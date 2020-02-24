2020 U SPORTS Wrap Up: UBC Sweeps Titles For Fourth Straight Year

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of British Columbia men and women won the 2020 U SPORTS Swimming Championship titles over the weekend to give the Thunderbirds a fourth consecutive sweep at the event.

In what was expected to be a close men’s race between UBC and Calgary, the Thunderbirds ended up winning by over 200 points thanks to the appearance of Markus Thormeyer (who didn’t compete at the Canada West Championships in November where the teams were separated by just five points).

The women topped runners-up Toronto by over 100 points after beating them by just 25 one season ago.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

MEN

UBC, 1087 Calgary, 873 Toronto, 765 McGill, 691 Ottawa, 515.5 Victoria, 494 Regina, 400 Montreal, 328 Alberta, 303 Western, 291.5 Laval, 229.5 Waterloo, 163 Acadia, 118 McMaster, 115 Manitoba, 69 Dalhousie, 46 Lethbridge, 39 Guelph, 38 Brock, 36 Thompson Rivers, 34.5 Sherbrooke, 20 New Brunswick, 15

WOMEN

UBC, 1092.5 Toronto, 978.5 Calgary, 864 Victoria, 552.5 Montreal, 499 Ottawa, 377 McGill, 343.5 Western, 290 Laval, 254 McMaster, 252.5 Dalhousie, 231.5 Manitoba, 212.5 Alberta, 147 Guelph, 111 Regina, 86 New Brunswick, 63 Waterloo, 59.5 Sherbrooke, 57 Wilfrid Laurier, 54 Acadia, 51 UQTR, 48 Laurentian, 45 Lethbridge, 37

For the men, this is the longest run any team has been on since UBC won 10 straight from 1998 to 2007. They now have 17 total titles, second only to Toronto’s 19.

The women match their streak of four from 2012 to 2015 (only interrupted by Toronto’s win in 2016). They have now won 24 team titles, the most in history.

ALL-TIME U SPORTS (FORMERLY CIS) CHAMPIONS

Men Women 1. Toronto – 19 1. UBC – 24 2. UBC – 17 2. Toronto – 15 3. Calgary – 15 3. Calgary – 3 4. Waterloo – 3 T-4. Acadia – 2 5. McGill – 1 T-4. Waterloo – 2

Individually the meet was dominated by a select few. On the women’s side, Kelsey Wog and Danielle Hanus went a perfect four-for-four individually, and Emily Overholt won three individual events along with three relay golds for six total (along with one individual silver).

For the men, Markus Thormeyer won the maximum seven gold medals with four individual victories and three relay titles. Clement Secchi, Jaren LeFranc and Davide Casarin also won two individual golds apiece.

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONS

WOMEN

*new U SPORTS Championship Record

MEN

*U SPORTS Championship Record

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

Thormeyer and Wog were named the Men’s and Women’s Swimmer of the Year after their sensational performances over the three days.

TOP FINA POINT-SCORING SWIMS

Only the top-scoring swim between SCM prelims and LCM finals for each swimmer in each event is included. Example: Danielle Hanus‘ 895 points in the SCM 50 back outscores her LCM swim (889). Thus, her LCM score isn’t included in the rankings.