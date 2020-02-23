2020 ACC Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
Championship Central: Here
Live Results
First a few notes
Virginia had the top 2 scoring classes at the meet. Their juniors were the top class with 460.5 points. Their freshmen were next best with 342.
Virginia also return the most individual points with 940.5 returning. NC State are next best with 748.5
By Swimulator power points, the top swim of the meet was Kate Douglas’ 1:51.36 200 IM.
The most points scored by any team in any event was Virginia with 129 in the 100 fly. The 100 fly was also the only event at the meet where NC State failed to score. Virginia’s final margin of victory was 159 points, so all but 30 points of that margin came from this one event
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. UVA: 1492.5
2. NC State: 1333.5
3. Louisville: 1105.5
4. UNC: 839
5. ND: 784
6. Duke: 675.5
7. Florida St: 555
8. VT: 469
9. GT: 407.5
10. Pitt: 358.5
11. Miami: 298
12. BC: 164 Individual Scores by Year
UVA
NC State
Louisville
UNC
ND
Duke
Florida St
VT
GT
Pitt
Miami
BC
FR
342
201.5
134.5
91
90
105.5
20
75
8
7
49
0
SO
138
252
158
224
217
126
135.5
99
31
83.5
54
0
JR
460.5
295
213
184
134
84
37.5
81
92
1
13
0
SR
240
301
241
77
105
114
140
34
108.5
103
0
0
Returning
940.5
748.5
590.5
506
441
315.5
193
255
131
91.5
116
0
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
UVA
NC State
Louisville
UNC
ND
Duke
Florida St
VT
GT
Pitt
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
50
48
52
46
44
32
0
34
40
1 mtr Diving
102
69
79
85
113
82
90
69
69
13
71
40
800 Free Relay
166
125
133
135
165
130
122
113
109
59
105
70
500 Free
251
224.5
174
156
225
146
122
131
125
64.5
105
70
200 IM
340
337.5
230
197
249
151
124
131
126
80.5
120
70
50 Free
396.5
417.5
322
235
262
184
145.5
159
126
80.5
120
70
3 mtr Diving
460.5
443.5
348
273
304
200
205.5
182
158
100.5
135
70
200 Free Relay
524.5
497.5
404
325
350
250
253.5
182
190
144.5
175
104
100 Fly
653.5
497.5
476.5
355.5
387
288
273.5
217
190
144.5
175
104
400 IM
722.5
597.5
534.5
376.5
410
324
297.5
220
204
158.5
175
104
200 Free
825.5
644.5
604.5
402.5
450
357
304.5
233
209
176.5
175
104
100 Breast
853.5
736.5
686.5
466.5
459
382
324.5
252
214
178.5
191
104
100 Back
945.5
824.5
691.5
515
483
416.5
367
253
229.5
189.5
191
104
400 Medley Relay
1001.5
888.5
745.5
567
531
462.5
417
297
261.5
223.5
231
134
1650 Free
1059.5
968.5
785.5
586
580
480.5
424
345
303.5
224.5
231
134
200 Back
1168.5
1084.5
792.5
606
610
485.5
438
367
316.5
237.5
244
134
100 Free
1239.5
1132.5
876.5
672
626
521.5
446
400
316.5
237.5
244
134
200 Breast
1324.5
1234.5
931.5
704
640
552.5
468
400
328.5
237.5
253
134
200 Fly
1406.5
1250.5
1015.5
747
696
584.5
477
414
330.5
261.5
253
134
Platform Diving
1428.5
1279.5
1049.5
787
740
625.5
509
421
375.5
318.5
264
134
400 Free Relay
1492.5
1333.5
1105.5
839
784
675.5
555
469
407.5
358.5
298
164
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
UVA
NC State
Louisville
UNC
ND
Duke
Florida St
VT
GT
Pitt
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
50
48
52
46
44
32
0
34
40
1 mtr Diving
38
13
25
35
65
30
44
25
37
13
37
0
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
50
