Tennessee Women Win First SEC Title in History, Edge Out Florida by 28.5 Points

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Tennessee women have made history at the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. After finishing in the top 5 for the last 14 years, the Volunteers finally came out on top. Tennessee, lead by Head Coach Matt Kredich, earned their first women’s SEC Championships title in program history tonight.

The Volunteers had several individual and team victories. Star sprinter Erika Brown took her 3rd-straight titles in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. Brown set the SEC Records in each of her individual victories. She also took down the American Record in the 100 fly. She’s the 2nd fastest performer in history of the 50 and 100 freestyles and became the 2nd woman to ever break 46 in the 100.

Fellow seniors Meghan Small and Tess Cieplucha were instrumental in the win as well. Small repeated as champion in the 200 IM. Cieplucha won her first even individual SEC title in the 400 IM. The Volunteers earned titles in the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and 400 medley relay. They remain the SEC Meet Record holders in both medley relays with their performances from last season.

On the final night, Florida had moved past Tennessee after the 200 back. The Volunteers then pushed ahead in the 100 free and 200 breast, giving them a lead going into platform diving and the final relay. The Gators made up some ground on the platform, with just 30.5 points separating the teams. Florida finished one place ahead in the 400 free relay, but the Volunteers sealed their victory with a 5th place finish.

FINAL TEAM SCORES – WOMEN

1. Tennessee, University of, Knox 1108 2. University of Florida 1079.5 3. Kentucky, University of 987.5 4. Georgia, University of 986 5. Auburn University 866 6. Texas A&M University 851 7. University of Alabama 748 8. Missouri 500 9. South Carolina, University of, 427 10. University of Arkansas 422 11. Louisiana State University 417 12. Vanderbilt University 150