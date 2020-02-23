2020 SEC Men’s Scoring Breakdown

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
Florida had the top two classes with 373.5 points from their sophomores, and 322.5 from their seniors. Georgia’s juniors were next best with 300.
Florida graduate the most points by nearly 100. Tennessee graduate the next most with 223.5 senior points. This sets up a wide open competition for next year. Florida return the most points with 589.5 returning, but Georgia (579), Alabama (528.5), and Texas A&M (522) are all within striking distance.
Florida’s 136 points were the most any team scored in any event.
By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was
of Florida’s 4:06.32 500 free. Next best was his teammate Kieran Smith ‘s 14:12.08 1650 free. Bobby Finke
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Florida: 1194
2. Texas A&M: 975.5
3. Georgia: 953.5
4. Alabama: 935.5
5. Missouri: 846.5
6. Tennessee: 817
7. Kentucky: 724
8. Auburn: 697
9. LSU: 517
10. South Carolina: 504 Individual Scores by Year
Florida
Texas A&M
Georgia
Alabama
Missouri
Tennessee
Kentucky
Auburn
LSU
South Carolina
FR
103
132
189
198
142
30
38
113
151
16
SO
373.5
213.5
90
238
180.5
181
128
196
2
152
JR
113
176.5
300
92.5
74
124
139
116
86
17
SR
322.5
169.5
156.5
123
220
223.5
189
81
56
84
Returning
589.5
522
579
528.5
396.5
397.5
305
425
239
185
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Florida
Alabama
Georgia
Texas A&M
Missouri
Tennessee
Auburn
Kentucky
LSU
South Carolina
200 Medley Relay
54
52
44
64
50
56
46
34
40
48
3 mtr Diving
94
80
50
122
90
145
127
108
87
102
800 Free Relay
158
120
104
178
140
191
175
160
131
136
1 mtr Diving
200
144
136
178
198
237
201
164
191
154
200 Free Relay
256
208
176
232
242
287
201
210
239
206
500 Free
344
243
298
271
246
318
233
221
239
206
200 IM
391
302
336.5
340
314
344.5
238
270
239
206
50 Free
436
387
358.5
384
314
355.5
291
303
265
249
1 mtr Diving
457
399
374.5
438
343
405.5
355
355
295
283
400 IM
593
432
464.5
468
372
407.5
355
396
296
283
100 Fly
680.5
465.5
495.5
479.5
449
453
410
412
296
288
200 Free
756.5
476.5
528.5
538.5
482
499
439
431
330
310
Platform Diving
788.5
524.5
558.5
572.5
554
547
439
431
356
330
200 Fly
810.5
543.5
648.5
598
615.5
605
471
471
362
338
100 Back
845.5
600.5
665.5
639
683.5
649
514
474
405
349
100 Breast
909.5
653.5
686.5
690
718.5
693
521
494
426
395
Platform Diving
925.5
677.5
701.5
707
780.5
740
592
554
466
405
400 Medley Relay
981.5
741.5
747.5
