Joelle Vereb and Teammates Used Meditation to Mentally Prepare for ACCs (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia Tech junior Joelle Vereb is a versatile sprinter who has so far placed 6th individually in both the 50 freestyle and 7th 100 butterfly. Vereb placed 11th in the prelims of the 100 freestyle Saturday morning, qualifying her for the consolation final Saturday evening, in what will be the final session of the 2020 Women’s ACC Championships.

Though she opted to swim the 100 fly over the 100 breast on Friday, Vereb contributed a 1:00.04 100 breaststroke split to VT’s 400 medley relay, which placed 8th and a 27.06 50 breaststroke split to VT’s 200 medley relay, which also placed 8th.

Vereb will likely cap off her 2020 ACC Championships with a swim on the 400 freestyle relay.

In addition to the work Vereb and teammates do in the pool and weight room, Virginia Tech Head Coach Sergio Lopez emphasizes mental preparation and has the team using meditation in order to prepare for major meets such as ACCs.