52
48
32
44
40
46
34
30
500 Free
85
99.5
41
21
60
16
0
18
16
5.5
0
0
200 IM
89
113
56
41
24
5
2
0
1
16
15
0
50 Free
56.5
80
92
38
13
33
21.5
28
0
0
0
0
3 mtr Diving
64
26
26
38
42
16
60
23
32
20
15
0
200 Free Relay
64
54
56
52
46
50
48
0
32
44
40
34
100 Fly
129
0
72.5
30.5
37
38
20
35
0
0
0
0
400 IM
69
100
58
21
23
36
24
3
14
14
0
0
200 Free
103
47
70
26
40
33
7
13
5
18
0
0
100 Breast
28
92
82
64
9
25
20
19
5
2
16
0
100 Back
92
88
5
48.5
24
34.5
42.5
1
15.5
11
0
0
400 Medley Relay
56
64
54
52
48
46
50
44
32
34
40
30
1650 Free
58
80
40
19
49
18
7
48
42
1
0
0
200 Back
109
116
7
20
30
5
14
22
13
13
13
0
100 Free
71
48
84
66
16
36
8
33
0
0
0
0
200 Breast
85
102
55
32
14
31
22
0
12
0
9
0
200 Fly
82
16
84
43
56
32
9
14
2
24
0
0
Platform Diving
22
29
34
40
44
41
32
7
45
57
11
0
400 Free Relay
64
54
56
52
44
50
46
48
32
40
34
30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Pitt
Florida St
ND
Louisville
GT
UNC
Miami
Duke
NC State
VT
UVA
1
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
6
0
6
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
5
0
7
3
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
1
5
0
7
4
0
0
1
3
0
2
0
2
3
0
6
5
0
0
2
3
1
2
0
1
2
1
3
6
1
0
5
6
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
7
0
0
4
4
0
3
0
0
3
1
1
8
0
0
2
1
0
4
0
3
4
1
1
9
1
3
0
1
0
2
1
1
3
1
3
10
1
1
1
4
0
5
0
1
1
1
1
11
1
2
0
3
1
0
1
1
3
0
4
12
0
1
2
1
2
3
1
0
2
0
4
13
0
1
3
1
0
4
1
2
4
1
0
14
2
1
1
2
3
0
2
3
1
1
0
15
2
0
1
3
1
1
0
3
1
3
0
16
2
0
1
2
0
1
1
4
1
2
2
17
2
1
1
1
2
2
1
2
2
2
0
18
1
3
1
2
1
4
0
1
1
2
0
19
1
2
4
2
0
0
0
1
2
3
2
20
2
0
0
1
4
3
0
2
0
2
1
21
0
3
2
2
1
0
0
2
1
2
3
22
0
1
2
1
1
3
1
2
3
1
1
23
1
2
4
3
2
1
1
2
0
0
0
24
3
2
0
1
2
4
0
1
1
2
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Madden, Paige
JR
96
500 Free
1
4:36.19
795
200 Free
1
1:43.18
813
1650 Free
1
15:50.38
740
Douglass, Kathe
FR
91
200 IM
1
1:51.36
930
100 Fly
1
50.83
841
200 Breast
3
2:05.89
823
Hill, Morgan
SR
88
50 Free
2
21.76
837
100 Fly
2
51.12
818
100 Free
1
47.47
835
Nelson, Margare
FR
82
200 IM
4
1:55.43
778
400 IM
2
4:04.36
783
200 Breast
2
2:05.68
829
Richter, Abigai
JR
81
200 IM
3
1:55.22
785
400 IM
4
4:05.86
759
200 Fly
2
1:54.09
785
Moroney, Megan
SR
77
200 Free
3
1:44.26
765
100 Back
6
52.35
721
200 Back
4
1:53.51
720
Dusel, Sydney
SR
70
1 mtr Diving
3
296.4
3 mtr Diving
3
319.25
Platform Diving
11
202.8
Cuomo, Alexa
FR
68
50 Free
9
22.0
787
100 Fly
5
51.85
763
100 Free
7
48.46
743
Gmelich, Caroli
JR
63
100 Fly
9
52.46
721
100 Back
2
51.88
749
200 Back
12
1:55.44
668
Seiberlich, Emm
JR
58
500 Free
12
4:46.43
650
100 Back
11
52.83
692
200 Back
3
1:53.13
731
Wenger, Alexis
SO
56
50 Free
22
22.72
658
100 Breast
2
57.91
862
200 Breast
5
2:09.2
734
Donohoe, Madely
FR
54
500 Free
3
4:42.05
709
200 Free
24
1:48.72
588
1650 Free
4
16:13.64
647
Earley, Erin
JR
51
500 Free
16
4:50.07
598
400 IM
12
4:13.47
643
200 Back
5
1:54.00
707
Nava, Jessica
SO
50
50 Free
29
22.88
630
100 Fly
6
52.11
745
200 Fly
4
1:54.81
760
Valls, Kyla
JR
47.5
50 Free
19
22.59
680
200 Free
4
1:44.48
756
100 Free
11
48.79
716
Maguire, Marcel
JR
36
50 Free
45
23.55
505
100 Back
9
52.54
709
200 Back
11
1:55.03
679
Menkhaus, Julia
SO
32
200 IM
21
1:59.88
642
100 Back
21
53.92
629
200 Fly
6
1:55.87
724
Porter, Jocelyn
JR
28
1 mtr Diving
26
223.9
3 mtr Diving
8
264.35
Platform Diving
19
185.25
Bell, Jenn
FR
26
1 mtr Diving
16
239.1
3 mtr Diving
12
256.1
Platform Diving
26
170.55
Collins, Ella
FR
21
500 Free
26
4:51.63
575
200 Free
10
1:46.30
684
200 Fly
21
1:59.72
600
Tansill, Mary
SR
5
400 IM
26
4:21.1
518
100 Breast
29
1:03.74
503
200 Breast
20
2:15.18
584
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alons, Kylee
SO
87
50 Free
1
21.63
865
100 Back
3
52.17
731
100 Free
2
47.73
809
Moore, Kathleen
JR
87
500 Free
2
4:39.54
745
400 IM
1
4:04.35
783
1650 Free
3
16:09.86
662
Hansson, Sophie
SO
84
200 IM
9
1:57.16
724
100 Breast
1
57.74
874
200 Breast
1
2:05.59
832
Muzzy, Emma
SO
81
200 IM
8
1:58.89
672
400 IM
3
4:05.08
771
200 Back
1
1:50.79
799
Sargent, Makayl
SR
79
500 Free
4
4:42.82
699
400 IM
5
4:06.93
742
1650 Free
2
16:01.36
696
Poole, Julia
JR
74
200 IM
2
1:54.86
797
200 Free
9
1:45.51
714
200 Breast
4
2:08.59
749
Perry, Ky-lee
SR
61
50 Free
3
21.78
833
100 Back
13
53.18
672
100 Free
9
48.3
757
Berkoff, Kathar
FR
60.5
500 Free
24
4:50.71
589
100 Back
1
51.64
764
200 Back
2
1:52.36
752
Glover, Mackenz
SR
60
500 Free
7
4:45.98
656
200 Free
13
1:47.89
622
200 Back
7
1:54.27
699
Calegan, Olivia
JR
58
50 Free
17
22.53
691
100 Breast
3
58.95
790
200 Breast
8
2:13.83
619
Kline, Madeline
SR
55
1 mtr Diving
19
234.7
3 mtr Diving
7
274.15
Platform Diving
4
265.95
Maccausland, He
FR
48
200 IM
10
1:58.23
691
100 Breast
12
1:01.04
667
200 Breast
11
2:11.13
686
Foley, Katharin
FR
47
500 Free
8
4:47.96
629
200 Free
32
1:49.43
559
1650 Free
5
16:17.45
632
Horomanski, Jes
SR
46
200 IM
13
1:59.25
661
400 IM
11
4:12.05
665
200 Fly
11
1:57.91
659
Huizinga, Danik
JR
40
200 IM
22
2:00.00
639
100 Back
12
53.11
676
200 Back
8
1:55.42
668
Mack, Katelyn
FR
33
200 IM
17
1:58.71
677
200 Free
14
1:47.95
620
200 Back
16
1:57.89
600
Shumate, Anna
JR
20
50 Free
50
23.59
496
100 Breast
13
1:01.1
663
200 Breast
19
2:15.11
585
Synnott, Helene
FR
13
1 mtr Diving
18
235.75
3 mtr Diving
22
236.0
Platform Diving
22
180.6
Rowe, Sirena
JR
12
50 Free
15
22.66
668
100 Fly
28
54.98
551
100 Free
33
50.43
581
Fisher, Olivia
JR
4
200 IM
35
2:01.91
579
100 Breast
21
1:02.59
577
200 Breast
26
2:16.7
542
Cook, Katelyn
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
175.2
3 mtr Diving
37
199.95
Platform Diving
29
156.45
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Openysheva, Ari
JR
75
50 Free
7
22.26
738
200 Free
2
1:44.24
766
100 Free
6
48.37
751
Fears, Molly
71
1 mtr Diving
7
271.05
3 mtr Diving
4
318.9
Platform Diving
8
198.3
Oglesby, Grace
SR
71
200 IM
15
1:59.70
648
100 Fly
3
51.74
771
200 Fly
1
1:53.70
799
Kraus, Alena
SO
64
100 Fly
12
52.95
689
200 Free
6
1:46.34
682
200 Fly
5
1:55.70
730
Hay, Abigail
FR
62
200 IM
5
1:56.86
733
400 IM
6
4:09.48
703
200 Fly
14
1:58.55
639
Astashkina, Mar
JR
62
200 IM
14
1:59.33
659
100 Breast
4
59.98
727
200 Breast
7
2:09.37
729
Fanz, Casey
SR
53
50 Free
4
21.89
810
200 Free
26
1:48.77
586
100 Free
3
47.97
787
Regenauer, Chri
FR
50.5
50 Free
5
22.1
768
100 Fly
13
53.02
685
100 Free
15
49.05
694
Cattermole, Sop
SR
47
500 Free
10
4:45.48
663
400 IM
19
4:16.59
595
1650 Free
6
16:20.23
621
Friesen, Morgan
JR
47
200 IM
39
2:02.35
565
100 Breast
7
1:00.12
719
200 Breast
6
2:09.24
732
Sumida, Maria E
SO
40
500 Free
9
4:44.27
679
400 IM
10