761
820.5
740
640
598
516
457
1650 Free
1051.5
788.5
859.5
764
825.5
789
672
636
516
463
200 Back
1107.5
818.5
936.5
796
917.5
816
699
643
517
476
100 Free
1163
892.5
949.5
869.5
917.5
857
702
677
549
512
200 Breast
1236
957.5
984.5
953.5
939.5
898
702
685
575
520
400 Free Relay
1288
1021.5
1018.5
1009.5
985.5
942
751
739
615
569
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Florida
Texas A&M
Georgia
Alabama
Missouri
Tennessee
Kentucky
Auburn
South Carolina
LSU
200 Medley Relay
54
64
44
52
50
56
34
46
48
40
3 mtr Diving
40
58
6
28
40
89
74
81
54
47
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
40
50
46
52
48
34
44
200 Free Relay
56
54
40
64
44
50
46
0
52
48
500 Free
88
39
122
35
4
31
11
32
0
0
200 IM
47
69
38.5
59
68
26.5
49
5
0
0
50 Free
45
44
22
85
0
11
33
53
43
26
1 mtr Diving
21
54
16
12
29
50
52
64
34
30
400 IM
136
30
90
33
29
2
41
0
0
1
100 Fly
87.5
11.5
31
33.5
77
45.5
16
55
5
0
200 Free
76
59
33
11
33
46
19
29
22
34
200 Fly
22
25.5
90
19
61.5
58
40
32
8
6
100 Back
35
41
17
57
68
44
3
43
11
43
100 Breast
64
51
21
53
35
44
20
7
46
21
Platform Diving
16
17
15
24
62
47
60
71
10
40
400 Medley Relay
56
54
46
64
40
0
44
48
52
50
1650 Free
70
3
112
47
5
49
38
32
6
0
200 Back
56
32
77
30
92
27
7
27
13
1
100 Free
55.5
73.5
13
74
0
41
34
3
36
32
200 Breast
73
84
35
65
22
41
8
0
8
26
400 Free Relay
52
56
34
64
46
44
54
49
49
40
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Tennessee
South Carolina
Florida
Alabama
Texas A&M
Georgia
Auburn
Missouri
LSU
Kentucky
1
0
1
4
2
5
1
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
2
2
4
1
2
2
1
2
3
3
1
6
0
1
2
0
2
1
0
4
2
1
1
2
2
2
1
1
1
3
5
4
1
5
3
0
0
4
0
0
0
6
0
0
2
4
1
3
2
0
1
2
7
3
0
1
2
2
3
2
2
1
1
8
1
1
4
1
1
3
1
3
0
0
9
2
1
1
1
3
3
0
4
0
1
10
2
0
2
2
1
3
0
4
1
1
11
1
1
1
0
1
2
3
2
1
4
12
2
0
3
1
1
4
2
0
2
2
13
4
1
2
1
1
0
2
2
1
2
14
1
1
1
2
2
3
2
1
1
1
15
2
0
2
0
3
6
1
2
1
0
16
1
1
2
2
4
1
1
2
0
1
17
3
2
1
7
0
0
1
2
1
0
18
2
1
2
3
0
2
3
1
0
1
19
1
2
2
0
1
1
1
3
3
2
20
2
2
0
3
0
1
1
2
0
5
21
2
1
3
1
2
1
1
2
0
3
22
2
1
1
0
1
1
2
3
0
5
23
1
3
2
2
2
2
1
0
2
1
24
1
3
1
4
1
2
1
0
2
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Kieran S
SO
91
500 Free
1
4:06.32
928
400 IM
1
3:37.31
818
100 Free
3
42.14
800
Finke, Bobby C
SO
86
500 Free
3
4:10.86
831
400 IM
3
3:41.56
739
1650 Free
1
14:12.08
886
Sanders, Grant
SR
80
200 IM
5
1:44.01
715
400 IM
2
3:40.2
763
200 Breast
3
1:52.49
775
Baqlah, Khader
SR
79.5
500 Free
5
4:15.86
739
200 Free
1
1:32.05
833
100 Free
7
42.66
747
Beach, Clark G
JR
65
200 Free
12
1:35.1
689
100 Back
8
46.65
674
200 Back
