ACCs, NCAAs, and Olympic Trials: Abby Dolan’s “Final Swimming Ventures” (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Notre Dame’s Abby Dolan had a quietly fantastic 2020 ACC Championships in Greensboro last weekend scoring 64 points for the Irish. Now in the twilight of her swimming career, Dolan looks forward to the steps that remain–without losing focus on the present.

Dolan never quite made the podium, though her performances and her value to Notre Dame speak for themselves. Dolan placed 5th in the 500 freestyle, 5th in the 200 freestyle, 13th in the 100 freestyle, and contributed a 1:44.60 lead-off split to Notre Dame’s 800 freestyle relay, which placed 4th.

FINAL SCORES