4:11.49
673
200 Fly
22
2:00.31
580
Visscher, Jilli
SR
38
50 Free
11
22.39
715
100 Back
20
53.81
636
100 Free
10
48.52
738
Wheeler, Kaylee
SO
31
50 Free
53
23.65
484
100 Breast
6
1:00.06
722
200 Breast
18
2:12.58
650
Dunn, Diana
SO
23
200 IM
19
1:59.70
648
200 Free
11
1:46.77
666
200 Breast
24
2:17.27
525
Govejsek, Nastj
SR
23
50 Free
23
22.75
653
100 Fly
10
52.78
700
100 Free
21
49.92
624
Luther, Madison
FR
22
500 Free
21
4:47.18
639
200 Free
23
1:48.66
591
1650 Free
11
16:30.6
577
Lowe, Carley
JR
22
200 IM
34
2:01.73
585
400 IM
16
4:16.74
593
200 Fly
16
1:59.83
597
Andrews, Abigai
14
1 mtr Diving
23
227.85
3 mtr Diving
35
210.4
Platform Diving
15
197.95
Braunecker, Ave
SR
9
50 Free
30
22.93
622
100 Breast
17
1:01.22
656
100 Free
33
50.43
581
Schoof, Ashlyn
JR
7
50 Free
52
23.62
490
100 Back
25
54.56
591
200 Back
18
1:57.46
612
Erickson, Abbie
0
1 mtr Diving
31
209.35
3 mtr Diving
38
187.25
Platform Diving
28
160.85
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hauder, Carolin
JR
74
200 IM
7
1:57.53
712
100 Breast
5
1:00.05
723
100 Free
4
48.18
768
Grund, Emily
SO
64
1 mtr Diving
8
268.05
3 mtr Diving
10
260.6
Platform Diving
5
238.05
Cole, Emma
JR
59
50 Free
13
22.61
677
200 Free
7
1:46.64
671
100 Free
8
48.78
717
Countie, Grace
SO
57.5
50 Free
10
22.09
770
100 Back
4
52.34
721
100 Free
12
48.87
709
Lindner, Sophie
SO
56.5
100 Fly
13
53.02
685
100 Back
7
52.5
712
200 Back
9
1:54.6
691
Cameron, Bryann
SR
50
500 Free
13
4:47.07
641
400 IM
13
4:14.03
635
200 Fly
8
1:57.15
683
Higgs, Lillian
SO
39
200 IM
30
2:01.31
598
100 Breast
8
1:00.15
717
200 Breast
10
2:10.66
697
Vannote, Elizab
FR
35
200 IM
16
2:00.64
619
100 Fly
17
52.52
717
200 Fly
12
1:57.97
657
Reiter, Allyson
JR
32
200 IM
33
2:01.63
588
100 Breast
10
1:00.91
674
200 Breast
12
2:11.6
674
Dryer, Robyn
SR
27
500 Free
18
4:46.71
646
200 Free
22
1:48.56
595
1650 Free
10
16:29.56
581
Segard, Grazyn
FR
21
1 mtr Diving
15
240.75
3 mtr Diving
25
228.75
Platform Diving
17
194.65
Burrell, Paige
FR
21
1 mtr Diving
34
199.85
3 mtr Diving
9
265.35
Platform Diving
24
178.45
Soule, Mary
JR
12
200 IM
32
2:01.56
591
400 IM
18
4:15.71
609
200 Fly
20
1:59.56
606
Dragelin, Amy
FR
10
200 IM
18
1:59.06
667
200 Free
25
1:48.69
590
100 Free
22
50.12
607
Lowe, Heidi
SO
7
50 Free
18
22.55
687
200 Free
31
1:49.30
564
100 Free
26
50.07
611
Hockenberry, Ta
7
1 mtr Diving
24
227.05
3 mtr Diving
24
229.8
Platform Diving
20
183.9
Perrotta, Brook
JR
5
200 IM
48
2:04.22
499
100 Fly
20
53.62
645
200 Fly
28
2:01.22
548
Cooper, Carolin
FR
4
200 IM
57
2:06.55
410
100 Fly
22
53.86
630
200 Fly
24
2:00.50
574
Layton, Emma
JR
2
500 Free
40
4:57.79
476
200 Free
45
1:51.75
451
1650 Free
23
16:54.51
462
Bauer, Brooke
SR
0
50 Free
31
22.95
618
100 Free
29
50.28
594
Goldblatt, Alli
JR
0
500 Free
43
4:59.76
441
100 Fly
37
56.19
456
200 Fly
35
2:02.13
515
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gillilan, Colee
FR
73
200 IM
6
1:57.29
720
100 Fly
8
52.86
695
200 Fly
3
1:54.79
760
Thomas, Luciana
SO
70
500 Free
6
4:44.55
675
400 IM
7
4:11.19
677
200 Fly
7
1:56.17
714
Dolan, Abigail
SR
64
500 Free
5
4:43.92
684
200 Free
5
1:45.76
705
100 Free
13
48.94
703
Straub, Kelly
SO
49
1 mtr Diving
4
291.95
3 mtr Diving
32
219.5
Platform Diving
7
218.1
Wiese, Annie
SO
43
1 mtr Diving
12
250.35