2
1:39.56
768
Hillis, Dillon
SO
60.5
200 IM
8
1:46.51
630
100 Fly
15
47.12
654
100 Breast
3
51.46
811
Cancel, Miguel
SO
56
400 IM
5
3:44.32
692
200 Fly
8
1:44.52
659
200 Back
17
1:43.14
651
Guarente, Marco
SR
49
100 Breast
5
52.15
756
200 Breast
6
1:53.34
748
Farrow, Alex C
SR
47
3 mtr Diving
11
337.35
1 mtr Diving
10
307.8
Platform Diving
13
267.55
Davis, Will
SO
46
50 Free
9
19.28
765
100 Fly
4
45.75
767
Friese, Eric E
FR
42
50 Free
13
19.67
688
100 Fly
8
45.97
748
100 Free
19
43.14
702
Vargas, Kevin L
FR
31
400 IM
6
3:44.73
685
200 Breast
18
1:56.62
651
Gravley, Brenna
FR
30
500 Free
22
4:19.9
673
1650 Free
3
14:47.41
696
Bray, Chandler
SR
27
100 Breast
15
53.27
675
200 Breast
12
1:55.94
671
Quinn, Gerry
JR
25
200 Free
5
1:34.15
731
Davis, Isaac I
SO
24
50 Free
16
19.82
660
100 Fly
14
46.85
675
Beach, Ethan S
JR
23
100 Back
19
47.67
602
200 Back
10
1:42.38
675
Silver, Tyler A
SR
17
100 Fly
12
46.61
695
200 Back
23
1:46.19
548
Anderson, Matth
SR
12
500 Free
24
4:24.27
602
1650 Free
16
15:11.29
582
Mahaffey, Dakot
SR
11
200 Free
21
1:35.68
664
100 Back
18
47.6
607
Lydon, Nicholas
SO
10
3 mtr Diving
21
275.2
1 mtr Diving
21
273.95
Platform Diving
23
204.05
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casas, Shaine M
SO
92
200 IM
1
1:39.91
873
100 Back
2
44.68
824
200 Back
1
1:37.2
857
Theall, Mark J
JR
77.5
500 Free
2
4:10.77
832
200 Free
3
1:32.45
812
100 Free
7
42.66
747
Mathews, Kurtis
JR
75
3 mtr Diving
1
438.55
1 mtr Diving
1
436.5
Platform Diving
16
252.8
Walker, Benjami
SR
69
400 IM
16
3:50.36
588
100 Breast
4
52.0
768
200 Breast
1
1:51.92
794
Puente Bustaman
FR
66
400 IM
12
3:47.51
638
100 Breast
7
52.27
747
200 Breast
2
1:52.39
778
Koster, Adam R
SR
63.5
50 Free
2
19.12
799
100 Fly
15
47.12
654
100 Free
6
42.62
751
Bratanov, Kaloy
SO
56
200 IM
9
1:44.4
701
200 Free
9
1:34.16
730
100 Free
11
43.12
704
Povzner, Victor
FR
54
3 mtr Diving
4
379.6
1 mtr Diving
8
328.1
Platform Diving
19
245.6
Thibert, Mike E
SR
37
50 Free
14
19.69
685
100 Back
14
47.33
626
100 Free
16
43.56
663
Smith, Hudson L
JR
24
400 IM
21
3:51.06
575
200 Breast
9
1:54.85
703
Gomez, Alberto
SO
17
200 IM
10
1:44.54
697
Bobo, Clayton C
SO
15
50 Free
22
19.85
654
200 Free
15
1:35.47
673
Stuart, Luke D
SO
14.5
200 Fly
13
1:44.83
648
1650 Free
24
15:31.85
470
Schnippenkoette
SO
13
500 Free
16
4:21.97
640
1650 Free
23
15:30.49
478
Brown, Jace C
FR
12
200 Fly
15
1:45.04
641
Schababerle, Ja
SO
6
100 Breast
23
54.13
614
200 Breast
21
1:57.61
623
Coakley, Willia
FR
0
1650 Free
32
16:02.94
288
Rizzo, Felipe B
JR
0
1650 Free
26
15:35.03
