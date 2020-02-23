Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Breaks Lochte’s Meet Record, Swims 1:37.2 200 BK for #5 All-Time

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas has won his 2nd title of the 2020 SEC Championships. Casas, the 200 IM champion, raced to a 1:37.20 in tonight’s 200 back. With that, he took down Florida Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte‘s SEC Meet Record, which stood as a 1:38.29 set back in 2005. Lochte still holds the overall SEC Record in 1:36.81.

Casas’ Splits:

  • 1st 50- 22.10
  • 2nd 50- 24.57 (46.67)
  • 3rd 50- 25.19
  • 4th 50- 25.34 (50.53)
  • Final Time- 1:37.20

Casas’ time tonight is faster than it took to win last season’s NCAA Championships. He’s now the 5th fastest performer in history, moving ahead of Olympic Champion Tyler Clary. His swim was also the 7th fastest performance ever. Casas will face off with Austin Katz, the 2018 NCAA champion and 3rd fastest man ever, at the upcoming NCAA meet.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: MEN’S 200 BACK

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 1:35.73
2 John Shebat 1:36.42
3 Austin Katz 1:36.45
4 Ryan Lochte 1:36.81
5 Shaine Casas 1:37.20
6 Tyler Clary 1:37.58
7 Patrick Mulcare 1:37.80
8 Arkady Vyatchanin 1:37.87
9 Eugene Godsoe 1:38.21
10 Drew Teduits 1:38.27

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMANCES: MEN’S 200 BACK

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 1:35.73
2 John Shebat 1:36.42
3 Austin Katz 1:36.45
4 Ryan Murphy 1:36.75
5 Ryan Murphy 1:36.77
6 Ryan Lochte 1:36.81
7 Shaine Casas 1:37.20
8 John Shebat 1:37.24
9 Ryan Murphy 1:37.35
9 Austin Katz 1:37.35

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
TAMU

That boy cold!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Daniel Jablonski

Murphy’s 1:35 is still mind boggling. I see it still standing in a few years.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Pvdh

Ryan Murphy in 2016 was an absolute freak

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Bearly Breathing

Pepperidge Farm remembers when 46.67 would be a very respectable 100 back time.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!