3 mtr Diving
6
283.4
Platform Diving
21
183.4
Quast, Carly
JR
41
50 Free
14
22.64
672
100 Back
8
52.87
690
200 Back
19
1:57.72
605
Andrews, Claire
JR
31
1 mtr Diving
25
225.9
3 mtr Diving
13
249.95
Platform Diving
10
208.25
Isola, Erin
JR
28
1 mtr Diving
6
281.05
3 mtr Diving
21
236.95
Platform Diving
27
168.35
Stewart, Bayley
SO
26
200 IM
27
2:00.93
610
100 Back
23
54.14
616
200 Back
6
1:54.1
704
Stone, Lindsay
JR
25
500 Free
23
4:50.06
599
200 Free
55
1:53.32
375
1650 Free
7
16:23.93
606
Laporte, Madeli
SO
23
500 Free
17
4:45.87
657
200 Free
37
1:50.14
527
1650 Free
13
16:36.67
550
Fry, Elizabeth
FR
17
200 IM
37
2:02.14
572
100 Breast
19
1:02.25
597
200 Breast
16
2:15.17
584
Heller, Lauren
SR
17
50 Free
35
23.1
591
200 Free
12
1:47.77
627
100 Free
23
50.22
599
Lanigan, Reilly
SR
12
500 Free
45
5:01.08
418
1650 Free
15
16:45.00
510
200 Back
35
2:04.11
390
Grunhard, Caile
JR
7
50 Free
45
23.55
505
100 Fly
18
53.12
678
200 Fly
25
2:01.12
552
Sheehan, Erin
SR
6
200 IM
43
2:03.28
533
100 Fly
19
53.5
653
200 Free
41
1:50.64
504
Rentz, Katherin
SR
6
200 IM
46
2:03.79
515
100 Fly
30
55.14
539
200 Fly
19
1:59.38
612
Nicholls, Sarah
SO
6
200 IM
50
2:04.94
473
100 Breast
22
1:02.7
570
200 Breast
22
2:16.74
540
Wittmer, Rachel
JR
2
200 IM
41
2:02.48
560
100 Fly
23
54.06
616
100 Free
38
50.94
535
Fore, Skylar
JR
0
100 Fly
25
54.38
594
200 Free
27
1:48.95
579
100 Free
32
50.39
584
Winters, Sydney
FR
0
200 IM
28
2:01.01
608
100 Back
30
54.96
565
200 Back
29
2:00.85
508
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Marsh, Alyssa
SR
73
50 Free
8
22.3
731
100 Fly
4
51.82
766
100 Free
5
48.29
758
Lee, Easop
SO
45
500 Free
14
4:47.21
639
400 IM
15
4:16.16
602
200 Fly
9
1:57.65
667
Dean, Constance
JR
40
200 IM
20
1:59.78
645
400 IM
8
4:12.22
662
200 Breast
14
2:12.29
657
Pish, Melissa
SO
28
50 Free
33
23.05
600
200 Free
8
1:46.87
662
100 Free
19
49.29
675
Watson, Aliyah
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
35
197.4
3 mtr Diving
34
211.95
Platform Diving
3
267.65
Park, Seohyun
FR
27
200 IM
31
2:01.36
597
100 Breast
14
1:01.33
650
200 Breast
13
2:12.05
663
Shuppert, Emma
FR
25.5
50 Free
59
23.8
453
100 Back
4
52.34
721
200 Back
27
1:59.52
551
Winslow, Ellie
JR
18
1 mtr Diving
21
229.6
3 mtr Diving
26
227.25
Platform Diving
13
201.2
Snyder, Sarah
FR
17
50 Free
16
22.69
663
100 Fly
24
54.43
591
100 Free
20
49.81
633
Pullinger, Madd
SO
17
1 mtr Diving
10
272.1
3 mtr Diving
28
225.5
Fitzpatrick, Li
SR
16
1 mtr Diving
29
215.55
3 mtr Diving
11
260.15
Whitlow, Cabell
SO
14
200 IM
42
2:02.84
548
400 IM
23
4:18.99
555
200 Fly
15
1:58.93
626
Scannell, Quinn
JR
14
50 Free
36
23.14
584
200 Free
16
1:48.59
594
200 Back
22
1:58.34
587
Kampfer, Britta
SR
14
500 Free
22
4:48.32
623
200 Free
34
1:49.83
541
1650 Free
16
16:46.37
503
Morris, Halle
JR
12
50 Free
69
24.36
335
100 Breast
15
1:01.89
618
200 Breast
29
2:17.41
520
Hollander, Shay
SO
11
50 Free
26
22.83
639
100 Back
17
53.06
679
200 Back
23
1:58.36
586
Jordan, Kylie
SR
11
200 IM
38
2:02.25
568
100 Fly
16
53.4
660
200 Fly
33
2:01.78
528
Mullin, Kate
FR
9
1 mtr Diving
17
238.85
3 mtr Diving
31
221.2
Callard, Lucy
SO
7
500 Free
27
4:51.64
575
1650 Free
18
16:48.54
493
200 Fly
26
2:01.16
551
Lusk, Zoe
SO
4
200 IM
25
2:00.85
613
400 IM
25
4:21.07
518
200 Breast
21
