Notre Dame Freshman Coleen Gillilan on ACCs: “Swimming is just the job” (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Notre Dame freshman Coleen Gillilan had a successful ACC Championships, and certainly turned some heads on Saturday with a 3rd-place finish in the 200 fly, clocking a 1:54.79 behind ACC veterans Grace Oglesby of Louisville and Abby Richter of UVA.

Though the 200 fly was Gillilan’s only podium finish, she also placed 6th in the 200 IM (1:57.29; 1:56.69 in prelims) and 8th in the 100 fly (52.86; 52.40 in prelims). Gillilan also aided Notre Dame in its 4th-place finish in the 800 freestyle relay and its 6th-place finish in the 200 medley relay where she swam breaststroke, splitting a 27.28. Gillilan also swam breaststroke on the 400 medley relay Friday evening in which Notre Dame placed 6th with a 1:00.27.

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Saturday

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

ACC meet record: 1:52.81 – Grace Oglesby , 2019

, 2019 ACC record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, 2016

2019 ACC champion: Grace Oglesby (Louisville) – 1:52.81

Up to this point, NC State or Virginia had won every single swimming event, but that finally changed tonight as Louisville senior Grace Oglesby defended her title. She was about a second off of her time from last year, but still 0.39s ahead of the runner-up, Abby Richter of Virginia, who touched in 1:54.09.

Virginia had a total of three women in the A-final, and Jessica Nava and Julia Menkhaus took 4th and 6th in 1:54.81 and 1:55.87. Louisville’s Alena Kraus, last year’s 3rd place finisher, took 5th in 1:55.70.

Notre Dame’s Coleen Gillian wrapped up a strong freshman season with a bronze medal here with a time of 1:54.79. Teammate Luciana Thomas took 7th in 1:56.17, while UNC’s Bryanna Cameron rounded out the field with a 1:57.15.