451
Karau, Gus A
JR
0
1650 Free
31
15:59.09
310
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reed, Greg C
JR
64
500 Free
7
4:18.88
689
400 IM
14
3:47.88
632
1650 Free
2
14:45.03
708
Grum, Ian P
FR
63
400 IM
9
3:43.93
698
100 Back
10
46.56
681
200 Back
4
1:40.89
723
Homans, Harry A
FR
62
200 IM
16
1:46.43
633
200 Fly
3
1:42.02
747
200 Back
6
1:41.88
691
Abruzzo, Andrew
SO
59
500 Free
6
4:17.04
720
400 IM
7
3:44.8
684
1650 Free
15
15:10.77
585
Murphy, Camden
JR
59
100 Fly
3
45.47
792
200 Fly
1
1:40.93
788
Norgan, Grant C
JR
54
500 Free
10
4:17.03
720
200 Free
6
1:34.22
728
1650 Free
14
15:10.13
588
Forde, Clayton
SR
52.5
200 IM
12
1:44.87
685
400 IM
8
3:45.28
676
200 Fly
11
1:44.69
653
Higgins, Walker
SR
50
500 Free
4
4:13.98
772
200 Free
23
1:36.38
633
1650 Free
8
14:59.81
638
Dalmolin, Jack
JR
45
200 IM
19
1:45.89
651
100 Breast
11
52.85
704
200 Breast
7
1:53.94
730
Apel, Aaron J
JR
44
500 Free
15
4:21.46
648
400 IM
15
3:49.48
604
1650 Free
9
15:01.31
631
Miller, Kevin T
SR
37
500 Free
9
4:15.77
741
1650 Free
10
15:04.93
613
Downing, Dillon
FR
35
50 Free
8
19.5
721
100 Free
14
43.29
688
Hils, Zach C
FR
29
200 IM
18
1:45.56
662
200 Free
18
1:35.19
685
200 Back
12
1:42.63
667
Allen, Zach T
JR
28
3 mtr Diving
24
249.15
1 mtr Diving
12
298.5
Platform Diving
15
257.0
Harrington, Cal
SO
19
100 Fly
21
47.28
641
200 Fly
12
1:44.73
651
Ford, Jackson J
SR
17
100 Breast
20
53.54
656
200 Breast
15
1:57.37
630
Walsh, Keegan J
SO
12
200 Back
15
1:43.29
646
Getty, Josh D
JR
6
3 mtr Diving
23
256.85
1 mtr Diving
24
221.0
Platform Diving
22
215.8
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Waddell, Zane
SR
92
50 Free
1
19.07
810
100 Back
1
44.24
864
100 Free
2
41.82
835
Maas, Derek E
FR
72
200 IM
7
1:45.53
663
100 Breast
6
52.24
749
200 Breast
5
1:53.15
754
Sesvold, Tyler
JR
67.5
50 Free
7
19.44
733
100 Fly
5
45.76
766
100 Free
9
42.75
738
Bell, Liam K
FR
63
200 IM
17
1:44.35
703
100 Breast
2
51.39
817
200 Breast
4
1:52.93
761
Perera, Nichola
SO
61
200 IM
6
1:44.6
695
400 IM
4
3:42.61
721
200 Fly
16
1:45.14
637
Menke, Matthew
FR
50
200 IM
24
1:47.6
592
100 Back
6
46.29
700
200 Back
5
1:41.75
695
Hernandez-Tome,
SO
46
500 Free
8
4:19.47
680
1650 Free
6
14:56.39
654
Berneburg, Jona
SO
34
50 Free
10
19.46
729
100 Free
10
43.02
713
Li, Kevin
SO
31
3 mtr Diving
17
297.55
1 mtr Diving
18
280.7
Platform Diving
12
267.9
Ratliff, Ryan A
SO
27
500 Free
14
4:20.51
663
1650 Free
13
15:07.34
602
Maas, Kyle P
SR
22
200 IM
23
1:46.86
618
400 IM
18
3:46.23
660
200 Breast
14
1:57.04
639
Stogner, Colton
SO
20
50 Free
21
19.83
