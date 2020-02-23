Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Head Coach Todd DeSorbo Breaks Down Women’s ACC Team Title (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

On Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, the University of Virginia finished the ACC Championships with another victory–the 16th in program history.

Despite UVA’s 9-year win streak from 2008 until 2016, they were knocked off the top of the podium by NC State in both 2017 and 2019. Furthermore, this year the Cavaliers scored more points than ever before in program history.

For a more detailed read on UVA’s accomplishment this weekend, click here.

After the meet ended on Saturday, SwimSwam caught up with Virginia Head Coach Todd DeSorbo to talk about the 2020 ACC Championships and what the future holds for swimming and diving at the University of Virginia.

 

FINAL SCORES

  1. Virginia – 1492.5
  2. NC State – 1333
  3. Louisville – 1105.5
  4. North Carolina – 839
  5. Notre Dame – 784
  6. Duke – 675.5
  7. Florida State – 555
  8. Virginia Tech – 469
  9. Georgia Tech – 407.5
  10. Pitt – 359
  11. Miami – 298
  12. Boston College – 164

