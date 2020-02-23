Shaine Casas Breaks Lochte’s Meet Record, Swims 1:37.2 200 BK for #5 All-Time

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas has won his 2nd title of the 2020 SEC Championships. Casas, the 200 IM champion, raced to a 1:37.20 in tonight’s 200 back. With that, he took down Florida Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte‘s SEC Meet Record, which stood as a 1:38.29 set back in 2005. Lochte still holds the overall SEC Record in 1:36.81.

Casas’ Splits:

1st 50- 22.10

2nd 50- 24.57 (46.67)

3rd 50- 25.19

4th 50- 25.34 (50.53)

Final Time- 1:37.20

Casas’ time tonight is faster than it took to win last season’s NCAA Championships. He’s now the 5th fastest performer in history, moving ahead of Olympic Champion Tyler Clary. His swim was also the 7th fastest performance ever. Casas will face off with Austin Katz, the 2018 NCAA champion and 3rd fastest man ever, at the upcoming NCAA meet.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: MEN’S 200 BACK

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ryan Murphy 1:35.73 2 John Shebat 1:36.42 3 Austin Katz 1:36.45 4 Ryan Lochte 1:36.81 5 Shaine Casas 1:37.20 6 Tyler Clary 1:37.58 7 Patrick Mulcare 1:37.80 8 Arkady Vyatchanin 1:37.87 9 Eugene Godsoe 1:38.21 10 Drew Teduits 1:38.27

