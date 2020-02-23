2020 SECs: Rhyan White Swims 8th Fastest 200 BK Ever to Claim Backstroke Sweep

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
Alabama’s Rhyan White is dominating the SEC backstrokes. Last night, White broke the SEC Record as she won the 100 back. This morning, she took down the 200 back SEC Record to become the 7th fastest performer in history. She was just hundredths shy of that tonight as she won the title in 1:48.15.
Her finals time was the 8th fastest performance in history. She was out considerably faster (51.79 vs. 52.43), but faded on the final 50. White now owns the SEC titles in both backstrokes. She put up a 50.02 in the 100 back last night to break the SEC Record and become the 8th fastest performer ever. She’s the 7th fastest performer ever in the 200 back with her prelims time. Both backstroke records formerly belonged to Florida’s Gemma Spofforth from the 2009 SEC meet.
SPLITS COMPARISON:
|Swimmer
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|3rd 50
|4th 50
|Final Time
|Rhyan White finals
|24.97
|26.82 (51.79)
|27.69
|28.67 (56.36)
|1:48.15
|Rhyan White prelims
|25.30
|27.13 (52.43)
|27.78
|27.85 (55.63)
|1:48.09
|Gemma Spofforth
|26.32
|28.39 (54.71)
|26.71
|26.92 (53.63)
|1:48.34
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 200 BACK
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Regan Smith
|1:47.16
|2
|Beata Nelson
|1:47.24
|3
|Kathleen Baker
|1:47.30
|4
|Taylor Ruck
|1:47.59
|5
|Elizabeth Pelton
|1:47.84
|6
|Missy Franklin
|1:47.91
|7
|Rhyan White
|1:48.06
|8
|Gemma Spofforth
|1:48.34
|9
|Ella Eastin
|1:48.53
|10
|Asia Seidt
|1:48.65
