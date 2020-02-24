Torri Huske: “I Love Racing” (Video Interview)

2020 Virginia High School League Class 6 State Championships

February 22, 2020

Jim McKay Natatorium, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 VHSL Class 6 State Meet”

Yorktown High School junior Torri Huske set the pool on fire at yesterday’s VHSL Class 6 State Champs, winning the 50 free in 21.83 and then minutes later setting the national public high school record in the 100 fly for the second year in a row, this time with a 50.69. Contributor Matt Rees caught up with Huske to get her thoughts on the meet, as well as what lies ahead for her this spring.

More about Huske’s performance at this weekend’s state champs, courtesy of Rees:

The most anticipated race of the night was the girls 100 fly. At this meet last year, Huske set the swimming world on fire by uncorking a 51.21, which set a new national high school record in the event. She went on to win multiple gold medals at last summer’s World Junior Championship meet in Budapest. But a few weeks ago, Claire Curzan knocked close to a second off Huske’s high school record. Northern Virginia’s legions of dedicated swim fans, who have watched Huske’s rapid progress in the past few years, anxiously awaited seeing whether she could take the record back at the state meet.

Almost. While she lowered her public school record, going 50.69 – a time that would have placed sixth at last year’s NCAA championship meet – she was a few tenths off Curzan’s mark (see the race here). But the race came immediately after her blazing 21.83 in the 50 free (see the race here), which lowered her state record and came tantalizingly close to the national record (21.59) set by Gretchen Walsh two weeks ago. And Huske was swimming without much of a taper, having rested for just two days. In other words, Huske can swim faster – and almost certainly will.

She started the meet with a 23.52 butterfly leg in the 200 medley relay, which helped propel her Yorktown squad to victory (1:43.48 – see the race here), and she closed out the meet with a 48.43 leg in the 400 free relay, which Yorktown (alma mater of Olympic gold medal swimmer Tom Dolan and TV personality Katie Couric) also won (3:27.04). All in all, not a bad night.