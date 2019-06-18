2019-2020 NCAA Cuts Released; 50 Free ‘A’ Cut Ventures Into The 18s

The NCAA has released its Division I qualifying standards for the upcoming 2019-2020 season, with virtually all of the ‘A’ cuts getting quicker.

For the men, only the 200 IM ‘A’ time remained the same as last year, while on the women’s side it was the 200 back. All others got faster, while all ‘B’ cuts went unchanged. Additionally, both the auto and provisional times for relays were lowered as well.

Here’s a brief refresher on how NCAA qualifying works (read the full explanation here):

In individual races, all swimmers with “A” standards automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Thereafter, swimmers are chosen event-by-event, lined up to an equal number across all events, until the maximum number of individual swimmers have been selected (235 for men, 281 for women). Relay Events: All relays with the Qualifying Standard can swim at the NCAA Championships, provided they have 1 individual (swimmer or diver) invited to the meet as well. Once a team has a relay invited, they can swim any relay in which they have a provisional standard as well. Relays are qualified “to the team,” not to the individual swimmers, so teams can take whichever swimmers they want to participate in relays.

Maybe the most notable new cut is the ‘A’ in the men’s 50 free, which goes sub-19 for the first time in history. Last year it was 19.00, and it now falls to 18.96.

2019-2020 Men’s “A” 2019-2020 Men’s “B” Event 2019-2020 Women’s “A” 2019-2020 Women’s “B” 18.96 19.96 50 free 21.66 22.76 41.71 43.80 100 free 47.18 49.51 1:32.05 1:36.32 200 free 1:42.98 1:47.12 4:11.82 4:23.34 500 free 4:35.76 4:47.20 14:37.31 15:26.19 1650 free 15:52.41 16:30.59 45.05 47.43 100 fly 50.92 53.76 1:40.76 1:46.69 200 fly 1:53.20 1:59.23 44.95 47.77 100 back 50.93 53.94 1:39.16 1:45.04 200 back 1:50.50 1:57.11 51.67 54.27 100 breast 58.60 1:01.84 1:52.61 1:58.43 200 breast 2:06.84 2:13.97 1:41.34 1:46.77 200 IM 1:53.66 1:59.94 3:39.16 3:51.46 400 IM 4:03.62 4:17.30 2018 Men’s Auto 2018 Men’s Provisional Relays 2018 Women’s Auto 2018 Women’s Provisional 1:17.17 1:17.86 200 free relay 1:28.43 1:29.21 2:51.11 2:52.46 400 free relay 3:14.61 3:16.35 6:17.18 6:21.85 800 free relay 7:00.86 7:05.88 1:24.30 1:24.97 200 medley relay 1:36.40 1:37.05 3:05.95 3:07.74 400 medley relay 3:31.66 3:33.78 Standard 6-Dive List Diving Standard 6-Dive List 300 1-meter 265 320 3-meter 280 300 Platform 225

Check out the official NCAA document here. For a look at last year’s standards, click here.