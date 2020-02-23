Erika Brown Sets SEC Record with 45.8, Hopkin Swims 46.2 to Become #3 All-Time

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Erika Brown had another historic swim on the final night of the 2020 SEC Championships. Brown, who won her 3rd-straight titles in the sprint freestyles and 100 fly, took down her own SEC Record with a 45.83 to win the 100 free. She remains the 2nd fastest performer in history behind only American Record holder and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel.

Behind Brown, Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin took the silver in a lifetime best 46.20. That now ties her with NCAA and World Champion Mallory Comerford as the 3rd fastest performer in history. Brown and Hopkin will face off again at the NCAA Championships, where they’ll also battle Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, an Olympic medalist and the 5th fastest 100 freestyler ever.

Splits Comparison:

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Place Swimmer Time 1 Simone Manuel 45.56 2 Erika Brown 45.83 3 Anna Hopkin 46.20 3 Mallory Comerford 46.20 5 Abbey Weitzeil 46.29 6 Olivia Smoliga 46.30 7 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 46.61 8 Siobhan Haughey 46.64 9 Missy Franklin 46.66 10 Lia Neal 46.76 (T-10) 10 Taylor Ruck 46.76 (T-10)

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 100 FREE

This capped off a stellar meet for Brown. She won the 50 free on day 2 of the meet with a 21.03 for a new SEC Record. Brown then took down the SEC Record and Kelsi Dahlia‘s American Record with a 49.38 in the 100 fly.