2:16.54
546
Peroni, Rachel
SO
0
100 Fly
26
54.68
573
100 Back
33
55.35
540
200 Fly
36
2:02.2
512
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Carlson, Molly
SR
92
1 mtr Diving
2
300.85
3 mtr Diving
1
340.0
Platform Diving
1
297.25
Bonniwell, Ayla
SR
44
1 mtr Diving
11
270.75
3 mtr Diving
2
321.05
Kucheran, Nina
SO
40
200 IM
40
2:02.36
564
100 Breast
9
1:00.68
687
200 Breast
9
2:10.19
709
Alnek, Kertu
SO
29
50 Free
12
22.55
687
200 Free
18
1:47.27
646
100 Free
18
49.2
682
McDonald, Madel
SO
26.5
50 Free
39
23.28
558
100 Back
14
53.42
658
200 Back
13
1:55.67
662
Fernandes, Arya
SO
25
200 IM
36
2:02.04
575
100 Fly
11
52.83
697
200 Fly
17
1:58.86
629
Vanovermeiren,
FR
20
200 IM
29
2:01.21
602
400 IM
9
4:10.36
690
200 Breast
25
2:16.6
544
Terebo, Emma
JR
18
50 Free
25
22.78
648
100 Back
10
52.79
695
100 Free
24
50.56
569
Zortea, Ana
JR
11.5
50 Free
19
22.59
680
100 Back
19
53.64
646
100 Free
27
50.13
606
Cohen, Madeline
JR
7
50 Free
57
23.77
459
100 Back
18
53.44
657
200 Back
25
1:59.28
559
Womer, Hannah
SO
6
200 IM
23
2:00.46
625
400 IM
21
4:18.05
571
200 Fly
31
2:01.46
540
Schendelaar-Kem
SR
4
50 Free
55
23.67
480
100 Fly
21
53.76
636
200 Fly
37
2:02.55
499
Holmes, Stephan
SO
4
1650 Free
21
16:53.29
468
Emary, Magdalen
SO
3
500 Free
36
4:55.31
518
400 IM
28
4:22.3
495
1650 Free
22
16:53.91
465
Baker, Katherin
SO
2
200 IM
52
2:05.61
447
100 Breast
28
1:03.42
524
200 Breast
23
2:17.03
532
Moynihan, Rebec
JR
1
50 Free
24
22.88
630
200 Free
43
1:51.06
485
100 Free
25
50.07
611
Harris, Elizabe
FR
0
500 Free
46
5:01.50
410
200 Free
39
1:50.31
519
100 Free
30
50.35
588
Carriger, Kile
JR
0
400 IM
29
4:25.1
440
100 Breast
30
1:04.01
485
200 Breast
30
2:17.51
517
Hessinger, Hela
SR
0
Platform Diving
33
114.35
Halmy, Dorothy
SR
0
500 Free
38
4:56.75
494
100 Fly
35
56.11
463
200 Fly
30
2:01.35
544
Quaglieri, Tani
FR
0
50 Free
43
23.42
531
100 Back
32
55.05
559
100 Free
43
51.32
499
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vereb, Joelle
JR
58
50 Free
6
22.2
749
100 Fly
7
52.47
721
100 Free
16
49.15
686
Moravek, Teagan
SO
44
1 mtr Diving
5
286.1
3 mtr Diving
15
248.0
Platform Diving
18
194.45
Travis, Brooke
FR
35
500 Free
15
4:47.69
632
400 IM
22
4:18.85
558
1650 Free
9
16:27.47
591
Vos, Loulou
SO
32
500 Free
19
4:46.79
645
200 Free
21
1:48.22
609
1650 Free
8
16:25.99
597
Shackelford, Sa
FR
18
50 Free
28
22.87
632
200 Free
17
1:47.02
656
100 Free
17
49.14
687
Meilus, Emily
JR
18
100 Back
24
54.31
606
200 Back
10
1:55.00
680
Miller, Morgan
FR
14
500 Free
30
4:52.6
561
100 Fly
33
55.38
521
200 Fly
13
1:58.31
646
Larson, Abigail
SO
13
50 Free
32
23.0
609
200 Free
38
1:50.27
521
100 Free
14
49.0
698
Purcell, Kayla
SR
12
50 Free
40
23.3
554
100 Fly
15
53.11
679
100 Free
31
50.36
587
Scott, Erin
SR
11
100 Breast
16
1:02.13
604
200 Breast
31
2:17.77
510
Thompson, Jenna
FR
7
50 Free
70
24.51
306
100 Breast
18
1:02.23
598
200 Breast
34
2:19.97
440
Beattie, Jenna
SR
6
500 Free
33
4:53.55
546
200 Free
44
1:51.22
477
1650 Free
19
16:49.21
489
Mroz, Izzi
SO
6
1 mtr Diving
28
216.35
3 mtr Diving
19
242.45
Platform Diving
32
146.5
Ryan, Margarita
SR
5
500 Free
41
4:58.72
460
100 Back
27
54.81
575
200 Back
20
1:57.92
599
Westwood, Regan
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
30
211.0
3 mtr Diving
20
240.4
Platform Diving
31
147.3
Landon, Anna
SO
4
50 Free
21
22.71
660
200 Free
49
1:52.28
426
100 Free
45
51.55
477
Smith, Julia
FR
1
50 Free
54
23.66
482
100 Breast
24
1:03.36
528
200 Breast
35
2:20.00
439
Pouch, Rose
FR
0
200 IM
54
2:05.87
437
100 Back
36
56.5
458
200 Back
38
2:06.46
302
Cameron, Bailli
SR
0
50 Free
75
29.64
0
100 Breast
27
1:03.15
542
200 Breast
27
2:16.96
534
Ryan, Sophia
FR
0
500 Free
44
5:01.02
419
100 Back
42
58.09
339
200 Back
31
2:01.18
496
Slayton, Alexan
SO
0
50 Free
49
23.58
498
100 Back
26
54.61
587
100 Free
49
52.61
370
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hidalgo, Cami
JR
85
1 mtr Diving
1
313.1
3 mtr Diving
5
309.3
Platform Diving
2
270.45
Ilgenfritz, Emi
SR
29
500 Free
11
4:45.51
662
200 Free
28
1:49.07
574
1650 Free
14
16:44.28
514
Doi, Carly
SR
27
1 mtr Diving
20
234.3
3 mtr Diving
18
244.0
Platform Diving
12
202.15
Hepler, Kristen
SR
26
200 IM
24
2:00.94
610
400 IM
14
4:15.58
611
200 Breast
15
2:13.25
633
Lee, Caroline
SR
21.5
50 Free
44
23.44
527
100 Back
14
53.42
658
200 Back
17
1:56.35
643
Johnson, Morgan
SO
15
500 Free
29
4:52.19
567
200 Free
47
1:51.9
444
1650 Free
12
16:34.91
558
Hadd, Madeleine
SO
9
500 Free
34
4:54.36
533
200 Free
50
1:52.53
413
1650 Free
17
16:47.02
500
Paschal, Alexan
JR
7
50 Free
51
23.61
492
100 Back
22
54.01
624
200 Back
21
1:58.27
589
Switzer, Brooke
FR
5
500 Free
31
4:52.96
555
200 Free
20
1:48.19
610
100 Free
41
51.27
504
Wallace, Lindsa
SR
5
500 Free
35
4:54.56
530
200 Free
36
1:50.09
529
1650 Free
20
16:52.31
473
Williams, Nicol
SO
5
200 IM
49
2:04.86
476
100 Breast
20
1:02.41
588
200 Breast
32
2:18.51
487
Campbell, Mcken
FR
3
500 Free
37
4:55.54
514
400 IM
24
4:20.29
532
200 Fly
23
2:00.35
579
Dekshenieks, Ke
SO
2
1 mtr Diving
40
172.6
3 mtr Diving
27
227.2
Platform Diving
23
178.95
Miller, Chloe
SR
0
100 Fly
32
55.23
533
100 Back
34
55.52
528
200 Fly
32
2:01.47
539
Mauldin, Grace
JR
0
50 Free
47
23.56
503
100 Back
28
54.82
574
200 Back
30
2:01.00
502
Davis, Kyrsten
FR
0
50 Free
65
24.14
381
200 Free
33
1:49.72
546
Shuford, Julia
SR
0
400 IM
34
4:27.95
382
100 Breast
33
1:05.41
388
200 Breast
28
2:17.14
529
Gohr, Paige
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
184.3
3 mtr Diving
41
169.1
Platform Diving
30
151.9
Woodruff, Carme
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
202.75
3 mtr Diving
40
183.65
Platform Diving
25
175.1
Macgregor, Catr
SR
0
200 IM
26
2:00.91
611
100 Breast
25
1:02.98
553
200 Breast
39
2:20.98
407
Pitt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Read, Amy
SO
46
1 mtr Diving
14
245.1
3 mtr Diving
17
245.75
Platform Diving
6
223.6
Daigneault, Val
SR
39
200 IM
11
1:58.33
688
100 Back
16
53.44
657
200 Back
15
1:56.28
645
Shaffer, Madely
SR
34
500 Free
20
4:47.01
642
200 Free
15
1:47.98
618
200 Fly
10
1:57.81
662
Buchwald, Seren
SO
24
1 mtr Diving
27
217.4
3 mtr Diving
16
247.0
Platform Diving
14
199.4
Jones, Krista
SR
20
1 mtr Diving
33
202.5
3 mtr Diving
36
202.6
Platform Diving
9
208.4
Giamber, Sarah
SR
10
500 Free
31
4:52.96
555
400 IM
17
4:15.61
611
1650 Free
24
16:55.89
455
Elliott, Dakota
SO
7
500 Free
28
4:51.79
573
200 Free
35
1:49.98
534
200 Fly
18
1:58.95
626
Nalls, Madison
SO
6.5
500 Free
24
4:50.08
598
200 Free
19
1:47.81
625
100 Free
28
50.17
603
Anderson, Daisy
FR
5
200 IM
