 739 Vithoulkas, Ter SO 45 1 mtr Diving 22 240.5 3 mtr Diving 10 307.25 Platform Diving 5 263.65 Waechter, Madis JR 41 500 Free 12 4:43.41 691 1650 Free 7 16:14.78 643 200 Fly 22 2:00.84 562 Newman, Mara S SO 31 50 Free 38 23.21 571 100 Back 13 53.5 654 200 Back 10 1:55.18 675 Silvestri, Jenn SO 31 200 IM 15 1:59.64 650 100 Breast 18 1:01.1 663 200 Breast 15 2:13.3 632 Palmer, Alana I SO 30 50 Free 20 22.87 632 200 Free 15 1:47.42 640 100 Free 14 49.76 637 Artim, Kelsi R JR 24 200 IM 31 2:01.85 581 100 Breast 10 1:00.31 708 200 Breast 18 2:12.35 656 Doty, Megan E SR 20 200 Free 12 1:47.04 655 200 Fly 20 1:59.97 592 Reddington, Ale JR 18 50 Free 90 24.54 300 100 Fly 20 54.26 603 200 Fly 14 1:58.88 628 Seigal, Mikayla FR 16 500 Free 69 5:01.12 417 100 Fly 31 54.84 562 200 Fly 11 1:58.43 642 Lindorfer, Aliv FR 15 500 Free 32 4:50.75 589 200 Free 71 1:52.29 425 1650 Free 12 16:29.1 583 Guanci, Margare SO 11 200 IM 51 2:04.32 496 100 Back 21 54.61 587 200 Back 18 1:56.63 636 Richardson, Pai JR 7 3 mtr Diving 41 205.2 Platform Diving 18 195.0 Lampre, Isabel SO 6 100 Fly 22 54.5 586 100 Back 22 54.74 579 200 Back 27 1:58.41 585 Moore, Elizabet FR 5 200 IM 39 2:02.77 551 100 Breast 30 1:02.75 567 200 Breast 20 2:13.48 628 Lindsey, Hannah SR 1 500 Free 36 4:51.98 570 100 Back 35 55.77 511 200 Back 24 1:59.1 564 Stupar, Julia C SO 0 500 Free 34 4:51.44 578 200 Free 32 1:48.86 583 100 Free 48 51.05 525 Penrod, Allison FR 0 500 Free 70 5:01.55 409 200 Free 90 1:54.08 338 100 Free 88 53.49 286 Stoll, Holly K SO 0 500 Free 35 4:51.81 573 200 Free 48 1:49.9 538 200 Back 30 1:58.74 575 Cortina, Isabel SO 0 50 Free 29 23.07 597 200 Free 46 1:49.73 545 100 Free 32 50.5 575 Carlson, Savann JR 0 200 IM 34 2:02.21 569 100 Fly 45 55.99 473 200 Fly 37 2:02.61 497 Smith, Kendall SR 0 200 Free 44 1:49.54 554 100 Free 50 51.07 523 Higgins, Gabrie JR 0 50 Free 73 23.87 438 100 Free 80 52.61 370 Aguirre, Madele FR 0 500 Free 64 5:00.05 436 400 IM 25 4:21.21 516 200 Back 43 2:01.25 494 Schultz, Avalon JR 0 200 IM 54 2:04.68 482 100 Breast 36 1:02.88 559 200 Breast 31 2:16.13 557

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Waddell, Tevyn SR 60 200 IM 14 1:59.02 668 100 Fly 6 52.65 709 200 Back 7 1:54.62 690 Kozelsky, Linds SR 57 50 Free 18 22.77 649 100 Breast 3 58.81 799 200 Breast 7 2:08.66 747 Zhu, Joy SO 56 1 mtr Diving 2 306.75 3 mtr Diving 2 336.6 Sullivan, Kathe SO 28 500 Free 10 4:42.08 709 200 Free 31 1:48.79 586 200 Fly 16 1:59.62 604 Cook, Emily N JR 23 100 Back 7 53.16 673 200 Back 29 1:58.73 575 Lezer, Emma J FR 21 100 Fly 47 56.02 470 100 Breast 12 1:00.49 698 200 Breast 19 2:13.1 637 Fowler, Jaclynn FR 19 1 mtr Diving 