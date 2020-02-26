Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Details Made the Difference for Notre Dame’s Carly Quast at ACCs (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

Notre Dame junior Carly Quast had a major impact on the Fighting Irish’s overall performance at the 2020 ACC Championships, scoring a total of 41 points, including a top-8 finish in the 100 backstroke. Quast, an integral relay member for Notre Dame, swam on 4 of the 5 relays on offer at the meet.

FINAL SCORES

  1. Virginia – 1492.5
  2. NC State – 1333
  3. Louisville – 1105.5
  4. North Carolina – 839
  5. Notre Dame – 784
  6. Duke – 675.5
  7. Florida State – 555
  8. Virginia Tech – 469
  9. Georgia Tech – 407.5
  10. Pitt – 359
  11. Miami – 298
  12. Boston College – 164

