2025 SMSD Invitational

January 24 (Diving Prelims) – January 25 (Swimming & Diving Finals)

Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center

Lenexa, KS

25 Yards Format

On Saturday, Lansing High School senior Zach Mendez, who is committed to swim at Missouri State University in the fall, posted near-lifetime bests at the 2025 SMSD Invitational and even eclipsed the recognized State Records in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Mendez is the 2024 5-1A (small schools) KSHSAA state champion in the 200 and 500 freestyles, and is the 5-1A State Record holder in the 500, which he set in the prelims of the 2024 meet with a 4:32.58.

Saturday, Mendez swam a 1:38.81 in the 200 freestyle and a 4:29.36 in the 500 freestyle. According to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), the current State Records in those events are 1:39.92 in the 200 free, set by Wichita Collegiate’s Adam Sandid in 2022, as well as Mendez’s own 4:32.58 set in 2024 during prelims. KSHSAA has confirmed that it does not recognize these swims as official State Records and that the State Records reflected on the website were all exclusively performed at the State Championships over the years. For reference, KSHSAA held an all-classes state championship meet until splitting the competition into a 6A Championships and a 5-1A Championships in 2010.

Though Mendez’s results from Saturday will not be recognized as official KSHSAA records, he is set up to potentially obliterate the records currently on the books at the 5-1A State Championships, scheduled for February 21st and 22nd at the SMSD Aquatic Center, where he swam Saturday.

It is also noteworthy that Mendez’s performance in the 200 on Saturday nearly eclipsed the current 6A State Record (big schools) in the race, which stands at 1:38.58 (Connor O’Grady, 2024), and was easily under the 6A mark in the 500 freestyle, which stands at 4:31.92 (Ben Bravence, 2011), respectively.

Mendez swam well at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – West in December, posting lifetime bests of 1:38.79 in the 200 free and 4:28.15 in the 500. Mendez swimming this close to his best times is a promising sign for what he may be able to do in February.

In December, Mendez split 48.76/50.03 in his 200 free. On Saturday, he split 48.35/50.46, showing more speed on the first 100. In the 500, Mendez was markedly faster on the first 100 and fifth 100 versus his lifetime best from December, only falling off the pace in the middle 300 yard of the race.