18 249.15 3 mtr Diving 15 256.4 Platform Diving 31 164.8 Sarkis, Jae C SO 19 1 mtr Diving 38 220.15 3 mtr Diving 11 286.1 Platform Diving 22 183.55 Kilgallon, Abig SO 18 500 Free 21 4:46.59 648 200 Free 47 1:49.88 539 1650 Free 13 16:30.22 579 Preiss, Alexand SR 14 100 Fly 14 53.96 623 100 Breast 24 1:01.78 625 200 Breast 35 2:16.74 540 Van Law, Patric JR 14 400 IM 13 4:14.13 633 200 Back 31 1:58.83 572 200 Fly 34 2:02.24 511 McGinty, Jordan FR 11 200 IM 20 1:59.77 646 200 Free 32 1:48.86 583 100 Free 19 50.02 615 Erwin, Abbey K JR 10 500 Free 28 4:48.83 616 400 IM 20 4:16.7 593 1650 Free 20 16:40.37 532 Butler, Rachel FR 10 200 IM 21 2:00.23 632 400 IM 19 4:15.07 619 200 Back 26 1:58.23 590 Erwin, Maggie A FR 9 500 Free 33 4:51.09 584 200 Free 54 1:50.37 517 1650 Free 17 16:39.2 538 McCarthy, Kelli SO 7 500 Free 27 4:48.73 618 400 IM 18 4:12.92 652 1650 Free 29 16:58.33 442 Bennin, Grace R FR 3 50 Free 46 23.3 554 100 Breast 22 1:01.53 639 200 Breast 27 2:15.50 575 Bloomer, Olivia SO 2 50 Free 23 22.91 625 100 Free 30 50.47 577 Wagner, Katheri SR 0 50 Free 26 23.04 602 100 Free 59 51.52 479 Horn, Brittany JR 0 500 Free 54 4:57.21 486 200 Free 68 1:51.89 445 1650 Free 26 16:53.54 467 Summit, Maggie FR 0 50 Free 32 23.15 582 100 Free 59 51.52 479 Anderson, Carol FR 0 50 Free 84 24.25 358 100 Free 83 53.07 325 Craley, Hannah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 202.75 3 mtr Diving 48 178.9 Platform Diving 32 164.25 Linscott, Emma SO 0 50 Free 33 23.16 580 100 Fly 33 54.92 556 200 Fly 30 2:01.17 550 Brooks, Lillian FR 0 50 Free 71 23.81 451 100 Back 37 55.95 498 200 Back 39 2:00.49 520 Tuff, Bronwyn T SO 0 500 Free 45 4:54.32 534 100 Fly 40 55.36 523 200 Fly 35 2:02.52 500 Wollschlager, G FR 0 50 Free 80 24.16 377 100 Fly 51 56.24 452 200 Fly 41 2:03.38 467

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bretscher, Emil JR 83 1 mtr Diving 3 303.35 3 mtr Diving 1 356.75 Platform Diving 6 260.4 Meaney, Emily K SR 53 1 mtr Diving 5 284.2 3 mtr Diving 23 251.95 Platform Diving 4 267.8 Vieta, Maycey A FR 36 1 mtr Diving 24 234.65 3 mtr Diving 18 261.55 Platform Diving 2 279.65 Merriman, Maggi SO 35 1 mtr Diving 23 235.4 3 mtr Diving 19 258.05 Platform Diving 3 277.95 Phee, Jinq En SR 33 100 Breast 9 1:00.22 713 200 Breast 14 2:13.28 633 Jump, Mallory K FR 26 200 IM 30 2:01.76 584 100 Fly 9 53.31 666 200 Back 19 1:57.06 624 Myers, Natalie JR 22 200 IM 16 1:59.67 649 400 IM 16 4:17.46 581 200 Back 34 1:59.30 558 Turner, Lindsay FR 21 100 Fly 18 53.93 625 200 Free 57 1:50.80 497 200 Fly 13 1:58.56 638 Seidl, Maizie R JR 20 500 Free 26 4:48.6 619 200 Free 11 1:46.69 669 100 Free 21 50.1 609 