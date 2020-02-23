2020 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Big Ten team champions are hours away from being crowned. Leading by 161 points are the Ohio State Buckeyes (1016 pts), followed by the Michigan Wolverines (855 pts) and IU Hoosiers (680 pts).

Kicking off the meet will be the 1650 free top-seeded heat, led by Michigan Wolverines Kaitlynn Sims and Sierra Schmidt. Then, Wisconsin senior Beata Nelson leads the 200 back as she will contest for her final B1G title after breaking the Iowa pool record (1:50.55).

The rest of the evening’s top finals seeds include IU’s Noelle Peplowski (200 breast) and Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (100 free) and Olivia Carter (200 fly). The platform diving finals and 400 free relay timed finals will close out the championships.

1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS:

B1G Record: Ally McHugh (PSU) – 15:36.27

Meet Record: Ally McHugh (PSU) – 15:43.34

Pool Record: Lindsey Vrooman (IU) – 16:00.44

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

Defending Champion: Ally McHugh (PSU) – 15:47.18

Top 3

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

200 BACK – FINALS:

Top 3

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

100 FREE -FINALS:

B1G Record: Siobhan Haughey (MICH) – 46.64

Meet Record: Siobhan Haughey (MICH) – 47.06

Pool Record: Rebecca Thompson – 48.28

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

Defending Champion: Siobhan Haughey (MICH) – 47.06

Top 3

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

200 BREAST – FINALS:

B1G Record: Lilly King (IU) – 2:02.90

Meet Record: Lilly King (IU) – 2:04.03

Pool Record: Emma Reaney – 2:05.85

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

Defending Champion: Lilly King (IU) – 2:05.14

Top 3

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

200 FLY – FINALS:

B1G Record: Vanessa Krause (MICH) – 1:53.31

Meet Record: Gia Delasandro (IU) – 1:53.95

Pool Record: Dakota Luther – 1:55.19

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

Defending Champion: Kathrin Demler (OSU) – 1:55.23

Top 3

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Platform Diving – FINALS:

B1G Record: Jessica Parratto (IU) – 424.45 points

Meet Record: Jessica Parratto (IU) – 424.45 points

Pool Record:

Defending Champion: Jessica Parratto (IU) – 394.40 points

Top 3

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS:

B1G Record: Michigan – 3:08.07

Meet Record: Michigan – 3:10.29

Pool Record:

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.97

Defending Champion: Michigan – 3:10.29

Top 3