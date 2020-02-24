Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 B1G Women’s Champs Wrap-Up: Ohio State Wins Title #6, Tied for #3 All-Time

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

View Full 2020 Big Ten Women’s Championships Results Here

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

  • CHAMPION: Ohio State – 1503.5
  • RUNNER-UP: Michigan – 1306.5
  • BRONZE: Indiana – 964
  • FOURTH: Northwestern – 907.5
  • 5th: Wisconsin – 734
  • 6th: Minnesota – 617
  • 7th: Purdue – 602
  • 8th: Penn State – 517.5
  • 9th: Iowa – 430
  • 10th: Nebraska – 385
  • 11th: Rutgers – 291
  • 12th: Michigan State – 203
  • 13th: Illinois – 193

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2020 Big Ten win in Iowa marked their first championship title since 1986. The program’s most recent title now ties them with Indiana for the 3rd-most Big Ten titles in history. Michigan remains first with 17 titles earned.

All-Time Big Ten Women’s Championships
Rank Team Titles
1 Michigan 17
2 Minnesota 7
3* Ohio State* 6*
3 Indiana 6
5 Penn State 5

Heading over to this year’s Big Ten champions, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (50/100 free, 100 fly) and Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson (100/200 back, 200 IM) were the lone two swimmers to sweep all three of their individual events. Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan was the only other swimmer to earn multiple individual wins thanks to her 400 IM and 200 breast titles.

Overall, the Michigan Wolverines earned the most 2020 Big Ten titles with 8 titles, despite taking second in the team scores. Next, Ohio State and Wisconsin both earned 4 wins while Northwestern captured 3 titles.

It’s noteworthy that while the Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten title with only four wins, they were able to score 58 swims throughout the weekend.

2020 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Champions
Event Swimmer/Team Time
200 Medley Relay Michigan 1:34.21
800 Free Relay Wisconsin 6:55.84
500 Free Kathrin Demler (Ohio State) 4:37.04
200 IM Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) 1:51.66
50 Free Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) 21.30
1M Diving Mackenzie Crawford (Ohio State) 320.65pts
400 Medley Relay Michigan 3:27.68
100 Fly Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) 49.42
400 IM Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) 4:03.18
200 Free Cora Dupre (Indiana) 1:43.61
100 Breast Miranda Tucker (Michigan) 58.15
100 Back Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) 49.85
3M Diving Emily Bretscher (Purdue) 356.75pts
200 Free Relay Ohio State 1:27.57
1650 Free Molly Kowal (Ohio State) 15:43.17
200 Back Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) 1:48.73
100 Free Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) 46.57
200 Breast Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) 2:06.85
200 Fly Olivia Carter (Michigan) 1:53.28
Platform Diving Markie Hopkins (Northwestern) 285.45pts
400 Free Relay Michigan 3:11.94

The following stats were provided through the SwimSwam Swimulator.

Top 5 Swimmers – 2020 Big Tens
1. MACNEIL, MAGGIE – MICHIGAN
100 Free 47.16 867.0 points
50 Free 21.60 872.0 points
100 Fly 49.26 987.0 points
2. NELSON, BEATA – WISCONSIN
200 IM 1:52.27 892.0 points
100 Back 50.05 873.0 points
100 Fly 50.65 859.0 points
3. TUCKER, MIRANDA – MICHIGAN
200 Breast 2:08.01 765.0 points
100 Breast 58.41 829.0 points
50 Free 22.26 739.0 points
4. DEMLER, KATHRIN – OHIO STATE
400 IM 4:03.96 790.0 points
200 Fly 1:55.01 754.0 points
500 Free 4:37.22 780.0 points
5. DUPRE, CORA – INDIANA
100 Free 47.84 800.0 points
200 IM 1:57.33 719.0 points
50 Free 22.09 771.0 points

2020 Big Ten Team Ratings

According to our Swimulator’s ratings, Wisconsin and Ohio State are the most improved Big Ten teams this season. Last year, Ohio State placed just 3rd place overall while Wisconsin earned the addition of the 800 free relay title in 2020 (remaining 5th with Nelson’s 3-for-3 wins).

Looking at team strengths, Indiana (581.4 pts) was ranked stronger than Michigan (579.5 pts). One example of why this may be was the teams’ breaststroke representation. While Michigan’s Tucker won the 100 breast and A-finaled in the 200 breast (worth 58 points), no other Wolverines scored. On the other hand, Indiana was able to have Noelle Peplowski and Emily Weiss collect 109 points total from the 2 breaststroke events.

Overall
Rank Team Combined Score
1 Wisconsin 3.1
2 Ohio St 1.9
3 Purdue 1.5
4 Northwestern 1.5
5 Michigan 1
6 Penn St 0.2
7 Indiana 0.1
8 Nebraska 0
9 Iowa 0
10 Illinois -0.4
11 Minnesota -0.9
12 Rutgers -3.5
13 Michigan St -4.3

Strength
Rank Team Team Strength
1 Indiana 581.4
2 Michigan 579.5
3 Minnesota 547
4 Ohio St 538.7
5 Wisconsin 529.4
6 Penn St 488.4
7 Purdue 468.8
8 Northwestern 426.7
9 Nebraska 390
10 Iowa 373.9
11 Rutgers 330.6
12 Illinois 309
13 Michigan St 287

Attrition
Rank Team Attrition Rate
1 Northwestern -0.116
2 Iowa -0.128
3 Purdue -0.144
4 Wisconsin -0.147
5 Illinois -0.151
6 Nebraska -0.159
7 Michigan -0.181
8 Minnesota -0.186
9 Penn St -0.188
10 Rutgers -0.198
11 Ohio St -0.203
12 Indiana -0.217
13 Michigan St -0.217

Improvement
Rank Team Improvement %
1 Ohio St 0.51
2 Wisconsin 0.446
3 Purdue 0.266
4 Illinois 0.252
5 Penn St 0.24
6 Nebraska 0.239
7 Indiana 0.225
8 Northwestern 0.196
9 Michigan 0.191
10 Iowa 0.095
11 Michigan St -0.004
12 Minnesota -0.027
13 Rutgers -0.044

Simulated NCAA Finish

This is not a final prediction for the 2020 NCAAs, as many other Power Five/Mid-Major conferences have yet to compete.

While Michigan did not have the depth to win the Big Ten title, their top swimmers and relays look to score much higher than Ohio State at the national level. Our Swimulator has predicted Michigan to place 4th, putting them in a great position this year despite losing their 2019 seniors.

Indiana then finished in (a Lilly King-aided) 9th place, so the drop was statistically expected with the alumnus’ absence. Ohio State looks to be on the right track to improving from their 25th-place finish at the 2019 NCAA meet, simulating a potential 21st-place finish.

Simulated NCAA Finish – Big Ten Teams (as of 2/22/20)
Rank Team Points
4 Michigan 236
19 Wisconsin 62
20 Indiana 53
21 Ohio St 50
30 Northwestern 30
32 Minnesota 19
40 Iowa 4

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. SwimSwam has become an outlet for him to continue showing his …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!