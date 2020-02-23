Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaitlyn Dobler Clips National High School Record in 100 Breast with 58.35

Kaitlyn Dobler, a senior at Beaverton, Oregon’s Aloha High School, took down the Girls’ National Public High School Record in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday, swimming a 58.35 in finals at the Oregon 6A State Championships.

Dobler clocked a 58.75 in prelims to break the 59-second barrier for the first time and come within .35 of Emily Weiss’s National Public High School Record from 2018. In finals, she went out 3/10 faster and came home 1/10 faster, giving her a .05 edge on Weiss. See the comparative splits below:

Dobler prelims 2/21/2020 Dobler finals 2/22/2020 Emily Weiss 2018
1st 50 27.81 27.50 27.54
2nd 50 30.94 30.85 30.86
Final time 58.75 58.35 58.40

Dobler, who is still 17 years old, moves up to 4th on the all-time list for 17-18 girls in the 100 breast:

Time Athlete LSC Team Meet Date
58.10 Miranda Tucker MI IU 2016 NCAA DI – Women 3/17/2016
58.27 Zoie Hartman PC UGA 2019 UT Invite 11/21/2019
58.31 Alexis Wenger MI UVA 2019 ACC Women’s Championship 2/21/2019
58.35 Kaitlyn Dobler OR UN 2020 OR HS 6A 2/22/2020
58.51 Breeja Larson MR TA&M 2011 NCAA DI – Women 3/16/2011

Previously, her best time in the 100 was 59.17, swum at the 2018 Oregon High School 6A State Meet in her sophomore season of high school swimming.

Dobler has committed to swim at USC next year. Her time of 58.35 would have won 2019 Pac-12s by nearly 8/10 and would have scored in the A final of the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships. She is now the 17th-fastest American of all-time and ranks 21st among all performers:

Time Athlete Foreign Age LSC Team Meet
55.73 King, Lilly 22 IN Unattached 2019 NCAA DI – Women
56.64 Hannis, Molly 25 SE Unattached 2017 Tennessee Invitational
57.23 Larson, Breeja 21 GU Unattached 2014 NCAA D1 – Women
57.29 Atkinson, Alia Yes 25 FG South Florida Aquatic Club 2014 FG Florida Gold Cost Senior
57.36 Haase, Sarah 21 PC Unattached 2016 NCAA DI – Women
57.74 Hansson, Sophie Yes 20 NC Unattached 2019 ACC Women’s Championship
57.77 Kirk, Tara 23 PC Unattached 2006 ST ASC Time Trials
57.91 Kozelsky (Horejsi), Lindsey 20 MN Unattached 2018 Women’s B1G Championships
57.93 Tucker, Miranda 20 MI Unattached 2018 Women’s B1G Championships
57.99 Belousova, Anna Yes 22 GU Unattached 2019 SEC Champs
58.09 Margalis, Melanie 24 FL Saint Petersburg Aquatics 2016 Winter Nationals
58.15 Ross, Katharine 20 MV Unattached 2016 NCAA DI – Women
58.19 Walsh, Alex 16 SE Nashville Aquatic Club 2017 Winter Junior Nats – East
58.20 Meili, Katie 24 NC SwimMAC Carolina 2015 NT Pro-Am Classic
58.22 Tyler, Jillian Yes 22 MN University of Minnesota 2010 MN Grand Prix
58.24 Popov, Nikol 19 SE Unattached 2019 SEC Champs
58.25 Pierce, Natalie 21 FL Unattached 2017 NCAA DI – Women
58.26 Cottrell, Andrea 20 KY Unattached 2016 ACC Women’s Championship
58.27 Hartman, Zoie 18 PC Unattached 2019 UT Invite
58.32 Sogar, Laura 21 ST University of Texas 2012 Winter Nationals
58.35 Dobler, Kaitlyn   17 OR Unattached 2020 OR HS 6A
58.38 Burchell, Kaylin 21 SE Unattached 2015 NCAA D1 – Women

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!