Overland Park-Blue Valley North Claims 2nd-Straight Title at 2025 Kansas Girls 6A State Champs

2025 KSHSAA 6A State Championships

May 22nd – May 24th Diving Prelims May 22nd Swimming Prelims May 23rd Swimming & Diving Finals May 24th

25 Yards Format (SCY)

Topeka Capitol Federal Natatorium

Topeka, KS

Overland Park-Blue Valley North (OP-BVN) won their second-straight Kansas High School 6A State swimming and diving team title on Saturday, claiming seven out of twelve event titles and sweeping the relays. This mirrors the success the boy’s team has had; the OP-BVN boys have won the KSHSAA 6A State title three years in a row (2023, 2024, and 2025). For the OP-BVN girls, this is their second win in the 6A division and their third two-year win streak; Overland Park-Blue Valley North won consecutive state titles in 2005 and 2006, as well as in 1998 and 1999, when the KSHSAA meet was all classes (6-1A).

Led by Sarah Blake and Margo Hauser, OP-BVN earned 375 points total, 131 points more than runners-up Shawnee Mission East.

Starting with the 200 Medley Relay, OP-BVN’s squad of Maddy Timson (27.81), Margo Hauser (29.33), Molly Stevens (25.98), Siena Masilionis (24.07) won with a commanding 1:47.19, nearly 5 seconds ahead of runners-up Olathe East. Of note, Hauser out-split 100 breaststroke champion Abigale Stidham-Ebberts of Shawnee-Mill Valley (4th, 1:54.09) by 0.06 on the breaststroke leg. Hauser and Masilionis are both verbally committed to continue their swimming careers in the NCAA in the fall with Hauser committed to Colorado State University and Masilionis committed to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Blake, meanwhile, will join older sister Caroline Blake, also a sprint specialist, at the University of Kansas in the fall as a member of the class of 2029.

Sprint specialist Blake, who was not utilized on the 200 medley relay, began her championship campaign with an individual victory in the 50 freestyle, hitting the all in 23.75, making her the only swimmer sub-24 in the race though slightly off of her lifetime best of 23.43 from March. Teammates Siena Masilionis (24.68) and Kate Hettinger (25.40) added depth to the ‘A’ final with 5th- and 8th-place finishes, respectively. Blake later claimed the title in the 100 freestyle in 51.23, winning by 1.51 seconds and establishing a new lifetime best by 0.27. Teammate Charlotte Barton added a bronze medal to OP-BVN’s haul with a 53.19 effort. Blake stood atop the podium two more times with crucial splits on the 200 freestyle relay which set a KSHSAA 6A State Record in 1:36.21. The team comprised of Blake (23.45), Masilionis (24.22), Liddy McCoy (24.54), and Barton (24.00) eclipsed the 2024 mark by 0.11, and cleared the field by a 4.99-second margin over runners-up Shawnee Mission Northwest (1:41.20). Barton is verbally committed to swim at Ithaca University starting fall of 2025.

Hauser, meanwhile, posted a 2:03.80 in the 200 IM, clearing the field by over two seconds. Later, Hauser won the 500 freestyle in a 5;03.14, winning by six seconds. To cap things off, OP-BVN’s team of 3:31.24, Sarah Blake (51.69), Charlotte Barton (52.71), Liddy McCoy (53.89), and Margo Hauser (52.86) combined for a 3:31.24 to book-end the meet and capture their third relay title and seventh event title of the day.

Olathe South’s Kira Jacobs was the only other double-event champion in the 6A State Championships, claiming gold in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.97 and the 100 backstroke in 58.19. Jacobs will continue her swimming career in the NCAA as a member of the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s class of 2029.

In the short-axis strokes, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Fia Boshart won the 100 butterfly in 56.25 and Shawnee-Mill Valley’s Abigale Stidham-Ebberts won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.80.

The diving crown went to Olathe East sophomore Irene Gettya who earned 519.20 points, over 121 points ahead of runner-up Avery Metcalf (388.20) from Olathe North.

