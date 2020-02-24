Sergio Lopez Coached Saturday Finals With A Fractured Tibia (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
While swimming is far from an injury-free sport, breaks and sprains are relatively uncommon, and rarer-still are coaches the injured party.
On Saturday, February 22nd shortly before the afternoon heats of the women’s 1650 dove in at the 2020 ACC Championships in Greensboro, NC, Virginia Tech Head Coach Sergio Lopez slipped and fell, injuring his right lower leg in the process. Unable to stand for long periods of time or walk very far, Lopez spent the majority of the Saturday PM session sitting in a chair on the pool deck just behind the Virginia Tech bleachers.
According to Lopez’s Instagram, the injury is a “closed tibial fracture” and will likely require surgery. Even so, Lopez intends to remain in Greensboro to coach the men’s team through their upcoming 2020 ACC Championships, which will kick off with the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays on Wednesday, February 26th at the GAC. Lopez said on Instagram that he will likely have a scooter to aid him on deck throughout the men’s competition, which will wrap up exactly one week after the day of his fall.
With his purpling ankle elevated on a cooler and wrapped with an ice pack, Sergio maintained high spirits and a positive attitude throughout the session and even granted us an interview.
From Coach Lopez’s Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Interesting hair cut hahahaha ;-), overweight, sleep apnea and yesterday I gain a "closed tibial fracture" that the orthopedic doctor told me today that I probably need surgery. Not bad for an over 50 years old guy. Now over 30 hours laying in bed with my ankle up trying to do some work or better watching some TV, Netflix or Amazon Prime waiting for the men's team to arrive tomorrow night to compete this week at the ACC Championships. Really #LivingTheDream Tomorrow I get one of those scooters to move around, it will be an interesting experience #LifeIsAnAdventure my friends
FINAL SCORES
- Virginia – 1492.5
- NC State – 1333
- Louisville – 1105.5
- North Carolina – 839
- Notre Dame – 784
- Duke – 675.5
- Florida State – 555
- Virginia Tech – 469
- Georgia Tech – 407.5
- Pitt – 359
- Miami – 298
- Boston College – 164
Sergio is practicing what he preaches, ” suck it up buttercup and get back in the pool.” Or in Sergio’s case, keep on coaching. Hang in there friend.