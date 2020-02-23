Erika Brown Sets SEC Record with 45.8, Hopkin Swims 46.2 to Become #3 All-Time

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)
- Men’s Fan Guide|Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times|NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Live Results
Tennessee’s Erika Brown had another historic swim on the final night of the 2020 SEC Championships. Brown, who won her 3rd-straight titles in the sprint freestyles and 100 fly, took down her own SEC Record with a 45.83 to win the 100 free. She remains the 2nd fastest performer in history behind only American Record holder and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel.
Behind Brown, Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin took the silver in a lifetime best 46.20. That now ties her with NCAA and World Champion Mallory Comerford as the 3rd fastest performer in history. Brown and Hopkin will face off again at the NCAA Championships, where they’ll also battle Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, an Olympic medalist and the 5th fastest 100 freestyler ever.
Splits Comparison:
|Swimmer
|1st 50 Split
|2nd 50 Split
|Final Time
|Simone Manuel (2017)
|21.90
|23.66
|45.56
|Erika Brown (2020 midseason)
|22.25
|23.90
|46.15
|
Erika Brown (2020 SEC)
|21.73
|24.10
|45.83
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 FREE
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Simone Manuel
|45.56
|2
|Erika Brown
|45.83
|3
|Anna Hopkin
|46.20
|3
|Mallory Comerford
|46.20
|5
|Abbey Weitzeil
|46.29
|6
|Olivia Smoliga
|46.30
|7
|Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace
|46.61
|8
|Siobhan Haughey
|46.64
|9
|Missy Franklin
|46.66
|10
|Lia Neal
|46.76 (T-10)
|10
|Taylor Ruck
|46.76 (T-10)
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 100 FREE
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Simone Manuel
|45.56
|2
|Simone Manuel
|45.65
|3
|Erika Brown
|45.83
|4
|Simone Manuel
|46.02
|5
|Simone Manuel
|46.09
|6
|Erika Brown
|46.15
|7
|Mallory Comerford
|46.20
|7
|Anna Hopkin
|46.20
|9
|Mallory Comerford
|46.24
|10
|Abbey Weitzeil
|46.29
This capped off a stellar meet for Brown. She won the 50 free on day 2 of the meet with a 21.03 for a new SEC Record. Brown then took down the SEC Record and Kelsi Dahlia‘s American Record with a 49.38 in the 100 fly.
Unrelated but Kaitlyn Dobler just broke the national highschool record in the 100 breast
Maggie MacNeil is now #7!
Thanks! Lots of movement with multiple meets going on. I’ll update it 🙂