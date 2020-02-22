Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Women’s B1G Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs: Ohio State Earns 8 A-Final Swims

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

B1G WOMEN’S UPS/MIDS/DOWNS DAY 3 TOTALS

*Does not include platform diving. The 1650 free is based off meet seeds, timed finals will begin at 4pm CT/5pm ET. The top-seeded 1650 free heat will start this evening’s finals at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET.

Day 3 Totals
Team Ups Mids Downs Total
Ohio State 9 6 5 20
Michigan 9 3 4 16
Northwestern 7 2 2 11
Indiana 5 5 3 13
Wisconsin 3 7 5 15
Penn State 2 4 2 8
Minnesota 3 2 2 7
Nebraska 1 3 6 10
Iowa 1 2 3 6
Purdue 0 4 5 9
Rutgers 0 2 1 3
Michigan State 0 1 1 2
Illinois 0 0 0 0

Ohio State and Michigan have 9 ups on the final day, with Michigan’s Kaitlynn Sims and Sierra Schmidt coming in as the top 2 seeds in the 1650 free timed finals. In the 100 free alone, Ohio State qualified 5 swimmers in the A-final, led by #3 seed Freya Rayner. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil and Daria Pyshnenko take the top 2 seeds.

In the 200 back, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson comes in as the top seed while Northwestern was the only school to qualify 2 into the top heat. Northwestern was also dominant in the 200 breast, as sophomore Noelle Peplowski leads the event alongside junior teammates Calypso Sheridan and Sophie Angus.

Michigan also looks to have secured B1G team runner-up, but the Wolverines continue to swim hard as Olivia Carter leads the 200 fly alongside two more Wolverine A-finalists.

Event Breakdown

1650 Free
Team Ups Mids Downs Total
Ohio State 1 3 1 5
Michigan 2 0 0 2
Indiana 2 0 0 2
Minnesota 1 1 0 2
Wisconsin 1 1 0 2
Penn State 1 0 0 1
Nebraska 0 1 4 5
Purdue 0 1 1 2
Northwestern 0 1 0 1
Rutgers 0 0 1 1
Michigan State 0 0 1 1
Iowa 0 0 0 0
Illinois 0 0 0 0

200 Back
Team Ups Mids Downs Total
Ohio State 1 2 1 4
Michigan 1 2 1 4
Northwestern 2 0 0 2
Penn State 1 2 0 3
Wisconsin 1 1 2 4
Iowa 1 0 2 3
Minnesota 1 0 0 1
Rutgers 0 1 0 1
Purdue 0 0 1 1
Indiana 0 0 1 1
Nebraska 0 0 0 0
Michigan State 0 0 0 0
Illinois 0 0 0 0

100 Free
Team Ups Mids Downs Total
Ohio State 5 0 0 5
Michigan 2 0 1 3
Indiana 0 2 2 4
Northwestern 0 1 1 2
Minnesota 0 0 1 1
Penn State 0 1 1 2
Iowa 0 1 0 1
Wisconsin 1 1 0 2
Rutgers 0 1 0 1
Purdue 0 0 2 2
Nebraska 0 1 0 1
Michigan State 0 0 0 0
Illinois 0 0 0 0

200 Breast
Team Ups Mids Downs Total
Northwestern 3 0 1 4
Indiana 2 2 0 4
Ohio State 1 1 2 4
Minnesota 1 0 1 2
Michigan 1 0 0 1
Wisconsin 0 1 2 3
Purdue 0 2 0 2
Nebraska 0 1 0 1
Michigan State 0 1 0 1
Penn State 0 0 1 1
Iowa 0 0 1 1
Rutgers 0 0 0 0
Illinois 0 0 0 0

200 Fly
Team Ups Mids Downs Total
Michigan 3 1 2 6
Northwestern 2 0 0 2
Indiana 1 1 0 2
Nebraska 1 0 2 3
Ohio State 1 0 1 2
Wisconsin 0 3 1 4
Purdue 0 1 1 2
Minnesota 0 1 0 1
Penn State 0 1 0 1
Iowa 0 1 0 1
Illinois 0 0 0 0
Michigan State 0 0 0 0
Rutgers 0 0 0 0