Kobylak, Sylvia FR 19 200 IM 43 2:03.58 523 100 Breast 23 1:01.76 626 200 Breast 10 2:11.88 667 Bowen, Kendra N FR 18 50 Free 33 23.16 580 200 Free 14 1:47.19 649 100 Free 20 50.09 610 Kishman, Riley JR 6 200 IM 27 2:00.97 609 100 Breast 19 1:01.24 655 200 Breast 45 2:18.69 481 Wrightson, Tess SO 5 50 Free 50 23.45 525 100 Back 20 54.28 608 100 Free 42 50.8 548 King, Evan R JR 4 200 Free 48 1:49.9 538 200 Fly 21 2:00.42 577 Decoursey, Gret JR 3 200 IM 26 2:00.77 615 200 Free 22 1:48.05 616 100 Free 35 50.65 561 Mudd, Natalie M SR 2 50 Free 49 23.41 533 100 Back 23 54.93 567 200 Back 41 2:00.8 509 Abbasse, Claire FR 0 50 Free 38 23.21 571 200 Free 62 1:51.27 475 100 Free 28 50.42 582 Converse, Emily SR 0 500 Free 57 4:57.65 478 200 Free 75 1:52.62 409 1650 Free 30 17:02.34 421 Jule, Mckenna A SO 0 50 Free 64 23.71 472 100 Fly 49 56.18 457 100 Free 66 51.79 453 Hughes, Katheri JR 0 500 Free 50 4:55.96 507 200 Free 82 1:53.18 381 1650 Free 32 17:09.63 381 Mueller, Kathry FR 0 100 Fly 31 54.84 562 100 Back 29 55.06 559 200 Back 37 2:00.22 529 Haake, Elissa L FR 0 500 Free 55 4:57.47 481 200 Free 29 1:48.36 603 100 Free 62 51.65 467 Macaddino, Kels JR 0 50 Free 97 25.01 216 100 Fly 36 55.08 544 200 Fly 48 2:05.38 386 Beavon, Kate J FR 0 500 Free 59 4:57.83 475 200 Free 74 1:52.55 412 1650 Free 25 16:53.15 469 Kresl, Courtney SR 0 50 Free 55 23.56 503 100 Free 79 52.38 393 Johnson, Megan JR 0 200 IM 41 2:03.05 541 200 Free 59 1:51.00 487 100 Free 39 50.73 554 Emerson, Sydnee SO 0 200 Fly 36 2:02.56 499 Thom, Stephanie SR 0 100 Fly 37 55.09 543 100 Breast 47 1:04.38 460 200 Breast 37 2:17.50 518

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hart, Madison A SR 76.5 100 Fly 3 51.8 767 100 Back 6 52.78 695 200 Back 4 1:53.37 724 Schobel, Marie SO 40 100 Back 9 52.96 685 200 Back 9 1:55.06 678 Cooke, Madelein JR 35 50 Free 8 22.49 698 100 Breast 14 1:00.83 678 100 Free 33 50.53 572 Matthias, Brook SO 31 100 Fly 13 53.88 628 100 Back 31 55.09 557 200 Fly 10 1:58.17 651 Ledwith, Madiso SO 22 50 Free 36 23.19 575 100 Fly 8 53.75 637 100 Free 51 51.09 521 Amdor, Abigail FR 18 50 Free 19 22.82 641 200 Free 30 1:48.67 591 100 Free 15 49.78 635 Szekely, Stepha JR 17 200 IM 24 2:00.7 617 400 IM 21 4:17.66 578 200 Back 15 1:57.73 605 Murtagh, Madiso SO 16 500 Free 25 4:48.50 621 200 Free 50 1:49.91 537 1650 Free 11 16:24.87 602 Crowell, Christ SR 15 1 mtr Diving 29 230.5 3 mtr Diving 12 285.55 Platform Diving 34 156.3 Hart, Carly C JR 13 100 Breast 15 1:01.17 659 200 Breast 24 2:14.24 608 Shurts, Sierra FR 6 1 mtr Diving 31 228.55 3 mtr Diving 28 246.35 Platform Diving 19 193.5 Jack, Olivia G SO 5 50 Free 25 22.97 615 100 Breast 