660
100 Fly
17
46.58
697
100 Free
18
42.9
724
Jaynes, Hunter
SO
19
3 mtr Diving
20
278.1
1 mtr Diving
20
279.05
Platform Diving
17
251.05
Auerbach, Cam R
FR
13
200 Free
16
1:35.64
665
100 Free
23
43.45
673
Kober, Daniel
SR
9
1650 Free
17
15:18.59
544
DiSette, Sam H
JR
9
50 Free
17
19.36
749
Auerbach, Cade
JR
8
200 Fly
17
1:45.63
620
Robinson, Alex
JR
6
100 Back
24
48.43
544
200 Back
20
1:44.93
592
Perner, Nico F
JR
2
100 Breast
24
54.69
573
200 Breast
24
1:59.03
580
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kovac, Danny D
SO
76
200 IM
3
1:43.24
742
100 Fly
1
45.29
809
100 Breast
10
52.74
712
Hein, Daniel W
SR
72
100 Fly
7
45.86
757
100 Back
3
45.93
726
200 Back
8
1:44.77
597
Alexander, Nick
SR
71
200 IM
2
1:42.49
769
100 Back
9
46.38
693
200 Back
7
1:42.66
666
Garcia Varela,
FR
59
3 mtr Diving
8
342.65
1 mtr Diving
16
291.9
Platform Diving
4
377.4
Grimes, Carter
JR
51
400 IM
10
3:45.25
676
200 Fly
9
1:44.36
664
200 Back
13
1:42.66
666
Dahlgren, Jack
SO
49.5
200 Free
11
1:35.05
691
200 Fly
13
1:44.83
648
200 Back
9
1:42.14
683
Slaton, Micah L
SR
45
100 Fly
10
46.25
724
200 Fly
2
1:42.01
747
Khamis, Ike
SO
34
3 mtr Diving
19
287.1
1 mtr Diving
15
293.05
Platform Diving
11
270.05
Patton, Ben H
FR
29
200 IM
14
1:45.66
659
100 Back
17
47.52
613
200 Back
18
1:43.57
637
Lopez, Carlo
FR
29
3 mtr Diving
22
272.55
1 mtr Diving
19
279.3
Platform Diving
9
277.35
Goodwin, Will A
FR
25
100 Breast
22
54.02
622
200 Breast
8
1:56.46
656
Connealy, Matth
JR
23
100 Fly
20
47.2
647
100 Back
15
47.39
622
200 Back
19
1:44.88
594
Dubois, Jack R
SO
18
500 Free
21
4:19.48
680
400 IM
17
3:45.79
667
1650 Free
20
15:25.93
504
Lima, Giovanny
SR
17
200 Free
10
1:34.55
713
Hicks, Caleb M
SR
11
100 Breast
16
54.21
608
Staver, Nick J
SR
4
100 Breast
21
53.67
647
Florea, Dane C
SO
3
400 IM
22
3:52.12
555
1650 Free
28
15:39.55
424
Gutierrez, Giov
SR
0
1650 Free
25
15:32.93
463
Gutierrez, Jose
FR
0
1650 Free
30
15:50.34
360
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Garcia, Matthew
SR
66.5
200 IM
12
1:44.87
685
100 Back
5
46.1
713
200 Back
3
1:40.75
727
Mota, Kayky M
62.5
200 IM
15
1:45.70
657
100 Fly
5
45.76
766
200 Fly
4
1:42.66
724
Hallam, William
JR
58
3 mtr Diving
13
323.55
1 mtr Diving
3
374.35
Platform Diving
10
270.7
Wade, Matt T
SO
54
3 mtr Diving
3
420.2
1 mtr Diving
9
310.4
Platform Diving
18
249.75
Abbott, Taylor
SR
44
500 Free
12
4:18.94
688
200 Fly
22
1:46.96
571
1650 Free
4
14:50.62
681
Richardson, Kee
JR
43
3 mtr Diving
10
338.45
1 mtr Diving
22
255.2
Platform Diving
7
330.7
Verhage, Braga
SR
40
50 Free
19
