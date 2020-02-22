2020 Women’s B1G Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs: Ohio State Earns 8 A-Final Swims

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Swimming & Diving
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
- Where: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, Iowa (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana University Hoosiers (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central: here
- Fan Guide
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times
- NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
- Saturday 1650 Heat Sheet
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
B1G WOMEN’S UPS/MIDS/DOWNS DAY 3 TOTALS
*Does not include platform diving. The 1650 free is based off meet seeds, timed finals will begin at 4pm CT/5pm ET. The top-seeded 1650 free heat will start this evening’s finals at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET.
|
Day 3 Totals
|Team
|Ups
|Mids
|Downs
|Total
|Ohio State
|9
|6
|5
|20
|Michigan
|9
|3
|4
|16
|Northwestern
|7
|2
|2
|11
|Indiana
|5
|5
|3
|13
|Wisconsin
|3
|7
|5
|15
|Penn State
|2
|4
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|6
|10
|Iowa
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Purdue
|0
|4
|5
|9
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Michigan State
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ohio State and Michigan have 9 ups on the final day, with Michigan’s Kaitlynn Sims and Sierra Schmidt coming in as the top 2 seeds in the 1650 free timed finals. In the 100 free alone, Ohio State qualified 5 swimmers in the A-final, led by #3 seed Freya Rayner. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil and Daria Pyshnenko take the top 2 seeds.
In the 200 back, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson comes in as the top seed while Northwestern was the only school to qualify 2 into the top heat. Northwestern was also dominant in the 200 breast, as sophomore Noelle Peplowski leads the event alongside junior teammates Calypso Sheridan and Sophie Angus.
Michigan also looks to have secured B1G team runner-up, but the Wolverines continue to swim hard as Olivia Carter leads the 200 fly alongside two more Wolverine A-finalists.
Event Breakdown
|
1650 Free
|Team
|Ups
|Mids
|Downs
|Total
|Ohio State
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Michigan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Indiana
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Penn State
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Purdue
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
200 Back
|Team
|Ups
|Mids
|Downs
|Total
|Ohio State
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Michigan
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Penn State
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Iowa
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Purdue
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Indiana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
100 Free
|Team
|Ups
|Mids
|Downs
|Total
|Ohio State
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Indiana
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Penn State
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Iowa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Purdue
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
200 Breast
|Team
|Ups
|Mids
|Downs
|Total
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Indiana
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Ohio State
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Purdue
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Michigan State
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Penn State
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iowa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
200 Fly
|Team
|Ups
|Mids
|Downs
|Total
|Michigan
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Indiana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Nebraska
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Ohio State
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Wisconsin
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Purdue
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Penn State
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Iowa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
