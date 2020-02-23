Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erika Brown Sets SEC Record with 45.8, Hopkin Swims 46.2 to Become #3 All-Time

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Erika Brown had another historic swim on the final night of the 2020 SEC Championships. Brown, who won her 3rd-straight titles in the sprint freestyles and 100 fly, took down her own SEC Record with a 45.83 to win the 100 free. She remains the 2nd fastest performer in history behind only American Record holder and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel.

Behind Brown, Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin took the silver in a lifetime best 46.20. That now ties her with NCAA and World Champion Mallory Comerford as the 3rd fastest performer in history. Brown and Hopkin will face off again at the NCAA Championships, where they’ll also battle Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, an Olympic medalist and the 5th fastest 100 freestyler ever.

Splits Comparison:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split Final Time
Simone Manuel (2017) 21.90 23.66 45.56
Erika Brown (2020 midseason) 22.25 23.90 46.15
Erika Brown (2020 SEC)
 21.73 24.10 45.83

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Place Swimmer Time
1 Simone Manuel 45.56
2 Erika Brown 45.83
3 Anna Hopkin 46.20
3 Mallory Comerford 46.20
5 Abbey Weitzeil 46.29
6 Olivia Smoliga 46.30
7 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 46.61
8 Siobhan Haughey 46.64
9 Missy Franklin 46.66
10 Lia Neal 46.76 (T-10)
10 Taylor Ruck 46.76 (T-10)

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Place Swimmer Time
1 Simone Manuel 45.56
2 Simone Manuel 45.65
3 Erika Brown 45.83
4 Simone Manuel 46.02
5 Simone Manuel 46.09
6 Erika Brown 46.15
7 Mallory Comerford 46.20
7 Anna Hopkin 46.20
9 Mallory Comerford 46.24
10 Abbey Weitzeil 46.29

This capped off a stellar meet for Brown. She won the 50 free on day 2 of the meet with a 21.03 for a new SEC Record. Brown then took down the SEC Record and Kelsi Dahlia‘s American Record with a 49.38 in the 100 fly.

Wanna Sprite?

Unrelated but Kaitlyn Dobler just broke the national highschool record in the 100 breast

15 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

Maggie MacNeil is now #7!

12 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

Thanks! Lots of movement with multiple meets going on. I’ll update it 🙂

42 seconds ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

