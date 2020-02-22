2020 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)
- Men’s Fan Guide|Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times|NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Live Results
Tonight marks the final session of the 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free relay. We’ll also see divers compete in the women’s platform.
Florida’s Bobby Finke, the 500 free and 400 IM bronze medalist, set the SEC Record in the mile last season and narrowly missed the NCAA Record. He’s back to defend his title. Teammate Leah Braswell is the defending women’s champion.
Alabama’s Rhyan White became the 7th fastest woman in history this morning as she set the SEC Record in the 200 back. She’ll look to break 1:48 and sweep the backstrokes tonight. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas, the 8th fastest man ever, is chasing Ryan Lochte’s SEC Meet Record in the men’s race after he already swam faster than that mark at midseason.
Tennessee’s Erika Brown is chasing her own SEC Record from midseason and her 3rd-straight title in the 100 free. LSU freshman Brooks Curry will battle with South Carolina’s Lewis Burras, Bama’s Zane Waddell, and Florida’s Kieran Smith in the men’s 100 free. Georgia freshman Zoie Hartman is seeking a sweep of the breaststrokes, while Texas A&M’s Ben Walker will defend his title in the 200 breast against the Bama freshman breaststroke duo of Liam Bell and Derek Maas.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2016, 15:36.52
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 15:03.31
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 16:14.21
- 2019 Champion: Leah Braswell (Florida), 15:53.54
MEDALISTS
- GOLD: Kensey McMahon, Alabama, 15:43.74
- SILVER: Amanda Nunan, Tennessee, 15:53.39
- BRONZE: Leah Braswell, Florida, 15:54.54
Alabama’s Kensey McMahon ran away with this one. She dropped nearly 10 seconds as she dominated in 15:43.74. The race for 2nd was much closer, however. Tennessee’s Amanda Nunan came up big for the Volunteers. She also dropped nearly 10 seconds in 15:53.39.
Florida has pulled within 7 points of Tennessee. It’s Tennessee 845 – Florida 838.5.
The Gators’ Leah Braswell, who won this race last season, took bronze in 15:54.54. Taylor Ault, the 2019 runner-up, finished 7th in 16:08.10. They’re now within striking range of the SEC title thanks to their 8 scoring swims in the mile. Their afternoon swimmers went a long way in closing this gap.
Auburn’s Emily Hetzer was just off the podium tonight in 15:55.28. Her split at the 1000 free, a 9:37.31, clipped the Auburn school record. That was her first swim under 16:00. Arkansas’ Peyton Palsha, who put up a 16:01.99 in the early heats, wound up 5th overall.
MEN’S 1650 FREE
- SEC Meet Record:
Robert Finke (Florida), 2019, 14:23.01
- NCAA Record:
Clark Smith (Texas), 2017, 14:22.41
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 14:54.05
- 2019 Champion: Robert Finke (Florida), 14:23.01
MEDALISTS
- GOLD: Bobby Finke, Florida, 14:12.08
- SILVER: Greg Reed, Georgia, 14:45.03
- BRONZE: Brennan Gravely, Florida, 14:47.41
Florida’s Bobby Finke is now the fastest man in history, blowing away the SEC, NCAA, and American Records in 14:12.08.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- SEC Meet Record: Rhyan White (Alabama), 2020, 1:48.06
- NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 1:47.24
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.01
- 2019 Champion: Asia Seidt (Kentucky), 1:49.31
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 BACK
- SEC Meet Record: Ryan Lochte (Florida), 2005, 1:38.29
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:41.31
- 2019 Champion: Joey Reilman (Tennessee), 1:38.97
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019, 46.41
- NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 45.56
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 48.56
- 2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 46.41
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 100 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016, 41.07
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 39.90
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 42.53
- 2019 Champion: Robert Howard (Alabama), 41.57
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- SEC Meet Record: Syndey Pickrem (Texas A&M), 2018, 2:04.62
- NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2018, 2:02.60
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 2:09.77
- 2019 Champion: Anna Belousova (Texas A&M), 2:04.80
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- SEC Meet Record: Nic Fink (Georgia, 2015, 1:51.58
- NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017, 1:47.91
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.04
- 2019 Champion: Ben Walker (Texas A&M), 1:52.55
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING
- SEC Meet Record:
- 2019 Champion:
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- SEC Meet Record: Auburn, 2019, 3:10.45
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.61
- 2019 Champion: Auburn, 3:10.45
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- SEC Meet Record: Auburn, 2009, 2:46.03
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:51.11
- 2019 Champion: Alabama, 2:48.52
MEDALISTS
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
“Stickels can only coach sprinters”… /s
Has Coley Stickels ever actually received any criticism of his coaching on this site? Because I see people mocking this supposed criticism but I have never seen the actual criticism.
That’s what my generation does. We create imaginary criticisms, then argue against them until we’re blue in the face. It gives us purpose or something, idk. You’ll see it a ton on Twitter and Facebook. It’s a legitimate issue.
Alright settle down I never said it was that serious.
Ok boomer
Can Gator Women get the Lady Vols with their big mile points?
After the mile:
Tennessee- 845
Florida- 838.5
Yep
Robert Finke 6 seconds under American Record pace.
he killed it!!
holy marbles