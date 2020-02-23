WATCH: Casas Breaks Lochte’s Meet Record, Race Videos from Day 5 of 2020 SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were a handful of historic swims on the final night of the 2020 SEC Championships. The first of which was Bobby Finke‘s American Record-setting mile. Finke blew away the American and NCAA marks to repeat as champion. Next up was Alabama’s Rhyan White, who swam the 8th fastest 200 back in history.

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas took down Ryan Lochte’s SEC Meet Record in the men’s version of that race. Finally, Tennessee’s Erika Brown set an SEC Record as she became the 2nd woman to ever break 46 in the 100 free.

You can check out a video of Finke’s mile here. Below, we’ve included videos of the other men’s A finals, courtesy of TAMU Swim on YouTube. We’ll keep an eye out for videos of the women’s finals, but haven’t found any yet. SwimSwam will post those videos later on if they become available.

