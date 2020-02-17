2020 Women’s Ivy League Champs Guide: Freshmen Look to Propel Princeton to #1

2020 WOMEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)

Though Harvard has won the last 2 Ivy League titles, the Princeton women look like they could run away with the title at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. They’ve been dominant this season, finishing well ahead of both Harvard and Yale, while setting school records, at this season’s H-Y-P showdown. Those are the teams we expect to see battling in the top 3. The reigning 400 IM champion, Regan Barney, is one of the returning stars for Princeton. The freshman class will be huge for the Tigers, as Ellie Marquardt, Christina Bradley, and Nikki Venema have already risen to the top of the league.

Harvard’s senior class, including the divers, accounted for a ton of their points last season, so they have some holes to fill. However, this year’s seniors bring back a big chunk of their scoring, led by reigning champion Miki Dahlke and Mei Lynn Colby. After winning 3 titles as a freshman, Samantha Shelton is another star for the team. They look to have a slight edge over the Yale women, who return stars Izzi Henig, Olivia Paoletti, and Kendall Brent. Yale has also added a title threat with transfer Caitlin Tycz.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday:

200 medley relay

800 free relay

Thursday:

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

200 free relay

Friday:

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

400 medley relay

Saturday:

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

SHOWDOWNS

500 FREE: Harvard returns champion Miki Dahlke, but Princeton freshman Ellie Marquardt has already come within 3 tenths of her winning time from last season. Those two could put on a show, and it may take a sub-4:40 to win it. The 11-year-old Ivy League Record of 4:38.96 is on notice. Penn’s Catherine Buroker and Harvard’s Helena Moreno are returning medalists. Buroker is the reigning champion in the 1000 free and mile, but hasn’t been close to her bests yet this season. There are a handful of other swimmers in position to challenge for a medal, including Yale’s Ashley Loomis and Kendall Brent, Princeton’s Addison Smith, and Harvard’s Michelle Owens.

100 FLY: Dahlke is again the reigning champion and is just a hundredth behind the league leader, Princeton freshman Christina Bradley. After transferring from USC to Yale, Caitlin Tycz is a big threat here. Her lifetime best from 2019 Pac-12s is a few tenths faster than last season’s winning time. Teammate Izzi Henig is ranked 6th this season. The top time this season is a 53.19. The 2019 runner-up for Yale, Lili Margitai, will be in the mix, as will returning finalists Andrea Wei (Brown), Monika Burzynska (Penn), and Elaine Zhou (Princeton), who all have bests in the 53-range. Princeton’s Gianna Garcia and freshman Nikki Venema have broken 54 this season.

50 FREE: Reigning sprint champion Bella Hindley has now graduated, and we may see a brand new face on top as Princeton freshman Nikki Venema leads the league in the sprints. Venema set a lifetime best 22.38 at the H-Y-P meet a couple of weeks ago, but Henig is only a couple of tenths behind this season. Princeton’s Amelia Liu is ranked 3rd going into the meet with a 22-mid. Harvard’s Mei Lynn Colby, the 2019 runner-up, is also in the title conversation. Teammate Kennedy Quist has a shot at a medal and has broke 23 this season.

SWIMULATOR PROJECTIONS

Princeton 1515 Harvard 1143 Yale 1111 Brown 778.5 Columbia 680.5 Penn 586.5 Dartmouth 470 Cornell 443.5

SWIMSWAM PICKS

Princeton is the clear favorite to win the title, and that’s before even considering their 200 returning diving points. Things should be tight between Harvard and Yale swimming-wise, but the Crimson has an edge as they return over 100 diving points to Yale’s 16. Cornell and Dartmouth are projected to closely battle for 7th. We’re predicting Cornell will take the edge due to diving points.

Penn looks like they should land in the top 5, but right now they have no returning diving points. However, they have a handful of swimmers with the potential to exceed their swimulator projections by far. For example, reigning distance chamion Catherine Buroker is not projected to score and could come up with close to 100 points. Monica Burzynska was a finalist in both butterflies last season, but isn’t projected to score in the 200 fly.