19.55
711
100 Fly
9
46.07
739
100 Back
13
47.17
638
Connolly, Alec
SR
39
50 Free
20
19.69
685
200 Free
17
1:34.69
707
100 Free
5
42.5
763
Houlie, Michael
SO
36
100 Breast
8
52.34
742
200 Breast
13
1:56.70
649
Hinawi, Marc
SR
34
500 Free
17
4:18.28
699
200 Fly
5
1:42.69
723
Sanders, Ethan
SO
32
500 Free
18
4:18.39
697
400 IM
23
3:52.21
553
1650 Free
7
14:57.7
648
Champlin, Brett
FR
25
100 Breast
17
53.31
672
200 Breast
11
1:55.75
677
Dillard, Jarel
SO
24
100 Breast
14
53.17
682
200 Breast
16
1:58.01
611
Walsh, Josh M
JR
23
200 Free
7
1:34.35
722
Bailey, Seth S
SO
18
200 Free
13
1:35.21
684
100 Free
21
43.24
692
Briggs, Nolan C
SO
12
100 Free
15
43.35
682
Blevins-Boor, B
SO
5
100 Back
20
48.0
577
Giraudeau, Joel
FR
4
200 Fly
21
1:46.56
586
Hoff, Oskar
FR
1
100 Fly
24
47.61
614
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhang, Mingli
SO
86
3 mtr Diving
2
422.1
1 mtr Diving
4
358.45
Platform Diving
1
422.1
Lane, Chase G
JR
76
3 mtr Diving
6
364.2
1 mtr Diving
6
333.7
Platform Diving
2
403.65
Brown, Glen T
SR
45
200 IM
4
1:43.47
734
200 Free
20
1:35.44
674
100 Free
13
43.28
689
Mitchell, John
SR
38
50 Free
18
19.42
737
100 Fly
11
46.41
711
100 Free
12
43.13
703
Blandford, Conn
SR
34
200 IM
11
1:44.75
690
400 IM
13
3:47.59
637
200 Back
21
1:45.13
585
Orcutt, Daniel
JR
33
400 IM
11
3:46.4
657
200 Fly
10
1:44.37
664
Wilby, Mason J
SO
27
200 IM
21
1:46.01
647
200 Fly
7
1:43.23
704
Wetzlar, Peter
SR
26
50 Free
4
19.27
767
Amdor, Wyatt I
SR
25
100 Breast
9
52.71
714
200 Breast
20
1:57.39
629
Clark, Jakob D
FR
22
500 Free
19
4:19.32
682
200 Free
24
1:36.46
630
1650 Free
12
15:06.13
608
Siefert, Hank A
JR
21
500 Free
20
4:19.45
680
1650 Free
11
15:04.97
613
Head, Jason A
SR
18
200 Free
14
1:35.29
681
100 Free
20
43.18
698
Lake, Caiden
FR
13
3 mtr Diving
16
301.8
1 mtr Diving
23
232.1
Platform Diving
25
149.3
Barker, Kyle W
SO
11
200 IM
22
1:46.66
625
400 IM
20
3:49.01
612
200 Breast
22
1:57.76
618
Smith, Nick T
JR
9
400 IM
19
3:46.64
653
1650 Free
22
15:30.1
480
Blake, Daniel J
SO
4
1650 Free
21
15:26.24
502
Gordon, John Mi
FR
3
200 Back
22
1:45.15
584
Taylor, Alex J
SR
3
100 Back
22
48.07
572
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grassi, Santiag
SR
77
50 Free
5
19.33
757
100 Fly
2
45.32
806
200 Fly
6
1:42.85
717
Pruitt, Conner
SO
77
3 mtr Diving
5
366.55
1 mtr Diving
2
376.6
Platform Diving
6
350.75
Andrews, Logan
JR
61
3 mtr Diving
14
316.8
1 mtr Diving
7
331.75
Platform Diving
5
363.1
Donald, Skip K
FR
50
3 mtr Diving
12
327.4
1 mtr Diving
14
293.25
Platform Diving
8
313.95
Ginieczki, Chri
JR
