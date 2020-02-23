2020 SECs: Florida’s Bobby Finke Demolishes American Record with 14:12 Mile

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last season, Florida’s Bobby Finke won the mile as a freshman with a new SEC Record, narrowly missing the NCAA Record in the process. After he smashed his best in the 500 free to take bronze on Wednesday, the 1650 free record was on notice tonight. He blew away the field to become the fastest man in history.

Finke repeated as champion in 14:12.08. That time is not only a new SEC Record, but it breaks the NCAA and American Record as well. That’s over 10 seconds faster than Clark Smith‘s former NCAA Record, which stood as a 14:22.41 from 2017. It’s also 6 seconds faster than Zane Grothe‘s former American Record of 14:18.25 set in 2018.

His former SEC Record was a 14:23.01 last season, which stood as his lifetime best until tonight.

Finke’s Splits by 100:

49.17 49.17 1:40.44 51.27 2:32.04 51.6 3:23.68 51.64 4:15.28 51.60 5:07.19 51.91 5:58.91 51.72 6:50.85 51.94 7:42.88 52.03 8:34.63 52.75 9:26.87 52.24 10:18.80 51.93 11:10.88 52.08 12:03.00 52.12 12:55.07 52.07 13:46.99 51.92 14:12 25.09

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS: MEN’S 1650 FREE

Place Swimmer Time 1 Bobby Finke 14:12.08 2 Zane Grothe 14:18.25 3 Clark Smith 14:22.41 4 Felix Auboeck 14:22.88 5 Akaram Mahmoud 14:22.99 6 Jordan Wilimovsky 14:23.45 7 Connor Jaeger 14:23.52 8 Martin Grodzski 14:24.08 9 Chad La Tourette 14:24.35 10 Anton Ipsen 14:24.43

This is Finke’s 3rd medal of the meet. He took bronze in the 500 free on day 2 and bronze in the 400 IM on day 3. Both Zane Grothe and Clark Smith are currently training as postgrads. Finke will, however, match up with Michigan’s reigning champion Felix Auboeck at the NCAA meet next month. Auboeck is the 4th fastest man in history.