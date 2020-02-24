2020 B1G Women’s Champs Wrap-Up: Ohio State Wins Title #6, Tied for #3 All-Time

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

CHAMPION: Ohio State – 1503.5

RUNNER-UP: Michigan – 1306.5

BRONZE: Indiana – 964

FOURTH: Northwestern – 907.5

5th: Wisconsin – 734

6th: Minnesota – 617

7th: Purdue – 602

8th: Penn State – 517.5

9th: Iowa – 430

10th: Nebraska – 385

11th: Rutgers – 291

12th: Michigan State – 203

13th: Illinois – 193

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2020 Big Ten win in Iowa marked their first championship title since 1986. The program’s most recent title now ties them with Indiana for the 3rd-most Big Ten titles in history. Michigan remains first with 17 titles earned.

All-Time Big Ten Women’s Championships Rank Team Titles 1 Michigan 17 2 Minnesota 7 3* Ohio State* 6* 3 Indiana 6 5 Penn State 5

Heading over to this year’s Big Ten champions, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (50/100 free, 100 fly) and Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson (100/200 back, 200 IM) were the lone two swimmers to sweep all three of their individual events. Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan was the only other swimmer to earn multiple individual wins thanks to her 400 IM and 200 breast titles.

Overall, the Michigan Wolverines earned the most 2020 Big Ten titles with 8 titles, despite taking second in the team scores. Next, Ohio State and Wisconsin both earned 4 wins while Northwestern captured 3 titles.

It’s noteworthy that while the Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten title with only four wins, they were able to score 58 swims throughout the weekend.

The following stats were provided through the SwimSwam Swimulator.

Top 5 Swimmers – 2020 Big Tens 1. MACNEIL, MAGGIE – MICHIGAN 100 Free 47.16 867.0 points 50 Free 21.60 872.0 points 100 Fly 49.26 987.0 points 2. NELSON, BEATA – WISCONSIN 200 IM 1:52.27 892.0 points 100 Back 50.05 873.0 points 100 Fly 50.65 859.0 points 3. TUCKER, MIRANDA – MICHIGAN 200 Breast 2:08.01 765.0 points 100 Breast 58.41 829.0 points 50 Free 22.26 739.0 points 4. DEMLER, KATHRIN – OHIO STATE 400 IM 4:03.96 790.0 points 200 Fly 1:55.01 754.0 points 500 Free 4:37.22 780.0 points 5. DUPRE, CORA – INDIANA 100 Free 47.84 800.0 points 200 IM 1:57.33 719.0 points 50 Free 22.09 771.0 points

2020 Big Ten Team Ratings

According to our Swimulator’s ratings, Wisconsin and Ohio State are the most improved Big Ten teams this season. Last year, Ohio State placed just 3rd place overall while Wisconsin earned the addition of the 800 free relay title in 2020 (remaining 5th with Nelson’s 3-for-3 wins).

Looking at team strengths, Indiana (581.4 pts) was ranked stronger than Michigan (579.5 pts). One example of why this may be was the teams’ breaststroke representation. While Michigan’s Tucker won the 100 breast and A-finaled in the 200 breast (worth 58 points), no other Wolverines scored. On the other hand, Indiana was able to have Noelle Peplowski and Emily Weiss collect 109 points total from the 2 breaststroke events.

Overall Rank Team Combined Score 1 Wisconsin 3.1 2 Ohio St 1.9 3 Purdue 1.5 4 Northwestern 1.5 5 Michigan 1 6 Penn St 0.2 7 Indiana 0.1 8 Nebraska 0 9 Iowa 0 10 Illinois -0.4 11 Minnesota -0.9 12 Rutgers -3.5 13 Michigan St -4.3 Strength Rank Team Team Strength 1 Indiana 581.4 2 Michigan 579.5 3 Minnesota 547 4 Ohio St 538.7 5 Wisconsin 529.4 6 Penn St 488.4 7 Purdue 468.8 8 Northwestern 426.7 9 Nebraska 390 10 Iowa 373.9 11 Rutgers 330.6 12 Illinois 309 13 Michigan St 287 Attrition Rank Team Attrition Rate 1 Northwestern -0.116 2 Iowa -0.128 3 Purdue -0.144 4 Wisconsin -0.147 5 Illinois -0.151 6 Nebraska -0.159 7 Michigan -0.181 8 Minnesota -0.186 9 Penn St -0.188 10 Rutgers -0.198 11 Ohio St -0.203 12 Indiana -0.217 13 Michigan St -0.217 Improvement Rank Team Improvement % 1 Ohio St 0.51 2 Wisconsin 0.446 3 Purdue 0.266 4 Illinois 0.252 5 Penn St 0.24 6 Nebraska 0.239 7 Indiana 0.225 8 Northwestern 0.196 9 Michigan 0.191 10 Iowa 0.095 11 Michigan St -0.004 12 Minnesota -0.027 13 Rutgers -0.044

Simulated NCAA Finish

This is not a final prediction for the 2020 NCAAs, as many other Power Five/Mid-Major conferences have yet to compete.

While Michigan did not have the depth to win the Big Ten title, their top swimmers and relays look to score much higher than Ohio State at the national level. Our Swimulator has predicted Michigan to place 4th, putting them in a great position this year despite losing their 2019 seniors.

Indiana then finished in (a Lilly King-aided) 9th place, so the drop was statistically expected with the alumnus’ absence. Ohio State looks to be on the right track to improving from their 25th-place finish at the 2019 NCAA meet, simulating a potential 21st-place finish.