Venema, Marquardt, Pasadyn Share 2020 Women’s Ivy League Swimmer of the Meet

2020 Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)

Live results

Fan Guide

Championship Central

The youth was on display in Providence, Rhode Island this weekend at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Princeton freshmen Ellie Marquardt and Nikki Venema and Harvard freshman Felicia Pasadyn all won three events to score the maximum number of points (96) in the race for High Point Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Marquardt began the meet with an Ivy Meet and pool record in the 500 free with 4:36.37. On Friday, she won the 1000 free, also with a pool record (9:34.71). Marquardt finished the weekend with a victory in the 1650 free, bettering the pool record by over 10 seconds with 16:06.96.

Venema swept the sprint free races. She won the 50 by .07, touching out classmate Amelia Liu with 22.41. The next day she won the 200 free with 1:45.31, just .08 shy of the pool record. In her final individual performance, Venema took down the pool record in the 100 free with 48.55.

Pasadyn won titles in the 200/400 IM and 200 back. She broke the pool record in the 200 IM on Day 2 going 1:55.88. It was another pool record for the freshman in the 400 IM the next day; she clocked a 4:08.47 for the victory. On the final day, Pasadyn crushed the Ivy Meet and pool record in the 200 back with 1:52.56. That was 1.5 seconds faster than her teammate, Samantha Shelton, had gone in 2019 when she established the meet mark. Shelton was runner-up this year.

Harvard senior Miki Dahlke took home the Career High Point Swimmer award with 361.5 points.

In diving, Yale junior Nikki Watters was the Rick Gilbert High Point Diver of the Meet with 54 points, while senior Mimi Lin of Princeton was the Ron Keenhold Career High Point Diver with 105 points.

Harvard won 10 individual events and 4 relays. Princeton won 6 individual events and 1 relay.

