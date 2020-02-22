2020 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight marks the final session of the 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free relay. We’ll also see divers compete in the women’s platform.

Florida’s Bobby Finke, the 500 free and 400 IM bronze medalist, set the SEC Record in the mile last season and narrowly missed the NCAA Record. He’s back to defend his title. Teammate Leah Braswell is the defending women’s champion.

Alabama’s Rhyan White became the 7th fastest woman in history this morning as she set the SEC Record in the 200 back. She’ll look to break 1:48 and sweep the backstrokes tonight. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas, the 8th fastest man ever, is chasing Ryan Lochte’s SEC Meet Record in the men’s race after he already swam faster than that mark at midseason.

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is chasing her own SEC Record from midseason and her 3rd-straight title in the 100 free. LSU freshman Brooks Curry will battle with South Carolina’s Lewis Burras, Bama’s Zane Waddell, and Florida’s Kieran Smith in the men’s 100 free. Georgia freshman Zoie Hartman is seeking a sweep of the breaststrokes, while Texas A&M’s Ben Walker will defend his title in the 200 breast against the Bama freshman breaststroke duo of Liam Bell and Derek Maas.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2016, 15:36.52

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 15:03.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2019 NCAA Invited: 16:14.21

2019 Champion: Leah Braswell (Florida), 15:53.54

MEDALISTS

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon ran away with this one. She dropped nearly 10 seconds as she dominated in 15:43.74. The race for 2nd was much closer, however. Tennessee’s Amanda Nunan came up big for the Volunteers. She also dropped nearly 10 seconds in 15:53.39.

Florida has pulled within 7 points of Tennessee. It’s Tennessee 845 – Florida 838.5.

The Gators’ Leah Braswell, who won this race last season, took bronze in 15:54.54. Taylor Ault, the 2019 runner-up, finished 7th in 16:08.10. They’re now within striking range of the SEC title thanks to their 8 scoring swims in the mile. Their afternoon swimmers went a long way in closing this gap.

Auburn’s Emily Hetzer was just off the podium tonight in 15:55.28. Her split at the 1000 free, a 9:37.31, clipped the Auburn school record. That was her first swim under 16:00. Arkansas’ Peyton Palsha, who put up a 16:01.99 in the early heats, wound up 5th overall.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Robert Finke (Florida), 2019, 14:23.01

NCAA Record: Clark Smith (Texas), 2017, 14:22.41

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2019 NCAA Invited: 14:54.05

2019 Champion: Robert Finke (Florida), 14:23.01

MEDALISTS

GOLD: Bobby Finke, Florida, 14:12.08 SILVER: Greg Reed, Georgia, 14:45.03 BRONZE: Brennan Gravely, Florida, 14:47.41

Florida’s Bobby Finke is now the fastest man in history, blowing away the SEC, NCAA, and American Records in 14:12.08.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Rhyan White (Alabama), 2020, 1:48.06

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 1:47.24

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.01

2019 Champion: Asia Seidt (Kentucky), 1:49.31

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 200 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Ryan Lochte (Florida), 2005, 1:38.29

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:41.31

2019 Champion: Joey Reilman (Tennessee), 1:38.97

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019, 46.41

(Tennessee), 2019, 46.41 NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 45.56

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2019 NCAA Invited: 48.56

2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 46.41

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 100 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016, 41.07

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 39.90

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2019 NCAA Invited: 42.53

2019 Champion: Robert Howard (Alabama), 41.57

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Syndey Pickrem (Texas A&M), 2018, 2:04.62

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2018, 2:02.60

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2019 NCAA Invited: 2:09.77

2019 Champion: Anna Belousova (Texas A&M), 2:04.80

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 200 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Nic Fink (Georgia, 2015, 1:51.58

NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017, 1:47.91

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.04

2019 Champion: Ben Walker (Texas A&M), 1:52.55

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

SEC Meet Record:

2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

SEC Meet Record: Auburn, 2019, 3:10.45

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.61

2019 Champion: Auburn, 3:10.45

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

SEC Meet Record: Auburn, 2009, 2:46.03

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:51.11

2019 Champion: Alabama, 2:48.52