48
100 Fly
13
46.7
687
100 Back
7
46.56
681
200 Back
16
1:43.6
636
Sztolcman, Chri
SO
45
500 Free
11
4:18.50
696
200 Free
4
1:33.16
777
100 Free
22
43.37
681
Makhija, Aryan
SO
39
500 Free
13
4:19.77
675
1650 Free
5
14:53.57
667
Smith, Lleyton
FR
35
200 Free
22
1:35.96
651
100 Back
11
47.04
647
200 Back
11
1:42.54
670
Yish, Matthew C
SO
22
50 Free
12
19.57
707
100 Fly
18
46.9
671
Eberly, Nik E
FR
18
50 Free
15
19.7
683
100 Fly
19
47.14
652
Davis, Brogan C
SO
13
200 IM
20
1:45.92
650
200 Fly
17
1:45.63
620
Rowe, Spencer H
JR
7
100 Breast
18
53.42
664
Wheeler, Grady
FR
7
1650 Free
18
15:19.43
539
Crossland, Davi
SR
4
100 Back
21
48.06
573
Edwards, Davis
FR
2
500 Free
23
4:24.24
602
Armstrong, Jack
FR
1
50 Free
24
19.97
632
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Burras, Lewis E
SO
53
50 Free
3
19.17
788
100 Free
4
42.28
785
Down-Jenkins, A
SO
50
3 mtr Diving
9
359.1
1 mtr Diving
5
338.55
Platform Diving
20
226.7
Goldfaden, Itay
SR
32
100 Breast
1
51.35
821
Liu, Kevin H
SR
24
100 Back
16
47.58
608
200 Back
14
1:43.21
648
Costin, Phil
SO
22
200 Free
8
1:34.72
705
Claus, Alex M
SO
20
3 mtr Diving
18
294.8
1 mtr Diving
17
286.0
Platform Diving
21
217.45
Khoo, Lionel C
SR
20
100 Breast
13
53.16
682
200 Breast
19
1:57.00
640
Ross, AJ J
JR
16
50 Free
11
19.56
711
Shperkin, Mark
FR
9
100 Free
17
42.73
740
Kramer, Coleman
SO
6
1650 Free
19
15:22.43
523
Riggs, Will H
SR
5
200 Fly
20
1:46.24
598
Yip, Jordan
FR
4
200 Fly
23
1:47.00
570
200 Breast
23
1:58.61
592
Rose, Justin S
SR
3
100 Fly
22
47.29
640
Gropper, Guy
FR
3
100 Fly
23
47.47
625
100 Free
24
43.57
662
Fenwick, Ben C
SO
1
200 Fly
24
1:47.12
565
Summers, Grant
JR
1
3 mtr Diving
25
228.2
1 mtr Diving
25
213.1
Platform Diving
24
199.25
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Curry, Brooks V
FR
84
50 Free
6
19.39
743
200 Free
2
1:32.43
814
100 Free
1
41.81
836
Vazquez Bas, Ma
FR
66
3 mtr Diving
7
345.0
1 mtr Diving
11
304.3
Platform Diving
3
393.6
Hurbis, Dakota
JR
39
3 mtr Diving
15
304.4
1 mtr Diving
13
297.65
Platform Diving
14
263.6
Pfyffer, Luca T
JR
32
100 Breast
12
52.91
700
200 Breast
10
1:55.31
689
Luht, Karl J
SR
32
200 Free
19
1:35.24
683
100 Back
4
46.02
719
Klotz, Matthew
SR
18
50 Free
23
19.93
639
100 Back
12
47.1
643
200 Back
24
1:46.77
526
Karkoska, Camer
JR
15
100 Breast
19
53.45
662
200 Breast
17
1:55.85
674
Clough, Lewis A
SR
6
200 Fly
19
1:45.65
619
Velasquez, Migu
SO
2
100 Back
23
48.22
560
Boylan, David D
FR
1
400 IM
24
3:52.4
550
Finley, Keagan
SR
0
1650 Free
29
15:43.39
401
Vikstrom, Isak
FR
0
1650 Free
27
15:36.31
444
