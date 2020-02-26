Laramie’s Max DeYoung Breaks Wyoming HS State Record with 49.16 100 Back

Wyoming 4A Boys State Swim Meet 2020

Swimming and Diving

February 22nd, 2020

Laramie High School

Short Course Yards

Results (MeetMobile)

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Laramie High School – 255.5 Cheyenne Central High School – 239 Kelly Walsh High School – 232 Green River High School – 120 Campbell County High School – 114.5

Laramie High School won the Wyoming High School state title this past weekend, winning 4 of 12 events.

Laramie High School senior Max DeYoung had a stellar meet. DeYoung won the 50 free in a quick 20.64, swimming his 2nd fastest time of his career. He has been as fast as 20.41, which he swam in 2019. There was another swimmer under 21 seconds in the field, with Kelly Walsh High School senior Ian Plaff touching in 20.91 for 2nd. DeYoung also swam a 49.16 to win the 100 back, repeating as the champion. With the swim, DeYoung broke the pool and Wyoming HS state records. The previous pool record was held at 51.13, and the state record was 49.24.

DeYoung was also a member of the Laramie 200 medley relay, which went on to win. DeYoung led the squad off in a quick 23.00, with Eli Willardson (29.34), Mace Spiker-Miller (23.26), and Colton Drury (21.80) rounding out the relay. Laramie finished in 1:37.40, claiming the first title of the meet.

Kelly Walsh High School won the 400 free relay with a 3:14.12. Carter Mahoney led the team off in 49.51, with Ian Plaff splitting 47.42 on the 2nd leg, Braden Lougee splitting 51.05 on the 3rd leg, and Kellen Chadderdon anchored with a blistering 46.14. Chadderdon was a double evnt winner, taking the title in the 200 free and 100 breast. In the 200 free, Chadderdon swam a 1:43.12 in prelims of the 200 free, taking the top seed for finals. In finals, he swam a 1:44.07 after getting out to a very quick lead. Chadderdon was out in 48.83 at the 100 mark, but fell of the pace pretty significantly, coming home in 55.24. He went on to win the 100 breast in 59.58 after clocking a 59.34 in prelims.

Ian Plaff won the 100 free with a 47.05, getting his hand on the wall first by well over a second. Plaff was significantly faster in prelims, where he swam a 46.45 to secure the top spot for finals.

Kelly Walsh also picked up a win in the 200 free relay. Carter Mahoney (21.69), Jonas Armstrong (22.74), Ian Byrnes (23.23), and Kellen Chadderdon (21.07) teamed up for a 1:28.73, touching as the only relay in the field to break 1:30.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS: