2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Reap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re ready to go for the final night of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. At this point, it appears that this meet should be UVA’s to lose, as they had over a 100 point lead on NC State heading into today and took care of business this morning, putting 11 women into A-final swims.

Tonight will kick off with the fastest heat of the 1650. UVA junior Paige Madden will being lane four, and she’ll be looking to sweep the distance freestyles this meet after winning the 500 and the 200 freestyles so far.

The 200 back will feature defending champion Emma Muzzy, a NC State sophomore, in lane four. She went 1:51.92 this morning, just about a quarter of a second off of her winning time from last year. She could be pushed, though, as this is a strong field that includes NC State freshman backstroke ace Katharine Berkoff, and UVA’s Megan Moroney and Emma Seiberlich, who finished 2nd and 3rd last year.

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford won the 100 free last year, and while she’s done with college swimming, Casey Fanz will be doing her best to keep the event win streak going for the Cards; she put up the fastest time of the morning with a 47.94, the only woman under 48.

All of these races should be fun, but the 200 breast could be especially exciting, as defending champion Sophie Hansson, a NC State sophomore, will square off against a field that includes UVA freshman Kate Douglass, who currently holds the fastest time in the nation with her 2:06.19 from the Tennessee Invite.

The final individual race will be the 200 fly. It’s a fairly young field, with five underclassmen in the A-final, but Louisville senior Grace Oglesby is the defending champion and will be in lane 3, next to UVA junior Abby Richter, who went 1:54.69 for the fastest time this morning.

After the platform diving finals, the meet will conclude with timed finals of the 400 free relay, where UVA has the fastest time in the conference this season with a 3:12.30.

1650 – Timed Finals

ACC meet record: 15:25.20 – Leah Smith, 2016

ACC record: 15:25.20 – Leah Smith, 2016

2019 ACC champion: Tamila Holub (NC State) – 15:56.91

NC State freshman Katharine Foley led the early heats with a 16:17.45. That’s 11 seconds faster than she was at midseason, and is over 40 seconds faster than her best time coming into college. With a handful of women in the final heat seeded with times in the low 16:20s, it looks like Foley could have a good chance of ending up in the top eight overall.

Virginia Tech sophomore Loulou Vos (16:25.99) and freshman Brooke Travis (16:27.47)were the only other two women under 16:30 in the early heats. That’s about a 3.3s personal best for Vos, while Travis was about six seconds off of best time from high school.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – Finals

ACC meet record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik, 2017

ACC record: 1:49.09 – Alexia Zevnik, 2017

2019 ACC champion: Emma Muzzy (NC State) – 1:51.66

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Finals

ACC meet record: 46.57 – Mallory Comerford, 2019

ACC record: 46.20 – Mallory Comerford, 2018

2019 ACC champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 46.57

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – Finals

ACC meet record: 2:04.34 – Emma Reaney, 2014

ACC record: 2:04.06 – Emma Reaney, 2014

2019 ACC champion: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:06.73

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – Finals

ACC meet record: 1:52.81 – Grace Oglesby , 2019

, 2019 ACC record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, 2016

2019 ACC champion: Grace Oglesby (Louisville) – 1:52.81

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals

ACC meet record: 364.70 – Katrina Young, 2014

ACC record: 367.20 – Brittany Viola, 2008

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals