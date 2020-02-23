2020 SEC Men’s Scoring Breakdown

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020

Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center

First a few notes

Florida had the top two classes with 373.5 points from their sophomores, and 322.5 from their seniors. Georgia’s juniors were next best with 300.

Florida graduate the most points by nearly 100. Tennessee graduate the next most with 223.5 senior points. This sets up a wide open competition for next year. Florida return the most points with 589.5 returning, but Georgia (579), Alabama (528.5), and Texas A&M (522) are all within striking distance.

Florida’s 136 points were the most any team scored in any event.

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Kieran Smith of Florida’s 4:06.32 500 free. Next best was his teammate Bobby Finke‘s 14:12.08 1650 free.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Florida: 1194

2. Texas A&M: 975.5

3. Georgia: 953.5

4. Alabama: 935.5

5. Missouri: 846.5

6. Tennessee: 817

7. Kentucky: 724

8. Auburn: 697

9. LSU: 517

10. South Carolina: 504

Individual Scores by Year

Florida Texas A&M Georgia Alabama Missouri Tennessee Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina FR 103 132 189 198 142 30 38 113 151 16 SO 373.5 213.5 90 238 180.5 181 128 196 2 152 JR 113 176.5 300 92.5 74 124 139 116 86 17 SR 322.5 169.5 156.5 123 220 223.5 189 81 56 84 Returning 589.5 522 579 528.5 396.5 397.5 305 425 239 185

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Florida Alabama Georgia Texas A&M Missouri Tennessee Auburn Kentucky LSU South Carolina 200 Medley Relay 54 52 44 64 50 56 46 34 40 48 3 mtr Diving 94 80 50 122 90 145 127 108 87 102 800 Free Relay 158 120 104 178 140 191 175 160 131 136 1 mtr Diving 200 144 136 178 198 237 201 164 191 154 200 Free Relay 256 208 176 232 242 287 201 210 239 206 500 Free 344 243 298 271 246 318 233 221 239 206 200 IM 391 302 336.5 340 314 344.5 238 270 239 206 50 Free 436 387 358.5 384 314 355.5 291 303 265 249 1 mtr Diving 457 399 374.5 438 343 405.5 355 355 295 283 400 IM 593 432 464.5 468 372 407.5 355 396 296 283 100 Fly 680.5 465.5 495.5 479.5 449 453 410 412 296 288 200 Free 756.5 476.5 528.5 538.5 482 499 439 431 330 310 Platform Diving 788.5 524.5 558.5 572.5 554 547 439 431 356 330 200 Fly 810.5 543.5 648.5 598 615.5 605 471 471 362 338 100 Back 845.5 600.5 665.5 639 683.5 649 514 474 405 349 100 Breast 909.5 653.5 686.5 690 718.5 693 521 494 426 395 Platform Diving 925.5 677.5 701.5 707 780.5 740 592 554 466 405 400 Medley Relay 981.5 741.5 747.5 761 820.5 740 640 598 516 457 1650 Free 1051.5 788.5 859.5 764 825.5 789 672 636 516 463 200 Back 1107.5 818.5 936.5 796 917.5 816 699 643 517 476 100 Free 1163 892.5 949.5 869.5 917.5 857 702 677 549 512 200 Breast 1236 957.5 984.5 953.5 939.5 898 702 685 575 520 400 Free Relay 1288 1021.5 1018.5 1009.5 985.5 942 751 739 615 569

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Florida Texas A&M Georgia Alabama Missouri Tennessee Kentucky Auburn South Carolina LSU 200 Medley Relay 54 64 44 52 50 56 34 46 48 40 3 mtr Diving 40 58 6 28 40 89 74 81 54 47 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 40 50 46 52 48 34 44 200 Free Relay 56 54 40 64 44 50 46 0 52 48 500 Free 88 39 122 35 4 31 11 32 0 0 200 IM 47 69 38.5 59 68 26.5 49 5 0 0 50 Free 45 44 22 85 0 11 33 53 43 26 1 mtr Diving 21 54 16 12 29 50 52 64 34 30 400 IM 136 30 90 33 29 2 41 0 0 1 100 Fly 87.5 11.5 31 33.5 77 45.5 16 55 5 0 200 Free 76 59 33 11 33 46 19 29 22 34 200 Fly 22 25.5 90 19 61.5 58 40 32 8 6 100 Back 35 41 17 57 68 44 3 43 11 43 100 Breast 64 51 21 53 35 44 20 7 46 21 Platform Diving 16 17 15 24 62 47 60 71 10 40 400 Medley Relay 56 54 46 64 40 0 44 48 52 50 1650 Free 70 3 112 47 5 49 38 32 6 0 200 Back 56 32 77 30 92 27 7 27 13 1 100 Free 55.5 73.5 13 74 0 41 34 3 36 32 200 Breast 73 84 35 65 22 41 8 0 8 26 400 Free Relay 52 56 34 64 46 44 54 49 49 40

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Tennessee South Carolina Florida Alabama Texas A&M Georgia Auburn Missouri LSU Kentucky 1 0 1 4 2 5 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 2 2 4 1 2 2 1 2 3 3 1 6 0 1 2 0 2 1 0 4 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 3 5 4 1 5 3 0 0 4 0 0 0 6 0 0 2 4 1 3 2 0 1 2 7 3 0 1 2 2 3 2 2 1 1 8 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 3 0 0 9 2 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 0 1 10 2 0 2 2 1 3 0 4 1 1 11 1 1 1 0 1 2 3 2 1 4 12 2 0 3 1 1 4 2 0 2 2 13 4 1 2 1 1 0 2 2 1 2 14 1 1 1 2 2 3 2 1 1 1 15 2 0 2 0 3 6 1 2 1 0 16 1 1 2 2 4 1 1 2 0 1 17 3 2 1 7 0 0 1 2 1 0 18 2 1 2 3 0 2 3 1 0 1 19 1 2 2 0 1 1 1 3 3 2 20 2 2 0 3 0 1 1 2 0 5 21 2 1 3 1 2 1 1 2 0 3 22 2 1 1 0 1 1 2 3 0 5 23 1 3 2 2 2 2 1 0 2 1 24 1 3 1 4 1 2 1 0 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Kieran S SO 91 500 Free 1 4:06.32 928 400 IM 1 3:37.31 818 100 Free 3 42.14 800 Finke, Bobby C SO 86 500 Free 3 4:10.86 831 400 IM 3 3:41.56 739 1650 Free 1 14:12.08 886 Sanders, Grant SR 80 200 IM 5 1:44.01 715 400 IM 2 3:40.2 763 200 Breast 3 1:52.49 775 Baqlah, Khader SR 79.5 500 Free 5 4:15.86 739 200 Free 1 1:32.05 833 100 Free 7 42.66 747 Beach, Clark G JR 65 200 Free 12 1:35.1 689 100 Back 8 46.65 674 200 Back 2 1:39.56 768 Hillis, Dillon SO 60.5 200 IM 8 1:46.51 630 100 Fly 15 47.12 654 100 Breast 3 51.46 811 Cancel, Miguel SO 56 400 IM 5 3:44.32 692 200 Fly 8 1:44.52 659 200 Back 17 1:43.14 651 Guarente, Marco SR 49 100 Breast 5 52.15 756 200 Breast 6 1:53.34 748 Farrow, Alex C SR 47 3 mtr Diving 11 337.35 1 mtr Diving 10 307.8 Platform Diving 13 267.55 Davis, Will SO 46 50 Free 9 19.28 765 100 Fly 4 45.75 767 Friese, Eric E FR 42 50 Free 13 19.67 688 100 Fly 8 45.97 748 100 Free 19 43.14 702 Vargas, Kevin L FR 31 400 IM 6 3:44.73 685 200 Breast 18 1:56.62 651 Gravley, Brenna FR 30 500 Free 22 4:19.9 673 1650 Free 3 14:47.41 696 Bray, Chandler SR 27 100 Breast 15 53.27 675 200 Breast 12 1:55.94 671 Quinn, Gerry JR 25 200 Free 5 1:34.15 731 Davis, Isaac I SO 24 50 Free 16 19.82 660 100 Fly 14 46.85 675 Beach, Ethan S JR 23 100 Back 19 47.67 602 200 Back 10 1:42.38 675 Silver, Tyler A SR 17 100 Fly 12 46.61 695 200 Back 23 1:46.19 548 Anderson, Matth SR 12 500 Free 24 4:24.27 602 1650 Free 16 15:11.29 582 Mahaffey, Dakot SR 11 200 Free 21 1:35.68 664 100 Back 18 47.6 607 Lydon, Nicholas SO 10 3 mtr Diving 21 275.2 1 mtr Diving 21 273.95 Platform Diving 23 204.05

