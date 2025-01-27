SLU Men Win, Women Tie UMSL In Friday Dual

Saint Louis vs Missouri St. Louis

January 24, 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: SLU Athletics

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis won the men’s meet and tied in the women’s competition in a dual meet with Missouri-St. Louis Friday evening at UMSL’s Mark Twain Athletic Center.

The Billiken men, who led by just two points entering the deciding 200 free relay, won the relay to claim a 107-98 victory. The Billiken women battled UMSL to a 102.5-102.5 deadlock.

The Saint Louis men captured four individual wins and claimed victory in both relays. Logan Townsend led the way, winning the 100 free (47.03) and 200 free (1:44.55) and joining Grant Gerl , Ethan Hoak and Colton Mosley in the 200 free relay (1:23.74).

Gerl and Brae Sanchez won the 50 free (21.34) and 100 breast (55.80), respectively. They teamed with Mosley and Zach Byars to win the 200 medley relay (1:33.44).

SLU swimmers earned first place in four women’s events. Ella Bolling won the 200 free (1:58.67), Morgan Walker topped the field in the 400 IM (4:47.19), Mia Yeo touched first in the 100 fly (58.69) and Kenna Cashman won the 100 breast (1:06.07).

All distances are in meters.

The Billikens conclude the regular season and celebrate Senior Day Saturday, Jan. 25, by hosting Maryville at Simon Recreation Center. The Senior Day ceremony commences at 1:05 p.m., and the meet begins at 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy: UMSL Athletics

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s and women’s swimming teams honored their six seniors on Friday as the Tritons hosted Saint Louis University in their home finale. Those individuals included Ethan Boehle , Ryan Conner , Cheyanne Godleski , Averi Meade , Kate Nelson and Mason Stimson .

The women tied with the Billikens 102.5-102.5 while the men dropped a 107-98 decision.

For the women, the Tritons won seven events led by Justice Beard and Audrey Lantz with two event wins each. Beard won the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:21.30 and the 500 free at 5:04.65. Lantz claimed the top spot in the 50 and 100 free. She had a time of 24.58 seconds in the 50 and 53.58 seconds in the 100 free.

Ella Lantz won the 100 back in a time of 57.88 seconds. UMSL’s 200 medley relay team of E. Lantz, Godleski, Macy Ganshert and Madison Bottorff won with a time of 1:48.65 while the 200 free relay squad of Nelson, A. Lantz, Bottorff and Romina Itzkovich finished in a time of 1:38.21.

Also on the podium was Ganshert who finished tied for second in the 100 fly (1:00.30) and Nelson took second in the 100 free (53.59) and Godleski was second in the 100 breast (1:07.57).

The Triton men won five events.

Hendrik Bechtel won the 1,000 free (9:47.57) and 500 free (4:45.69). Bechtel edged Ben Militti by .07 in the 50o for the win. Conley Savage bested the field in the 200 fly (50.18 seconds) and 100 back (52.26 seconds). Mattia Nardi and Aaron Wicklund took the top two spots in the 400 IM. Nardi finished at 4:12.26 and Wicklund was .08 behind at 4:12.34.

David Reynolds finished second in the 50 free (21.62 seconds) and 100 free (47.08), Conner was the runner-up in the 100 back (52.42).

UMSL concludes its regular season on Saturday traveling across the river to take on McKendree and Lewis in a triangular meet at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon, Ill., at 1 p.m.