Kaitlyn Dobler Clips National High School Record in 100 Breast with 58.35

Kaitlyn Dobler, a senior at Beaverton, Oregon’s Aloha High School, took down the Girls’ National Public High School Record in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday, swimming a 58.35 in finals at the Oregon 6A State Championships.

Dobler clocked a 58.75 in prelims to break the 59-second barrier for the first time and come within .35 of Emily Weiss’s National Public High School Record from 2018. In finals, she went out 3/10 faster and came home 1/10 faster, giving her a .05 edge on Weiss. See the comparative splits below:

Dobler prelims 2/21/2020 Dobler finals 2/22/2020 Emily Weiss 2018 1st 50 27.81 27.50 27.54 2nd 50 30.94 30.85 30.86 Final time 58.75 58.35 58.40

Dobler, who is still 17 years old, moves up to 4th on the all-time list for 17-18 girls in the 100 breast:

Time Athlete LSC Team Meet Date 58.10 Miranda Tucker MI IU 2016 NCAA DI – Women 3/17/2016 58.27 Zoie Hartman PC UGA 2019 UT Invite 11/21/2019 58.31 Alexis Wenger MI UVA 2019 ACC Women’s Championship 2/21/2019 58.35 Kaitlyn Dobler OR UN 2020 OR HS 6A 2/22/2020 58.51 Breeja Larson MR TA&M 2011 NCAA DI – Women 3/16/2011

Previously, her best time in the 100 was 59.17, swum at the 2018 Oregon High School 6A State Meet in her sophomore season of high school swimming.

Dobler has committed to swim at USC next year. Her time of 58.35 would have won 2019 Pac-12s by nearly 8/10 and would have scored in the A final of the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships. She is now the 17th-fastest American of all-time and ranks 21st among all performers: