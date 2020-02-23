Pancake Hot Take: Week 1, Day 4 of Conference Championship Season

This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate racing on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights. This is week 1 of major NCAA DI Conference championships, and we are taking you through every day of racing with our picks for the top swims
We have got some pep back in our step for Day 4! Everyone finished their meets on a strong note, seeing historic swims left and right. For that, we give Day 4…
4 PANCAKES
Let’s get into it.
- Race of the Day: The Florida men keep impressing, as Bobby Finke demolishes the American, US Open and NCAA record in the 1,650, dropping a 14:12.08
- Surprise of the Day: … I’ll be honest, there weren’t a ton of surprises, but here are a couple more impressive swims:
- Erika Brown goes 45.83 in the 100 free, becoming the 2nd woman ever to break 46 seconds in the event
- Shaine Casas goes 1:37.20 200 back to become #5 performer all-time and break Ryan Lochte‘s meet record from 2005
- Syrup on Top: The Tennessee women win their first ever SEC title, while the Ohio State women come out of nowhere to win their first B1G team title since 1986