20 1:01.33 650 100 Free 52 51.12 518 Sheridan, Kathl SO 3 50 Free 40 23.24 565 200 Free 63 1:51.32 472 100 Free 22 50.16 604 Markvardt, Marg FR 2 200 IM 23 2:00.54 622 100 Fly 37 55.09 543 100 Back 27 54.97 565 Forker, Devon E FR 0 200 IM 63 2:08.41 338 400 IM 40 4:33.96 262 200 Fly 47 2:05.36 387 Shelly, Marget SO 0 200 IM 36 2:02.35 565 400 IM 27 4:21.61 508 200 Fly 43 2:04.14 436 Macdougall, Hea SR 0 200 IM 33 2:02.15 571 200 Free 41 1:49.31 564 100 Free 55 51.25 506 Tiskus, Ellie A FR 0 50 Free 55 23.56 503 100 Back 48 57.07 416 100 Free 58 51.51 480 Marlin, Erika A JR 0 100 Fly 61 57.63 337 100 Breast 51 1:06.11 339 200 Breast 53 2:23.26 331 Meadway, Shanno FR 0 200 IM 35 2:02.31 566 400 IM 34 4:25.52 432 200 Back 33 1:59.26 559 Barry, Camryn G JR 0 500 Free 39 4:52.41 564 200 Free 55 1:50.38 516 100 Free 47 50.95 534 Wei, Wei FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 231.75 3 mtr Diving 37 223.75 Platform Diving 37 144.4 Harvey, Emma R FR 0 100 Fly 41 55.46 515 100 Back 25 54.83 574 200 Back 45 2:01.74 477 Gaspari, Elizab JR 0 50 Free 30 23.08 595 200 Free 38 1:49.05 575 100 Free 29 50.45 579 Schumann, Sadie SO 0 500 Free 48 4:55.03 522 200 Free 40 1:49.18 569 100 Free 43 50.83 545 Umbel, Kamryn JR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 210.2 3 mtr Diving 31 242.25

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Burvill, Hannah SR 51 50 Free 21 22.88 630 200 Free 3 1:45.36 720 100 Free 9 49.18 684 Drake, Kelsey D JR 45 200 IM 18 1:59.41 656 100 Fly 7 53.14 677 200 Fly 12 1:58.54 639 Fluit, Allyssa SR 40 500 Free 13 4:43.9 684 200 Free 4 1:45.82 702 100 Free 25 50.3 592 Tamborski, Sama SO 38 1 mtr Diving 16 249.7 3 mtr Diving 7 280.25 Platform Diving 21 191.1 Sansome, Emilia FR 22 500 Free 40 4:52.58 561 400 IM 26 4:21.39 512 200 Back 8 1:55.29 672 Strandberg, The SR 9 1 mtr Diving 28 231.7 Platform Diving 17 195.65 Rink, Macy I FR 4 500 Free 31 4:50.74 589 200 Free 21 1:47.91 621 100 Free 27 50.4 583 Olesiak, Aleksa FR 4 200 IM 53 2:04.49 489 100 Breast 32 1:02.77 566 200 Breast 21 2:13.92 617 Koluch, Julia FR 4 50 Free 85 24.26 356 100 Back 36 55.94 499 200 Back 21 1:57.96 598 Schemmel, Sarah JR 4 50 Free 27 23.06 598 100 Fly 21 54.44 590 100 Free 54 51.19 511 Gilbertson, Ken FR 2 50 Free 33 23.16 580 100 Back 29 55.06 559 200 Back 23 1:58.42 585 Reeder, Grace C FR 1 200 IM 45 2:03.61 521 400 IM 24 4:24.85 445 200 Fly 51 2:07.15 316 Brooker, Anna C FR 0 500 Free 74 5:02.91 385 400 IM 38 4:28.71 367 200 Back 44 2:01.58 482 Clark, Georgia FR 0 200 IM 65 2:10.53 259 400 IM 43 4:39.78 164 200 Back 57 2:05.26 347 Kaufman, Christ FR 0 50 Free 99 26.75 43 100 Fly 64 58.59 262 200 Fly 52 2:08.72 258 McDougall, Laur SO 0 500 Free 65 5:00.32 431 200 Free 27 1:48.21 609 100 Free 45 50.89 539 Ziegert, Madily FR 0 50 Free 43 23.27 560 200 Free 83 1:53.27 377 100 Free 57 51.44 487 Crane, Christin FR 0 200 IM 61 2:07.1 389 400 IM 41 4:35.8 228 Horner, Lexi R JR 0 200 IM 58 2:05.75 442 400 IM 37 4:28.1 379 200 Breast 47 2:19.52 455 Sauer, Samantha SR 0 50 Free 43 23.27 560 100 Back 52 57.51 383 100 Free 72 51.97 435 Hackett, Meghan SR 0 50 Free 94 24.81 250 100 Fly 62 58.12 297 100 Free 92 54.16 229 Mekus, Zoe L FR 0 100 Breast 48 1:04.59 445 200 Breast 50 2:20.98 407 Park, Claire JR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 207.45 3 mtr Diving 35 225.15 Platform Diving 39 98.05 Hartley, Taylor SO 0 500 Free 83 5:08.75 282 200 Free 88 1:54.03 340 1650 Free 40 17:58.91 148 Ohlensehlen, Sa JR 0 100 Breast 49 1:04.77 432 200 Breast 56 2:26.42 233 Lang, Erin M FR 0 500 Free 78 5:04.37 358 200 Free 84 1:53.36 373 200 Back 46 2:01.81 474 Pawloski, Zoe J FR 0 50 Free 77 23.95 421 100 Back 42 56.28 475 200 Back 52 2:03.39 417

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Haebig, Autumn JR 53 500 Free 8 4:41.83 712 200 Free 9 1:44.95 737 100 Free 16 49.87 628 Troyer, Sara K SO 42 1 mtr Diving 10 271.55 3 mtr Diving 5 315.4 Coughlen, Madis JR 40 200 IM 42 2:03.14 538 400 IM 11 4:13.02 650 200 Fly 6 1:55.78 727 Beeler, Victori SR 31 200 IM 12 1:58.24 691 100 Breast 28 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 11 2:12.55 651 Coffey, Audrey SO 22 500 Free 30 4:50.52 592 200 Free 37 1:48.91 581 1650 Free 8 16:18.56 628 Powers, Rachel JR 12 500 Free 56 4:57.56 480 200 Free 78 1:52.87 397 1650 Free 15 16:36.4 551 Roman, Hallie C SO 12 1 mtr Diving 26 232.5 3 mtr Diving 40 211.05 Platform Diving 15 192.2 Kilpatrick, Kat SO 4 500 Free 43 4:53.53 546 200 Free 79 1:53.07 387 1650 Free 21 16:45.53 508 Berning, Margar SO 2 500 Free 46 4:54.58 530 1650 Free 28 16:56.78 450 200 Fly 23 2:01.12 552 Murray, Isabell JR 2 50 Free 76 23.92 427 100 Fly 24 54.92 556 200 Fly 24 2:04.25 432 Rosenthal, Moll FR 1 500 Free 47 4:54.67 528 200 Free 65 1:51.61 458 1650 Free 24 16:52.9 470 Savitt, Savanna SR 0 200 Free 51 1:50.06 531 100 Breast 42 1:03.86 495 100 Free 61 51.56 476 Stalheim, Linds SR 0 100 Fly 45 55.99 473 100 Back 34 55.75 512 200 Back 38 2:00.3 526 Pentlarge, Jess JR 0 200 Free 45 1:49.63 550 200 Back 36 2:00.05 534 100 Free 56 51.33 498 Worlton, Gwendo SR 0 50 Free 63 23.7 474 100 Breast 27 1:02.37 590 200 Breast 32 2:16.17 557 Rhodes, Mira A JR 0 100 Fly 63 58.32 282 100 Back 59 1:00.73 169 200 Fly 54 2:10.27 207 Baratta, Gabrie JR 0 100 Breast 46 1:04.25 469 200 Breast 41 2:18.02 