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casas, Shaine M SO 92 200 IM 1 1:39.91 873 100 Back 2 44.68 824 200 Back 1 1:37.2 857 Theall, Mark J JR 77.5 500 Free 2 4:10.77 832 200 Free 3 1:32.45 812 100 Free 7 42.66 747 Mathews, Kurtis JR 75 3 mtr Diving 1 438.55 1 mtr Diving 1 436.5 Platform Diving 16 252.8 Walker, Benjami SR 69 400 IM 16 3:50.36 588 100 Breast 4 52.0 768 200 Breast 1 1:51.92 794 Puente Bustaman FR 66 400 IM 12 3:47.51 638 100 Breast 7 52.27 747 200 Breast 2 1:52.39 778 Koster, Adam R SR 63.5 50 Free 2 19.12 799 100 Fly 15 47.12 654 100 Free 6 42.62 751 Bratanov, Kaloy SO 56 200 IM 9 1:44.4 701 200 Free 9 1:34.16 730 100 Free 11 43.12 704 Povzner, Victor FR 54 3 mtr Diving 4 379.6 1 mtr Diving 8 328.1 Platform Diving 19 245.6 Thibert, Mike E SR 37 50 Free 14 19.69 685 100 Back 14 47.33 626 100 Free 16 43.56 663 Smith, Hudson L JR 24 400 IM 21 3:51.06 575 200 Breast 9 1:54.85 703 Gomez, Alberto SO 17 200 IM 10 1:44.54 697 Bobo, Clayton C SO 15 50 Free 22 19.85 654 200 Free 15 1:35.47 673 Stuart, Luke D SO 14.5 200 Fly 13 1:44.83 648 1650 Free 24 15:31.85 470 Schnippenkoette SO 13 500 Free 16 4:21.97 640 1650 Free 23 15:30.49 478 Brown, Jace C FR 12 200 Fly 15 1:45.04 641 Schababerle, Ja SO 6 100 Breast 23 54.13 614 200 Breast 21 1:57.61 623 Coakley, Willia FR 0 1650 Free 32 16:02.94 288 Rizzo, Felipe B JR 0 1650 Free 26 15:35.03 451 Karau, Gus A JR 0 1650 Free 31 15:59.09 310

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Reed, Greg C JR 64 500 Free 7 4:18.88 689 400 IM 14 3:47.88 632 1650 Free 2 14:45.03 708 Grum, Ian P FR 63 400 IM 9 3:43.93 698 100 Back 10 46.56 681 200 Back 4 1:40.89 723 Homans, Harry A FR 62 200 IM 16 1:46.43 633 200 Fly 3 1:42.02 747 200 Back 6 1:41.88 691 Abruzzo, Andrew SO 59 500 Free 6 4:17.04 720 400 IM 7 3:44.8 684 1650 Free 15 15:10.77 585 Murphy, Camden JR 59 100 Fly 3 45.47 792 200 Fly 1 1:40.93 788 Norgan, Grant C JR 54 500 Free 10 4:17.03 720 200 Free 6 1:34.22 728 1650 Free 14 15:10.13 588 Forde, Clayton SR 52.5 200 IM 12 1:44.87 685 400 IM 8 3:45.28 676 200 Fly 11 1:44.69 653 Higgins, Walker SR 50 500 Free 4 4:13.98 772 200 Free 23 1:36.38 633 1650 Free 8 14:59.81 638 Dalmolin, Jack JR 45 200 IM 19 1:45.89 651 100 Breast 11 52.85 704 200 Breast 7 1:53.94 730 Apel, Aaron J JR 44 500 Free 15 4:21.46 648 400 IM 15 3:49.48 604 1650 Free 9 15:01.31 631 Miller, Kevin T SR 37 500 Free 9 4:15.77 741 1650 Free 10 15:04.93 613 Downing, Dillon FR 35 50 Free 8 19.5 721 100 Free 14 43.29 688 Hils, Zach C FR 29 200 IM 18 1:45.56 662 200 Free 18 1:35.19 685 200 Back 12 1:42.63 667 Allen, Zach T JR 28 3 mtr Diving 24 249.15 1 mtr Diving 12 298.5 Platform Diving 15 257.0 Harrington, Cal SO 19 100 Fly 21 47.28 641 200 Fly 12 1:44.73 651 Ford, Jackson J SR 17 100 Breast 20 53.54 656 200 Breast 15 1:57.37 630 Walsh, Keegan J SO 12 200 Back 15 1:43.29 646 Getty, Josh D JR 6 3 mtr Diving 23 256.85 1 mtr Diving 24 221.0 Platform Diving 22 215.8

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Waddell, Zane SR 92 50 Free 1 19.07 810 100 Back 1 44.24 864 100 Free 2 41.82 835 Maas, Derek E FR 72 200 IM 7 1:45.53 663 100 Breast 6 52.24 749 200 Breast 5 1:53.15 754 Sesvold, Tyler JR 67.5 50 Free 7 19.44 733 100 Fly 5 45.76 766 100 Free 9 42.75 738 Bell, Liam K FR 63 200 IM 17 1:44.35 703 100 Breast 2 51.39 817 200 Breast 4 1:52.93 761 Perera, Nichola SO 61 200 IM 6 1:44.6 695 400 IM 4 3:42.61 721 200 Fly 16 1:45.14 637 Menke, Matthew FR 50 200 IM 24 1:47.6 592 100 Back 6 46.29 700 200 Back 5 1:41.75 695 Hernandez-Tome, SO 46 500 Free 8 4:19.47 680 1650 Free 6 14:56.39 654 Berneburg, Jona SO 34 50 Free 10 19.46 729 100 Free 10 43.02 713 Li, Kevin SO 31 3 mtr Diving 17 297.55 1 mtr Diving 18 280.7 Platform Diving 12 267.9 Ratliff, Ryan A SO 27 500 Free 14 4:20.51 663 1650 Free 13 15:07.34 602 Maas, Kyle P SR 22 200 IM 23 1:46.86 618 400 IM 18 3:46.23 660 200 Breast 14 1:57.04 639 Stogner, Colton SO 20 50 Free 21 19.83 660 100 Fly 17 46.58 697 100 Free 18 42.9 724 Jaynes, Hunter SO 19 3 mtr Diving 20 278.1 1 mtr Diving 20 279.05 Platform Diving 17 251.05 Auerbach, Cam R FR 13 200 Free 16 1:35.64 665 100 Free 23 43.45 673 Kober, Daniel SR 9 1650 Free 17 15:18.59 544 DiSette, Sam H JR 9 50 Free 17 19.36 749 Auerbach, Cade JR 8 200 Fly 17 1:45.63 620 Robinson, Alex JR 6 100 Back 24 48.43 544 200 Back 20 1:44.93 592 Perner, Nico F JR 2 100 Breast 24 54.69 573 200 Breast 24 1:59.03 580

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kovac, Danny D SO 76 200 IM 3 1:43.24 742 100 Fly 1 45.29 809 100 Breast 10 52.74 712 Hein, Daniel W SR 72 100 Fly 7 45.86 757 100 Back 3 45.93 726 200 Back 8 1:44.77 597 Alexander, Nick SR 71 200 IM 2 1:42.49 769 100 Back 9 46.38 693 200 Back 7 1:42.66 666 Garcia Varela, FR 59 3 mtr Diving 8 342.65 1 mtr Diving 16 291.9 Platform Diving 4 377.4 Grimes, Carter JR 51 400 IM 10 3:45.25 676 200 Fly 9 1:44.36 664 200 Back 13 1:42.66 666 Dahlgren, Jack SO 49.5 200 Free 11 1:35.05 691 200 Fly 13 1:44.83 648 200 Back 9 1:42.14 683 Slaton, Micah L SR 45 100 Fly 10 46.25 724 200 Fly 2 1:42.01 747 Khamis, Ike SO 34 3 mtr Diving 19 287.1 1 mtr Diving 15 293.05 Platform Diving 11 270.05 Patton, Ben H FR 29 200 IM 14 1:45.66 659 100 Back 17 47.52 613 200 Back 18 1:43.57 637 Lopez, Carlo FR 29 3 mtr Diving 22 272.55 1 mtr Diving 19 279.3 Platform Diving 9 277.35 Goodwin, Will A FR 25 100 Breast 22 54.02 622 200 Breast 8 1:56.46 656 Connealy, Matth JR 23 100 Fly 20 47.2 647 100 Back 15 47.39 622 200 Back 19 1:44.88 594 Dubois, Jack R SO 18 500 Free 21 4:19.48 680 400 IM 17 3:45.79 667 1650 Free 20 15:25.93 504 Lima, Giovanny SR 17 200 Free 10 1:34.55 713 Hicks, Caleb M SR 11 100 Breast 16 54.21 608 Staver, Nick J SR 4 100 Breast 21 53.67 647 Florea, Dane C SO 3 400 IM 22 3:52.12 555 1650 Free 28 15:39.55 424 Gutierrez, Giov SR 0 1650 Free 25 15:32.93 463 Gutierrez, Jose FR 0 1650 Free 30 15:50.34 360

