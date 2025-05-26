Do You Love Swimming? See 182 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming? Go here to see 182 Swim Jobs.

Diving Coach

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Diving Coach to assist in developing, promoting, and supervising all facets of the University’s Diving program. For a complete list of requirements, further information, and to apply for this position, please visit jobs.svsu.edu. Applicants must apply on-line. SVSU is an EO/AA employer.

Club Lead Coach/College Team Assistant Coach

We are seeking a motivated, self-sufficient, and visionary Club Swim Coach to lead and grow our youth swim team of 35-40 swimmers to 70–80 over time. This individual must be a go-getter—someone who doesn’t need their hand held, sees the big picture, and is excited to build upon a strong foundation.

Assistant Swim Coach at Wesleyan University

Assist with instruction, planning, organizing and execution of practices and competition.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – Swim Coaches

RMSC is a USA Swimming Gold and Silver Medal Club with a proud history spanning more than 50 years. Serving over 1,500 swimmers across all levels—from beginners to national and international competitors—RMSC is a leading club in Potomac Valley Swimming and a member of NCSA.

Lead Age Group Coach

The Age Group Coach is responsible for coaching the corresponding group on the WEST competitive swim team (mainly 11-12 athletes), including all communication, group administration, swimmer progression and training plans.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach is responsible for aiding the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach in the execution of practices and meet day instruction/coaching, as well some recruiting and administrative duties. This position supports the development of student-athletes through mentorship, guidance, leadership opportunities, community building, and a commitment to social justice.

Friends Select Aquatics Assistant Swim Coach

Friends Select Aquatics is a USA Swimming club that competes year-round in the Middle Atlantic LSC. FSA has approximately 100 swimmers and continues to grow each year. We are currently seeking passionate and dedicated assistant coaches to join our Age Group and Senior Programs, working with swimmers ages 6-18.

Assistant Head Coach

HAMPTON DOLPHINS, an Allegheny Mountain Swimming club, is seeking an inspiring and energetic assistant head coach with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s membership and established coaching staff. You will aid in the development of a program that will create a solid foundation for our athletes all while driving the continued success of our swimmers. This is a salaried position commensurate with experience.

Aquatics Manager

SwemKids International, Inc. is a mission-driven organization committed to providing the freedom of swimming to youth and adults in communities with the highest rates of drownings. Through education, training, and community engagement, we are dedicated to reducing drowning disparities and ensuring safe aquatic environments for all.

Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving

Augustana University is located in the growing and vibrant city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota with a metro area of over 265,000 people. Augustana University has, for more than 150 years, provided a strong student-centric education based on its five core values: Christian faith, liberal arts, excellence, community and service.

Men’s and Women’s Head Swimming and Diving Coach – Allegheny College

The Head Coach is responsible for administering all aspects of the sport program including coaching, recruiting, game scheduling, supervision of personnel, fund-raising/friend raising, committee participation, budget management, compliance with NCAA, and conference rules/regulations. The head coach is also responsible to participate as a member of the college community and with all collaborative departmental functions as needed.

University of Toledo – Assistant Swim Coach

Assist the Head Coach with all assigned duties associated with the Women’s Swimming program. This position will also have the responsibility to assist and evaluate swimming skills and techniques. This position is also responsible for assisting tin the recruitment of student athletes.

Head Coach

CAST is looking for a motivated, enthusiastic, and highly skilled Head Swim Coach to provide the necessary

leadership to plan, organize, be responsible for the day to day operation of the swim team, and to carry out the

objectives of the club.

Coronado Swim Team Elite Part-Time Hourly Coach

Coronado Swim – Team Elite (CSTE) is seeking part-time hourly coaches who have a passion for competitive swimming to help lead our age group swimmers through our program’s development model. As a member of the coaching staff you will be responsible for teaching and inspiring young swimmers to achieve their athletic goals and aspirations in the sport of swimming in alignment with our team’s vision of building character, feeding dreams and elevating performance.

General Manager – Lima Community Aquatic Park

Lima Community Aquatic Park is a managed facility by Sports Facilities Management, LLC, a Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) company. SFC is the nation’s leading resource for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. We provide a highly collaborative and supportive culture that raises our team members to new levels of career growth. Together, we will carve a path in a hyper-growing industry where you will enjoy the journey and learn from the industry’s best while having some fun.

