Details Made the Difference for Notre Dame’s Carly Quast at ACCs (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
Notre Dame junior Carly Quast had a major impact on the Fighting Irish’s overall performance at the 2020 ACC Championships, scoring a total of 41 points, including a top-8 finish in the 100 backstroke. Quast, an integral relay member for Notre Dame, swam on 4 of the 5 relays on offer at the meet.
FINAL SCORES
- Virginia – 1492.5
- NC State – 1333
- Louisville – 1105.5
- North Carolina – 839
- Notre Dame – 784
- Duke – 675.5
- Florida State – 555
- Virginia Tech – 469
- Georgia Tech – 407.5
- Pitt – 359
- Miami – 298
- Boston College – 164