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Garcia, Matthew SR 66.5 200 IM 12 1:44.87 685 100 Back 5 46.1 713 200 Back 3 1:40.75 727 Mota, Kayky M 62.5 200 IM 15 1:45.70 657 100 Fly 5 45.76 766 200 Fly 4 1:42.66 724 Hallam, William JR 58 3 mtr Diving 13 323.55 1 mtr Diving 3 374.35 Platform Diving 10 270.7 Wade, Matt T SO 54 3 mtr Diving 3 420.2 1 mtr Diving 9 310.4 Platform Diving 18 249.75 Abbott, Taylor SR 44 500 Free 12 4:18.94 688 200 Fly 22 1:46.96 571 1650 Free 4 14:50.62 681 Richardson, Kee JR 43 3 mtr Diving 10 338.45 1 mtr Diving 22 255.2 Platform Diving 7 330.7 Verhage, Braga SR 40 50 Free 19 19.55 711 100 Fly 9 46.07 739 100 Back 13 47.17 638 Connolly, Alec SR 39 50 Free 20 19.69 685 200 Free 17 1:34.69 707 100 Free 5 42.5 763 Houlie, Michael SO 36 100 Breast 8 52.34 742 200 Breast 13 1:56.70 649 Hinawi, Marc SR 34 500 Free 17 4:18.28 699 200 Fly 5 1:42.69 723 Sanders, Ethan SO 32 500 Free 18 4:18.39 697 400 IM 23 3:52.21 553 1650 Free 7 14:57.7 648 Champlin, Brett FR 25 100 Breast 17 53.31 672 200 Breast 11 1:55.75 677 Dillard, Jarel SO 24 100 Breast 14 53.17 682 200 Breast 16 1:58.01 611 Walsh, Josh M JR 23 200 Free 7 1:34.35 722 Bailey, Seth S SO 18 200 Free 13 1:35.21 684 100 Free 21 43.24 692 Briggs, Nolan C SO 12 100 Free 15 43.35 682 Blevins-Boor, B SO 5 100 Back 20 48.0 577 Giraudeau, Joel FR 4 200 Fly 21 1:46.56 586 Hoff, Oskar FR 1 100 Fly 24 47.61 614

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhang, Mingli SO 86 3 mtr Diving 2 422.1 1 mtr Diving 4 358.45 Platform Diving 1 422.1 Lane, Chase G JR 76 3 mtr Diving 6 364.2 1 mtr Diving 6 333.7 Platform Diving 2 403.65 Brown, Glen T SR 45 200 IM 4 1:43.47 734 200 Free 20 1:35.44 674 100 Free 13 43.28 689 Mitchell, John SR 38 50 Free 18 19.42 737 100 Fly 11 46.41 711 100 Free 12 43.13 703 Blandford, Conn SR 34 200 IM 11 1:44.75 690 400 IM 13 3:47.59 637 200 Back 21 1:45.13 585 Orcutt, Daniel JR 33 400 IM 11 3:46.4 657 200 Fly 10 1:44.37 664 Wilby, Mason J SO 27 200 IM 21 1:46.01 647 200 Fly 7 1:43.23 704 Wetzlar, Peter SR 26 50 Free 4 19.27 767 Amdor, Wyatt I SR 25 100 Breast 9 52.71 714 200 Breast 20 1:57.39 629 Clark, Jakob D FR 22 500 Free 19 4:19.32 682 200 Free 24 1:36.46 630 1650 Free 12 15:06.13 608 Siefert, Hank A JR 21 500 Free 20 4:19.45 680 1650 Free 11 15:04.97 613 Head, Jason A SR 18 200 Free 14 1:35.29 681 100 Free 20 43.18 698 Lake, Caiden FR 13 3 mtr Diving 16 301.8 1 mtr Diving 23 232.1 Platform Diving 25 149.3 Barker, Kyle W SO 11 200 IM 22 1:46.66 625 400 IM 20 3:49.01 612 200 Breast 22 1:57.76 618 Smith, Nick T JR 9 400 IM 19 3:46.64 653 1650 Free 22 15:30.1 480 Blake, Daniel J SO 4 1650 Free 21 15:26.24 502 Gordon, John Mi FR 3 200 Back 22 1:45.15 584 Taylor, Alex J SR 3 100 Back 22 48.07 572