Georgetown Day School HS Varsity Co-ed Swimming & Diving Head Coach

Georgetown Day School, an independent PK-12 school in Washington DC is searching for a High School Varsity Co-Ed Swimming and Diveing Coach, for the 2025-2026 school year. This a part-time, temporary position with a flat stipend. The season runs from November 2025 through mid-February 2026. The Coach is responsible for running morning practices from Monday to Friday, and one to two evening dual meets a week during the season. Other than a few Chanpionship Meets in January and February, there is no weekend obligation. We are looking for someone who would like to help build the program.

Assistant Age Group Coach

This would be an assistant coach role with the possibility of moving into the Lead Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about the sport of swimming, enthusiastic about developing a higher level group and willing to work cohesively with our staff and team philosophy. This is a part time/ hourly position that reports directly to the head coach.

Head Swim Coach

Looking for a results and data driven head coach for the Arizona Dolphins – Anthem, AZ.

Assistant Coach Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Assistant Coach for Women’s Swimming and Diving will assist the Head Coach in planning and directing the SMU Women’s Swimming program.

Head Age Group Coach

The Piedmont Swim Team is looking for an energetic team player who loves to coach youth athletes and is motivated to help advance our swimmers and program to the next level. This position reports to the Head Coach of Piedmont Swim Team who is responsible for the daily operations of the Club.

Lake Central Barracudas Assistant Head Coach

The Lake Central Barracudas Swim Club is looking for a dedicated and enthusiastic Assistant Head Coach to support our swimmers in achieving their personal and competitive goals.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

Assists the head coach in the organization and total well-being of the athletic program.

Facility and Pool Program Director – Summer Seasonal

This position oversees the daily operations of the White Memorial Park Pool during the summer months. Daily operations include a variety of duties such as planning, scheduling and maintaining the seasonal operation of the pool.

Full-Time Assistant Coach, West Fargo Flyers

WFF is seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual to join our coaching staff as a full-time Assistant Coach. Under the direct supervision of the Head Coach, and in accordance with WFF bylaws and policies and procedures, the Assistant Coach will work closely with the Head Coach to develop and implement a comprehensive training program for swimmers of all ages and skill levels.

Diving Coach

Colorado State University Women’s Swim&Dive is seeking a full-time Diving Coach for their DI Diving program. The position is responsible for the planning and management of it’s diving program with additional office duties as assigned. Applicants will need to demonstrate an ability to recruit, develop and manage a competitive roster.

Lake Central Barracudas Head Coach

The Lake Central Barracudas Swim Club is seeking an experienced, passionate, and dedicated Head Coach to lead our competitive swim program.

Assistant Coach, Swimming & Diving

The Athletics Department at Marist University invites applications for a full-time, 12-month position for an Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving.

Aquatics Operations Manager

Sunriver Owners Association is seeking an Aquatics Manager to lead our aquatics team with a focus on creating exceptional member and guest experiences.

Part time Swim Coach – Annapolis Swim Club

Annapolis Swim Club is seeking part time assistant coaches. ASC was recently named a bronze medal swim club in the 2023 USA Swimming Club Excellence program. Located right in the capital of Maryland, ASC is a club of 275 athletes ranging from novice swimmers ages six to eight years old, all the way up through high school athletes who are Junior and Senior National level qualifiers.

Director of High Performance (Salary commensurate with experience)

The Director of High Performance will lead our top-level senior practice group (Gold 3) and will be tasked with

developing national-level athletes. In addition, this position will oversee the training for high performance groups

throughout the age group program and will collaborate with both the Head Coach and our Strength and Conditioning

Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

Under general supervision the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach provides leadership and direction for the men’s and women’s swim programs. Key responsibilities will include the recruitment and development of student-athletes, while contributing to the overall educational mission of the University.

San Benito Aquatics Seeks Assistant Coach

Provide a quality and safe swim team program following SBA’s values and mission to provide our community with the opportunity to compete in the sport of swimming and learn life skills through participation in the sport.

Huntsville Swim Association/ Head Age Group Coach

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA), with over 50 years of excellence in swimming in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. The position is salaried and offers fully funded Health, vision, and dental insurance, and a retirement fund with a 3% match from the club, a moving stipend, and the opportunity to participate in funded professional development.

TOLL-PV (Washington, DC area) Full & Part Time Coaches

Tollefson Swimming (TOLL-PV) is a rapidly growing club in Montgomery County, MD just outside of Washington, DC. We are approximately 250 swimmers and we are currently a top 10 PVS team and top 250 in USA Swimming VCC. We are looking to hire new coaches for the 25-26 season including full and part time coaches.

Head Coach – North Texas Nadadores, Southlake, TX

The NTN Head Coach will lead and coordinate all coaching and programmatic elements of the Age Group, Senior, and Pre-Competitive divisions. This leadership role is central to the development pipeline and culture of the club, requiring a coach who is technically skilled, highly communicative, and enthusiastic about mentoring swimmers and staff alike. The Head Coach will work closely with the Board of Directors and coaching team to achieve shared goals.

Diving Coach (Saturday Evenings)

Asphalt Green is hiring an experienced Diving Coach for Saturday evenings with an hourly rate of $50.00! Qualified candidates must have prior competitive diving experience at the club, high school, or college level, and be available to work Saturday evenings. See www.asphaltgreen.org for more information.

arena Regional Sales Representative – Southeast

arena is a global leader in competitive swimwear and aquatic apparel. Known for our innovation, quality, and performance-driven designs, we empower athletes to excel in the water. We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Regional Sales Representative to manage and grow our presence in the Southeast.

BPR Swim Team is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach

The BPR Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the position of an Assistant Swim Coach. Applicants for this position should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

Graduate Assistant Coach for Swimming

Southern Methodist University, a NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic Coast Conference in Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant Swim Coach. You will report to the Head Swim & Dive Coach and assist in all phases of the Swimming and Diving season.

Swim Coach

This is a full-time on-site role for a Swim Coach located in Dubai. The Swim Coach will be responsible for providing swim instruction, conducting swim lessons, and ensuring the safety of all participants through lifeguarding and supervision. Day-to-day tasks will include planning and organizing swim sessions, developing personalized training programs, and monitoring the progress of swimmers.

Fitter And Faster Director of Swimming Performance

Fitter & Faster is seeking a strategic, highly organized, and relationship-driven professional to help shape and scale one of the most impactful roles in our company—with national reach and influence.

Head Coach, Swim/Dive and Aquatics Director

The College of Idaho is seeking applications and recommendations for the position of Head Coach, Swim/Dive and Aquatics Director. This position will instruct the men’s and women’s swimming and diving team and will be responsible for the administrative functions required for the team’s success. Additionally, this position will be responsible for the overall maintenance and operations of the aquatics facility throughout the year.

Lead Group Swim Coach

The Piedmont Swim Team is looking for an energetic team player who loves to coach youth athletes and is motivated to help advance our swimmers and program to the next level. This position reports to the Head Coach of Piedmont Swim Team who is responsible for the daily operations of the Club.

Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving

St. Lawrence University is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving to begin Fall 2025. This 9-month position (August to May) is targeted toward graduate students seeking a master’s degree. Remuneration includes a very competitive coaching stipend, student health insurance, and eligibility for tuition remission (6 graduate classes per year in the University’s graduate program). St Lawrence offers a Master of Arts in Leadership.

Graduate Assistant – Carthage College Swim and Dive

The Graduate Assistant for Swimming and Diving will provide support to the Head Coach in all aspects of the program. This is an excellent opportunity for an individual looking to gain experience in collegiate coaching while pursuing a graduate degree. The Graduate Assistant will assist with on-deck coaching, recruiting, administrative tasks, and the overall development of student-athletes.

Summer Camp Coaches COLORADO SWIM CAMP University of Colorado, Boulder, CO

The coaching staff will be assigned a pool session/stroke they will lead. Coaches must have the ability to work independently within the Head Coach’s and Director’s design. Coaches provide the safety and well-being of the campers while moving between locations, on location and overnight in the dorms. Coaches reside in the assigned camp dorm for each session.

Millsaps College – Head Coach Men’s & Women’s Swim

The Head Swim Coach provides leadership and direction for the college’s men’s and women’s swim teams, including but not limited to program budgeting, student recruitment, training and development of staff and players. The Head Swim Coach is responsible for the development of student-athletes and supports the mission of Division III athletics, and the mission of the college. This position reports to the Director of Athletics.

Assistant Swim Coach & Pool Manager

The Swim Assistant Coach and Pool Manager assists in the coaching duties of the NCAA D-III Swimming and Diving program in accordance and compliance with NCAA, North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The College of Wooster policies and regulations.

Lead Age Group Coach

Alpha Aquatics is looking for a motivated and experienced Part-Time Swim Coach to join our team in El Segundo, California. As a Swim Coach and Lesson Instructor, you will work closely with young swimmers who are just beginning to discover their love for the sport, helping them develop their swimming technique and achieve their competitive goals.

Augustana College: Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Diving Coach

The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is responsible for the overall management of the program including coaching, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and budget management, equipment ordering, viable fundraising, public relations and other duties as assigned.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $150, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 116,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 734,000+ fans) and @SwimSwamNEWS on Instagram (with 440,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 27,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 357,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.