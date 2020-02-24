2020 U SPORTS Wrap Up: UBC Sweeps Titles For Fourth Straight Year

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 20-22, 2020
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, British Columbia
- Prelims: SCM (25m) / 10 am PT
- Finals: LCM (50m) / 6 pm PT
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Webcast
- Meet Records (LCM)
- Meet Records (SCM)
The University of British Columbia men and women won the 2020 U SPORTS Swimming Championship titles over the weekend to give the Thunderbirds a fourth consecutive sweep at the event.
In what was expected to be a close men’s race between UBC and Calgary, the Thunderbirds ended up winning by over 200 points thanks to the appearance of Markus Thormeyer (who didn’t compete at the Canada West Championships in November where the teams were separated by just five points).
The women topped runners-up Toronto by over 100 points after beating them by just 25 one season ago.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
MEN
- UBC, 1087
- Calgary, 873
- Toronto, 765
- McGill, 691
- Ottawa, 515.5
- Victoria, 494
- Regina, 400
- Montreal, 328
- Alberta, 303
- Western, 291.5
- Laval, 229.5
- Waterloo, 163
- Acadia, 118
- McMaster, 115
- Manitoba, 69
- Dalhousie, 46
- Lethbridge, 39
- Guelph, 38
- Brock, 36
- Thompson Rivers, 34.5
- Sherbrooke, 20
- New Brunswick, 15
WOMEN
- UBC, 1092.5
- Toronto, 978.5
- Calgary, 864
- Victoria, 552.5
- Montreal, 499
- Ottawa, 377
- McGill, 343.5
- Western, 290
- Laval, 254
- McMaster, 252.5
- Dalhousie, 231.5
- Manitoba, 212.5
- Alberta, 147
- Guelph, 111
- Regina, 86
- New Brunswick, 63
- Waterloo, 59.5
- Sherbrooke, 57
- Wilfrid Laurier, 54
- Acadia, 51
- UQTR, 48
- Laurentian, 45
- Lethbridge, 37
For the men, this is the longest run any team has been on since UBC won 10 straight from 1998 to 2007. They now have 17 total titles, second only to Toronto’s 19.
The women match their streak of four from 2012 to 2015 (only interrupted by Toronto’s win in 2016). They have now won 24 team titles, the most in history.
ALL-TIME U SPORTS (FORMERLY CIS) CHAMPIONS
|Men
|Women
|1. Toronto – 19
|1. UBC – 24
|2. UBC – 17
|2. Toronto – 15
|3. Calgary – 15
|3. Calgary – 3
|4. Waterloo – 3
|T-4. Acadia – 2
|5. McGill – 1
|T-4. Waterloo – 2
Individually the meet was dominated by a select few. On the women’s side, Kelsey Wog and Danielle Hanus went a perfect four-for-four individually, and Emily Overholt won three individual events along with three relay golds for six total (along with one individual silver).
For the men, Markus Thormeyer won the maximum seven gold medals with four individual victories and three relay titles. Clement Secchi, Jaren LeFranc and Davide Casarin also won two individual golds apiece.
2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONS
WOMEN
|Event
|Swimmer (Team)
|Time (LCM)
|200 Free
|Emily Overholt (UBC)
|1:58.80
|50 Back
|Danielle Hanus (Victoria)
|28.05
|100 Breast
|Kelsey Wog (Manitoba)
|1:06.44*
|100 Fly
|Danielle Hanus (Victoria)
|58.74
|400 IM
|Emily Overholt (UBC)
|4:38.58*
|400 Free Relay
|UBC (Tam, Brozo, Gunther, Overholt)
|3:45.42
|100 Back
|Danielle Hanus (Victoria)
|1:01.29
|50 Fly
|Hannah Genich (Toronto)
|27.31
|400 Free
|Emily Overholt (UBC)
|4:10.27
|200 Breast
|Kelsey Wog (Manitoba)
|2:22.42*
|50 Free
|Hoi Lam Tam (UBC)
|25.92
|200 Fly
|Danielle Hanus (Victoria)
|2:11.00*
|800 Free Relay
|UBC (Overholt, Gunther, Dalke, Field)
|8:14.30
|800 Free
|Danica Ludlow (Calgary)
|8:45.45*
|50 Breast
|Kelsey Wog (Manitoba)
|31.21
|200 Back
|Aleksa Gold (Toronto)
|2:13.62
|100 Free
|Hoi Lam Tam (UBC)
|55.50
|200 IM
|Kelsey Wog (Manitoba)
|2:10.87*
|400 Medley Relay
|UBC (Ellard, Metcalfe, Overholt, Tam)
|4:09.72
*new U SPORTS Championship Record
MEN
|Event
|Swimmer (Team)
|Time
|200 Free
|Markus Thormeyer (UBC)
|1:48.29
|50 Back
|Clement Secchi (McGill)
|25.82*
|100 Breast
|Jaren LeFranc (UBC)
|1:03.02
|100 Fly
|Clement Secchi (McGill)
|53.55
|400 IM
|Josh Zakala (Victoria)
|4:21.80*
|400 Free Relay
|UBC (Pratt, Meuleman, Lim, Thormeyer)
|3:24.33
|100 Back
|Markus Thormeyer (UBC)
|53.51*
|50 Fly
|Kier Przyswitt (Alberta)
|24.99
|400 Free
|Davide Casarin (Ottawa)
|3:54.59
|200 Breast
|Jaren LeFranc (UBC)
|2:15.49
|50 Free
|Cameron Kidd (Toronto)
|22.77
|200 Fly
|Ambroise Petit (Laval)
|2:01.94
|800 Free Relay
|UBC (Pratt, Dommann, Young, Thormeyer)
|7:30.83
|1500 Free
|Davide Casarin (Ottawa)
|15:30.55*
|50 Breast
|Cale Kooyman (Alberta)
|28.90
|200 Back
|Markus Thormeyer (UBC)
|1:58.54*
|100 Free
|Markus Thormeyer (UBC)
|49.36
|200 IM
|Brodie Young (UBC)
|2:04.10
|400 Medley Relay
|UBC (Thormeyer, LeFranc, Lim, Pratt)
|3:42.55
*U SPORTS Championship Record
TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS
|Men
|Women
|1. Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 128
|T-1. Kelsey Wog (UM), 128
|2. Davide Casarin (OTT), 120
|T-1. Danielle Hanus (UVIC), 128
|3. Clement Secchi (MCGILL), 116
|3. Emily Overholt (UBC), 124
|4. Robert Hill (UOFC), 109
|4. Hoi Lam Tam (UBC), 118
|5.Cameron Kidd (UT), 106
|T-5. Hannah Genich (UT) / Aleksa Gold (UT), 115
Thormeyer and Wog were named the Men’s and Women’s Swimmer of the Year after their sensational performances over the three days.
TOP FINA POINT-SCORING SWIMS
Only the top-scoring swim between SCM prelims and LCM finals for each swimmer in each event is included. Example: Danielle Hanus‘ 895 points in the SCM 50 back outscores her LCM swim (889). Thus, her LCM score isn’t included in the rankings.
|Men
|Women
|1. Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 100 back LCM – 53.51 (909)
|1. Kelsey Wog (UM), 200 breast LCM – 2:22.42 (931)
|2. Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 100 free LCM – 49.36 (858)
|2. Kelsey Wog (UM), 100 breast LCM – 1:06.44 (899)
|3. Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 200 back LCM – 1:58.54 (841)
|3. Kelsey Wog (UM), 200 IM LCM – 2:10.87 (895)
|4. Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 200 free LCM – 1:48.29 (835)
|4. Danielle Hanus (UVIC), 50 back SCM – 26.63 (895)
|5. Davide Casarin (OTT), 400 free LCM – 3:54.59 (825)
|5. Emily Overholt (UBC) – 400 IM LCM – 4:38.58 (874)