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grassi, Santiag SR 77 50 Free 5 19.33 757 100 Fly 2 45.32 806 200 Fly 6 1:42.85 717 Pruitt, Conner SO 77 3 mtr Diving 5 366.55 1 mtr Diving 2 376.6 Platform Diving 6 350.75 Andrews, Logan JR 61 3 mtr Diving 14 316.8 1 mtr Diving 7 331.75 Platform Diving 5 363.1 Donald, Skip K FR 50 3 mtr Diving 12 327.4 1 mtr Diving 14 293.25 Platform Diving 8 313.95 Ginieczki, Chri JR 48 100 Fly 13 46.7 687 100 Back 7 46.56 681 200 Back 16 1:43.6 636 Sztolcman, Chri SO 45 500 Free 11 4:18.50 696 200 Free 4 1:33.16 777 100 Free 22 43.37 681 Makhija, Aryan SO 39 500 Free 13 4:19.77 675 1650 Free 5 14:53.57 667 Smith, Lleyton FR 35 200 Free 22 1:35.96 651 100 Back 11 47.04 647 200 Back 11 1:42.54 670 Yish, Matthew C SO 22 50 Free 12 19.57 707 100 Fly 18 46.9 671 Eberly, Nik E FR 18 50 Free 15 19.7 683 100 Fly 19 47.14 652 Davis, Brogan C SO 13 200 IM 20 1:45.92 650 200 Fly 17 1:45.63 620 Rowe, Spencer H JR 7 100 Breast 18 53.42 664 Wheeler, Grady FR 7 1650 Free 18 15:19.43 539 Crossland, Davi SR 4 100 Back 21 48.06 573 Edwards, Davis FR 2 500 Free 23 4:24.24 602 Armstrong, Jack FR 1 50 Free 24 19.97 632

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Burras, Lewis E SO 53 50 Free 3 19.17 788 100 Free 4 42.28 785 Down-Jenkins, A SO 50 3 mtr Diving 9 359.1 1 mtr Diving 5 338.55 Platform Diving 20 226.7 Goldfaden, Itay SR 32 100 Breast 1 51.35 821 Liu, Kevin H SR 24 100 Back 16 47.58 608 200 Back 14 1:43.21 648 Costin, Phil SO 22 200 Free 8 1:34.72 705 Claus, Alex M SO 20 3 mtr Diving 18 294.8 1 mtr Diving 17 286.0 Platform Diving 21 217.45 Khoo, Lionel C SR 20 100 Breast 13 53.16 682 200 Breast 19 1:57.00 640 Ross, AJ J JR 16 50 Free 11 19.56 711 Shperkin, Mark FR 9 100 Free 17 42.73 740 Kramer, Coleman SO 6 1650 Free 19 15:22.43 523 Riggs, Will H SR 5 200 Fly 20 1:46.24 598 Yip, Jordan FR 4 200 Fly 23 1:47.00 570 200 Breast 23 1:58.61 592 Rose, Justin S SR 3 100 Fly 22 47.29 640 Gropper, Guy FR 3 100 Fly 23 47.47 625 100 Free 24 43.57 662 Fenwick, Ben C SO 1 200 Fly 24 1:47.12 565 Summers, Grant JR 1 3 mtr Diving 25 228.2 1 mtr Diving 25 213.1 Platform Diving 24 199.25

LSU