Races to Watch on Saturday: Rhyan White Looks to Set NCAA Record

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
With the last day of racing taking place at the ACC women’s, Big Ten women’s, and SEC men’s and women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, among over a dozen conference championships going on this weekend, there is plenty of fast racing to be seen on Saturday night.
One race that will be particularly exciting is the woman’s 200 back at the SEC Championship where Alabama’s Rhyan White set the SEC record this morning in a time of 1:48.06. This swim moves her up to 7th all time in the event.
If her 100 back performance from last night’s finals is any indicator for how she will perform tonight, she may be in for another big time drop. In the 100 back she was just over half a second faster in finals than she was in the morning, dropping from a 50.53 to a 50.02. She also set an SEC record in this event.
The current NCAA Record is held by Beata Nelson and sits at 1:47.24. White may look to challenge that time in finals tonight.
White will be joined by Kentucky’s Asia Seidt in tonight’s race. Seidt comes into this meet as the defending SEC champion and NCAA Championship bronze medalist. Seidt’s best time in the event is a 1:48.65, meaning she could very well challenge White for first place.
The meet is set to begin at 5:30 PM Central Time.
Other Races to Watch on Saturday:
- Men’s SEC Championships – The men’s 200 back will be just as exciting of a race as the womans. Going into finals Shaine Casas, the 8th fastest man in history, is tied for third with Matthew Garcia. They join both Clark Beach, the top seed, and Nick Alexander under 1:41 after this mornings prelims.
- Colonial Athletic Association Championships – On Wednesday Collin Wright became only the 4th mid-major swimmer to break 19 in the 50 free, clocking in at a time of 18.98 to tie for the fastest time in the nation this year. Tonight he will be racing in the finals of the 100 free after swimming a 42.01 in prelims, nearly 2 seconds ahead of the second seed.
- Woman’s Big Ten Championships – The 200 breast will be a tight race as Miranda Tucker, the 100 breast champion and eight seed in the finals, will look to challenge Noelle Peplowksi and Emily Weiss for the title. Peplowski finished 6th in the event at last years NCAA Championships.
If Rhyan doesn’t get the record tonight, she’ll get to race the current record-holder Beata in a few weeks.