502 Gonzalez, Carla SR 0 200 Free 70 1:52.22 429 100 Back 54 57.7 368 100 Free 63 51.67 465 Lanaghen, Kimbe FR 0 100 Fly 42 55.8 488 200 Free 77 1:52.78 401 200 Fly 27 2:00.88 561 Tiernon, Grace JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 217.1 3 mtr Diving 47 197.7 Platform Diving 33 161.1 Marvin, Sutton JR 0 500 Free 75 5:03.01 383 200 Free 73 1:52.46 417 100 Free 82 52.94 338 Acheson, Taylor SO 0 500 Free 52 4:56.91 491 200 Free 64 1:51.33 472 200 Fly 49 2:06.1 357 Livingston, Ber FR 0 200 IM 48 2:04.22 499 400 IM 30 4:23.44 473 200 Fly 31 2:01.51 538 Barth, Kaitlyn FR 0 50 Free 57 23.58 498 100 Fly 29 54.67 574 100 Free 76 52.11 421

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grusova, Tereza SO 41 200 IM 32 2:02.11 573 100 Back 2 52.31 723 200 Back 14 1:57.02 625 Chichaikina, So FR 26 50 Free 16 22.91 625 200 Free 25 1:48.01 617 100 Free 12 49.36 669 Phillip, Elinah FR 24 50 Free 6 22.41 712 100 Free 35 50.65 561 Bertotto, Franc SR 6 500 Free 37 4:52.08 569 400 IM 28 4:22.06 500 1650 Free 19 16:39.55 536 Wilkins, Marina SO 0 3 mtr Diving 34 229.95 Platform Diving 30 165.0 Woods, Nora C SO 0 100 Fly 58 57.27 366 100 Breast 43 1:04.02 484 200 Breast 52 2:22.09 370 Moses, Meghan L SR 0 50 Free 53 23.55 505 100 Back 50 57.28 400 100 Free 77 52.26 405 Zeller, Elizabe SO 0 500 Free 77 5:04.19 362 200 Free 86 1:53.88 347 100 Free 64 51.73 459 McCullough, Kat FR 0 50 Free 81 24.17 375 100 Back 51 57.41 390 200 Back 56 2:04.83 363 Lawlor, Clare K SR 0 50 Free 52 23.52 511 100 Back 39 56.16 483 100 Free 75 52.06 426 Lusby, Simone C SO 0 200 IM 56 2:05.45 453 100 Back 44 56.6 451 200 Back 47 2:01.82 474 Douglas, Jenna SO 0 1 mtr Diving 36 222.85 3 mtr Diving 46 198.7 Platform Diving 26 175.65 Weber, Yael FR 0 500 Free 84 5:13.21 213 400 IM 44 4:45.86 90 1650 Free 38 17:40.05 225 Dymek, Kasja N SO 0 100 Fly 25 54.41 592 200 Fly 38 2:02.66 495 Black, Lily F JR 0 500 Free 82 5:07.38 305 200 Free 96 1:56.54 229 1650 Free 39 17:43.79 209 Trentin, Eleono SO 0 50 Free 53 23.55 505 100 Back 47 57.03 419 100 Free 53 51.13 517 Ghidini, Giulia FR 0 50 Free 48 23.4 535 200 Free 56 1:50.62 505 100 Free 44 50.87 541 Ignatova, Aleks FR 0 500 Free 79 5:04.42 357 100 Breast 38 1:03.13 543 200 Breast 42 2:18.27 494 Fabugais-Inaba, SR 0 200 Free 58 1:50.91 492 100 Back 41 56.26 476 100 Free 71 51.94 438 Murphy, Erin N SO 0 50 Free 88 24.43 321 100 Back 60 1:00.97 157 100 Free 91 54.12 232 Carey, Delaney JR 0 200 IM 64 2:09.44 299 100 Breast 44 1:04.06 482 200 Breast 46 2:19.27 463 Boone, Lauren E JR 0 3 mtr Diving 43 202.95 Platform Diving 25 179.15 Davis, Sarah L SR 0 50 Free 74 23.89 434 100 Fly 56 57.15 376 100 Free 67 51.84 448 Brewer, Alexis SR 0 50 Free 98 25.76 116 100 Fly 57 57.17 375 100 Free 89 53.56 280 Blanc, Sam M FR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 220.7 3 mtr Diving 25 249.7 Nabhan, Nadia K SR 0 500 Free 81 5:05.76 334 100 Back 58 59.0 274 200 Back 58 2:09.93 187

