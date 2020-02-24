Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Notre Dame Freshman Coleen Gillilan on ACCs: “Swimming is just the job” (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

Notre Dame freshman Coleen Gillilan had a successful ACC Championships, and certainly turned some heads on Saturday with a 3rd-place finish in the 200 fly, clocking a 1:54.79 behind ACC veterans Grace Oglesby of Louisville and Abby Richter of UVA.

Though the 200 fly was Gillilan’s only podium finish, she also placed 6th in the 200 IM (1:57.29; 1:56.69 in prelims) and 8th in the 100 fly (52.86; 52.40 in prelims). Gillilan also aided Notre Dame in its 4th-place finish in the 800 freestyle relay and its 6th-place finish in the 200 medley relay where she swam breaststroke, splitting a 27.28. Gillilan also swam breaststroke on the 400 medley relay Friday evening in which Notre Dame placed 6th with a 1:00.27.

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Saturday

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • ACC meet record: 1:52.81 – Grace Oglesby, 2019
  • ACC record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, 2016
  • 2019 ACC champion: Grace Oglesby (Louisville) – 1:52.81
  1. Grace Oglesby (Louisville) – 1:53.70
  2. Abby Richter (Virginia) – 1:54.09
  3. Coleen Gillilan (Notre Dame) – 1:54.79

Up to this point, NC State or Virginia had won every single swimming event, but that finally changed tonight as Louisville senior Grace Oglesby defended her title. She was about a second off of her time from last year, but still 0.39s ahead of the runner-up, Abby Richter of Virginia, who touched in 1:54.09.

Virginia had a total of three women in the A-final, and Jessica Nava and Julia Menkhaus took 4th and 6th in 1:54.81 and 1:55.87. Louisville’s Alena Kraus, last year’s 3rd place finisher, took 5th in 1:55.70.

Notre Dame’s Coleen Gillian wrapped up a strong freshman season with a bronze medal here with a time of 1:54.79. Teammate Luciana Thomas took 7th in 1:56.17, while UNC’s Bryanna Cameron rounded out the field with a 1:57.15.

FINAL SCORES

  1. Virginia – 1492.5
  2. NC State – 1333
  3. Louisville – 1105.5
  4. North Carolina – 839
  5. Notre Dame – 784
  6. Duke – 675.5
  7. Florida State – 555
  8. Virginia Tech – 469
  9. Georgia Tech – 407.5
  10. Pitt – 359
  11. Miami – 298
  12. Boston College – 164

Leave a Reply

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!