Hawaii Women Overcome Deficit to Join Men on Top on MPSF Final Night

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming & Diving Championships – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)

MEN’S MEET

The Hawaii men won four individual swimming events on the last day of the MPSF championships.

Kane Follows started things off in the 200 back, posting a 1:42.56 to lead a 1-2 with teammate Tim Gallagher (1:44.18). In the 100 free, ‘aukai Lileikis dueled with 200 free champion Paul Rogers of Cal Poly. Lileikis was out quicker and held on, nabbing the win at 43.48 to Rogers’ 43.51.

Hawaii seniors David Springhetti and Olli Kokko went out on top in the 200 breast. The race was tight, but Springhetti took it in 1:56.10 to Kokko’s 1:56.32. Finally, Talon Lindquist took a close race in the 200 fly, going 1:46.24 to edge out UCSB freshman Dominic Falcon (1:46.65).

UCSB would grab an individual swimming win in the mile, as Joseph Lastelic clocked a 15:26.31 to get the win. In the 400 free relay, off of a 42.65 anchor from Justin Nguyen, UCSB posted a 2:54.89 to get the win there and finish the meet in second.

SCORES (FINAL)

Hawaii 726 UCSB 698 BYU 570 UC Davis 512 UCSD 434.5 Cal Poly 293 Pacific 234.5 San Diego 146

WOMEN’S MEET

Phoebe Hines of Hawaii capped off her senior MPSF meet individually with a win in the 1650 free. She wasn’t on her best, but she still won by over 20 seconds with a 16:13.43.

After winning the 100 of their respective stroke, Karolina Hajkova and Kionna Clayton turned in winning times in the respective 200s. Hajkova was 1:55.51 in the 200 back, just ahead of her teammate Anna Friedrich (1:55.65). Clayton, going 2:11.59 in the 200 breast, took down the meet record and edged out BYU’s standout freshman Katie McBratney (2:12.29).

UCSB’s Maelynn Lawrence posted a 2:00.22 to win the 200 fly, and BYU’s Gwen Gustafson took the 100 free in 49.29.

The 400 free relay saw the race come down to the final touch, as Hawaii’s Anna Kotonen was 49.48 to out-split UCSD’s Cody Hardagon (49.83). Hawaii took the event in 3:20.73, just .02 ahead of UCSD’s 3:20.75.

SCORES (FINAL)