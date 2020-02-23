WATCH: Florida’s Bobby Finke Swims Fastest Mile in History to Win SECs in 14:12

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 5 of the 2020 SEC Championships, Florida’s Bobby Finke made history. Finke, a sophomore, became the fastest man ever as he defended his title in the mile. Finke lapped the field en route to his dominant 14:12.08. That crushed the former NCAA Record of 14:22.41, set by Clark Smith in 2017, by over 10 seconds. He was also over 6 seconds under the former American Record of 14:18.25 set by Zane Grothe in 2018.

MEN'S 1650 FREE

Finke dropped over 10 seconds from his former best. As a freshman, he had set the SEC Record in 14:23.01. At this meet, he also took bronze in the 500 free and 400 IM. He also has a 400 IM title to his name as he won the race in 2019. Finke will now turn his attention to next month’s NCAA Championships, where he’ll race against Michigan’s reigning NCAA Champion Felix Auboeck.

Too cool for the pool

Florida’s free group is nasty

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Ken K

Missed the finish?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
ClubCoach

They were following the swimmer in lane 1 I think

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

I think you’re right. 99% of the race videos that go up on YouTube come from TAMU, so they focus on their swimmers.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Dbswims

Better than nothing 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago