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Venn, Kasey M FR 14 100 Fly 34 55.0 550 100 Breast 35 1:02.83 562 200 Breast 13 2:13.16 636 Szara, Erin S JR 11 50 Free 92 24.73 264 100 Breast 16 1:01.36 649 200 Breast 29 2:15.99 561 Inch, Emma K FR 6 500 Free 41 4:52.79 558 400 IM 22 4:18.59 562 1650 Free 22 16:51.23 479 Neely, Erin M JR 5 1 mtr Diving 20 241.5 3 mtr Diving 33 240.05 Ling, Amanda T SO 3 1 mtr Diving 25 233.85 3 mtr Diving 22 254.1 Oppedisano, Jul SR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 229.0 Balow, Sophia K FR 0 500 Free 53 4:56.95 490 200 Free 93 1:54.78 305 1650 Free 27 16:55.35 458 Barlow, Ryan E SO 0 100 Fly 55 56.92 395 200 Fly 45 2:04.47 423 Boutrous, Ava G SO 0 50 Free 93 24.75 260 100 Fly 50 56.2 456 200 Fly 39 2:03.02 481 Truex, Kennedy SR 0 50 Free 67 23.75 463 100 Back 46 56.69 444 100 Free 65 51.74 458 Villani, Samant SO 0 50 Free 81 24.17 375 100 Back 26 54.95 566 200 Back 53 2:03.77 403 Heron, Kelley E SO 0 200 IM 52 2:04.38 494 100 Back 32 55.4 536 200 Back 28 1:58.68 577 Biglin, Lauren SO 0 500 Free 76 5:03.05 382 200 Free 81 1:53.11 385 100 Free 87 53.4 294 Zofchak, Sarah SO 0 500 Free 80 5:05.00 347 200 Free 97 1:56.95 213 1650 Free 37 17:21.47 318 Turke, Elise N JR 0 1 mtr Diving 46 197.55 3 mtr Diving 38 219.15 Chick, Olivia L JR 0 50 Free 58 23.6 494 200 Free 66 1:51.70 454 100 Free 69 51.85 447 Contino, Taylor JR 0 50 Free 70 23.8 453 200 Free 76 1:52.64 408 100 Free 70 51.89 443 Quarin, Elizabe FR 0 500 Free 66 5:00.58 427 200 Free 89 1:54.07 338 1650 Free 31 17:08.78 386 Goit, Kendall A FR 0 50 Free 86 24.38 331 100 Fly 65 58.97 234 100 Free 84 53.19 314 Reilly, Madelin SO 0 100 Fly 53 56.67 416 100 Back 38 56.15 484 200 Fly 55 2:12.04 156 Neveling, Abbey JR 0 200 IM 38 2:02.74 552 100 Breast 39 1:03.29 533 200 Breast 33 2:16.22 555 Walther, Pruitt FR 0 200 IM 62 2:07.65 367 Dombkowski, Ann FR 0 500 Free 72 5:01.86 404 200 Free 91 1:54.51 317 1650 Free 33 17:16.83 343 Dickson, Marie JR 0 200 IM 46 2:03.95 509 400 IM 29 4:22.67 488 200 Fly 32 2:01.54 537 Schenden, Clair SO 0 200 IM 60 2:06.42 416 100 Back 43 56.42 464 200 Back 49 2:02.06 465 Reed, Chloe V FR 0 500 Free 60 4:58.04 471 200 Free 67 1:51.72 453 100 Free 73 52.02 430 Schenden, Lucil SO 0 500 Free 68 5:00.78 423 200 Free 72 1:52.44 418 100 Free 85 53.2 313 Heineman, Allie SR 0 50 Free 42 23.26 562

Illinois