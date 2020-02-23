Kaitlyn Dobler Clips National High School Record in 100 Breast with 58.35

Kaitlyn Dobler, a senior at Beaverton, Oregon’s Aloha High School, took down the Girls’ National Public High School Record in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday, swimming a 58.35 in finals at the Oregon 6A State Championships.
Dobler clocked a 58.75 in prelims to break the 59-second barrier for the first time and come within .35 of Emily Weiss’s National Public High School Record from 2018. In finals, she went out 3/10 faster and came home 1/10 faster, giving her a .05 edge on Weiss. See the comparative splits below:
|Dobler prelims 2/21/2020
|Dobler finals 2/22/2020
|Emily Weiss 2018
|1st 50
|27.81
|27.50
|27.54
|2nd 50
|30.94
|30.85
|30.86
|Final time
|58.75
|58.35
|58.40
Dobler, who is still 17 years old, moves up to 4th on the all-time list for 17-18 girls in the 100 breast:
|Time
|Athlete
|LSC
|Team
|Meet
|Date
|58.10
|Miranda Tucker
|MI
|IU
|2016 NCAA DI – Women
|3/17/2016
|58.27
|Zoie Hartman
|PC
|UGA
|2019 UT Invite
|11/21/2019
|58.31
|Alexis Wenger
|MI
|UVA
|2019 ACC Women’s Championship
|2/21/2019
|58.35
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|OR
|UN
|2020 OR HS 6A
|2/22/2020
|58.51
|Breeja Larson
|MR
|TA&M
|2011 NCAA DI – Women
|3/16/2011
Previously, her best time in the 100 was 59.17, swum at the 2018 Oregon High School 6A State Meet in her sophomore season of high school swimming.
Dobler has committed to swim at USC next year. Her time of 58.35 would have won 2019 Pac-12s by nearly 8/10 and would have scored in the A final of the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships. She is now the 17th-fastest American of all-time and ranks 21st among all performers:
|Time
|Athlete
|Foreign
|Age
|LSC
|Team
|Meet
|55.73
|King, Lilly
|22
|IN
|Unattached
|2019 NCAA DI – Women
|56.64
|Hannis, Molly
|25
|SE
|Unattached
|2017 Tennessee Invitational
|57.23
|Larson, Breeja
|21
|GU
|Unattached
|2014 NCAA D1 – Women
|57.29
|Atkinson, Alia
|Yes
|25
|FG
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|2014 FG Florida Gold Cost Senior
|57.36
|Haase, Sarah
|21
|PC
|Unattached
|2016 NCAA DI – Women
|57.74
|Hansson, Sophie
|Yes
|20
|NC
|Unattached
|2019 ACC Women’s Championship
|57.77
|Kirk, Tara
|23
|PC
|Unattached
|2006 ST ASC Time Trials
|57.91
|Kozelsky (Horejsi), Lindsey
|20
|MN
|Unattached
|2018 Women’s B1G Championships
|57.93
|Tucker, Miranda
|20
|MI
|Unattached
|2018 Women’s B1G Championships
|57.99
|Belousova, Anna
|Yes
|22
|GU
|Unattached
|2019 SEC Champs
|58.09
|Margalis, Melanie
|24
|FL
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|2016 Winter Nationals
|58.15
|Ross, Katharine
|20
|MV
|Unattached
|2016 NCAA DI – Women
|58.19
|Walsh, Alex
|16
|SE
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|2017 Winter Junior Nats – East
|58.20
|Meili, Katie
|24
|NC
|SwimMAC Carolina
|2015 NT Pro-Am Classic
|58.22
|Tyler, Jillian
|Yes
|22
|MN
|University of Minnesota
|2010 MN Grand Prix
|58.24
|Popov, Nikol
|19
|SE
|Unattached
|2019 SEC Champs
|58.25
|Pierce, Natalie
|21
|FL
|Unattached
|2017 NCAA DI – Women
|58.26
|Cottrell, Andrea
|20
|KY
|Unattached
|2016 ACC Women’s Championship
|58.27
|Hartman, Zoie
|18
|PC
|Unattached
|2019 UT Invite
|58.32
|Sogar, Laura
|21
|ST
|University of Texas
|2012 Winter Nationals
|58.35
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|17
|OR
|Unattached
|2020 OR HS 6A
|58.38
|Burchell, Kaylin
|21
|SE
|Unattached
|2015 NCAA D1 – Women
