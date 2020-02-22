2020 SEC Champs: Florida Women Cement 5 Scoring Swims in Early Mile Heats

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The early heats of the men’s and women’s 1650 free took place this afternoon at the 2020 SEC Championships. The top 8 seeded swimmers will compete at the beginning of tonight’s finals, but we do have an idea of which teams will get a good amount of points based on the timed finals of the afternoon heats.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2016, 15:36.52

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 15:03.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2019 NCAA Invited: 16:14.21

2019 Champion: Leah Braswell (Florida), 15:53.54

CURRENT TOP 8

The top 3 this afternoon were all under the time seeded 8th. Arkansas’ Peyton Palsha dropped a few seconds to lead the way in 16:01.99. That’s faster than all but 2 seed times for the final. Auburn freshman Averee Preble dropped over 10 seconds in 16:06.54. Kentucky freshman Beth McNeese was 3rd in the early heats in a lifetime best 16:13.71.

Florida has 3 women in the championship final and they already have 3 women who will place in the 9-16 range at the lowest: freshman Tylor Mathieu (16:19.30), Georgia Darwent (16:22.17), and Savanna Faulconer (16:24.67). Freshmen Kathleen Golding (9th- 16:247.34) and Allie Piccirillo (13th- 16:34.11) are also guaranteed to score. That likely means 8 scoring swims here for the Gators.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Robert Finke (Florida), 2019, 14:23.01

NCAA Record: Clark Smith (Texas), 2017, 14:22.41

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2019 NCAA Invited: 14:54.05

2019 Champion: Robert Finke (Florida), 14:23.01

CURRENT TOP 8

Aryan Makhija (Auburn)- 14:53.57 Nico Hernandez-Tome (Alabama)- 14:56.39 Ethan Sanders (Tennessee)- 14:57.70 Aaron Apel (Georgia)- 15:01.31 Hank Siefert (Kentucky)- 15:04.97 Jakob Clark (Kentucky)- 15:06.13 Ryan Ratliff (Alabama)- 15:07.34 Grant Norgan (Georgia)- 15:10.13

Auburn’s Aryan Makhija dropped 10 seconds to lead the early heats in 14:53.57. That time is faster than all bu 2 of the top 8 seeds. Alabama’s Nico Hernandez-Tome smashed his best by over 15 seconds in 14:56.39. Tennessee also had a swimmer under 15:00 as Ethan Sanders put up a 14:57.70.