47
2:04.00
507
400 IM
20
4:17.8
575
200 Fly
29
2:01.24
548
Fuhrmann, Kate
FR
2
50 Free
26
22.83
639
100 Breast
23
1:02.72
569
100 Free
35
50.61
565
Menahem, Shahar
JR
1
200 IM
44
2:03.39
529
400 IM
27
4:21.1
518
200 Back
24
2:00.36
524
Hendrix, Jacque
SR
0
100 Fly
35
56.11
463
100 Breast
35
1:06.4
320
200 Fly
39
2:04.33
429
Lynch, Kathleen
JR
0
100 Fly
38
56.72
412
100 Back
36
56.5
458
200 Back
32
2:02.4
453
Wilson, Emma
0
50 Free
57
23.77
459
100 Back
44
59.71
228
100 Free
57
54.28
219
Swantek, Kailyn
JR
0
50 Free
37
23.19
575
100 Fly
40
59.47
201
100 Free
44
51.54
477
Detwiler, Tatum
FR
0
50 Free
56
23.72
470
100 Breast
26
1:03.02
550
200 Breast
36
2:20.26
431
Conley, Alyssa
SO
0
50 Free
67
24.16
377
200 Free
59
1:55.53
271
100 Free
48
52.44
387
Schmele, Barbar
SR
0
200 IM
51
2:05.25
461
400 IM
29
4:25.1
440
200 Back
33
2:02.73
441
Kelly, Lauren
SO
0
500 Free
48
5:03.44
375
200 Free
51
1:52.64
408
200 Back
39
2:07.07
280
Graham, Kayla
FR
0
200 IM
45
2:03.78
515
100 Fly
29
55.09
543
200 Fly
40
2:05.42
384
Forbes, Camryn
JR
0
200 IM
53
2:05.63
446
100 Back
35
55.7
516
200 Back
26
1:59.42
554
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mason, Zorryonn
SO
40
200 IM
12
1:59.22
662
100 Breast
11
1:01.03
667
200 Breast
17
2:12.4
654
Creed, Jessie
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
22
229.0
3 mtr Diving
14
249.35
Platform Diving
16
196.0
Vallee, Mia
FR
22
1 mtr Diving
9
272.55
3 mtr Diving
23
235.4
Haffety, Millie
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
13
246.1
3 mtr Diving
29
223.75
Skellett, Alain
JR
13
100 Fly
31
55.17
537
100 Back
31
54.97
565
200 Back
14
1:56.21
647
McGinnis, Grace
SO
0
500 Free
51
5:10.16
259
200 Free
58
1:55.44
275
100 Free
51
52.89
343
Traba, Isabel
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:06.09
428
400 IM
33
4:27.76
386
200 Fly
34
2:01.94
522
Viguier, Manon
SR
0
50 Free
60
23.81
451
200 Free
40
1:50.50
511
100 Free
40
51.14
516
McGinnis, Clair
SR
0
500 Free
39
4:57.35
483
200 Free
52
1:52.68
406
1650 Free
25
17:10.69
376
Knapp, Sydney
JR
0
50 Free
38
23.27
560
200 Free
30
1:49.23
567
100 Free
37
50.76
551
Otava, Aino
FR
0
50 Free
73
24.85
243
100 Free
55
53.34
300
San Nicolas Mar
JR
0
50 Free
48
23.57
501
200 Free
29
1:49.21
568
100 Free
35
50.61
565
Sensibaugh, Cha
JR
0
200 IM
56
2:06.44
415
400 IM
35
4:29.36
353
200 Fly
42
2:06.28
350
Forsythe, Una
FR
0
200 IM
61
2:10.87
248
400 IM
36
4:35.23
238
200 Fly
43
2:07.33
309
Weissman, Emily
SO
0
500 Free
52
5:13.39
210
200 Free
60
2:00.75
99
1650 Free
26
17:17.44
339
Todorovic, Andr
FR
0
400 IM
31
4:25.44
434
200 Back
28
2:00.82
509
200 Breast
33
2:18.76
479
Lauther, Madeli
SO
0
50 Free
72
24.6
288
100 Fly
39
57.09
381
200 Fly
44
2:09.99
215
Sowell, Nicole
FR
0
500 Free
49
5:04.50
356
200 Free
54
1:53.23
379
100 Free
52
52.91
341
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dolan, Haley
SO
0
50 Free
34
23.07
597
100 Back
43
58.17
333
100 Free
46
52.16
416
Lantin, Alexa
SO
0
200 IM
58
2:07.50
373
100 Breast
31
1:04.41
457
200 Breast
38
2:20.62
419
Uhl, Elizabeth
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
190.75
3 mtr Diving
29
223.75
Buchanan, Macke
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
38
177.4
3 mtr Diving
33
212.6
Grimes, Maura
JR
0
50 Free
62
23.97
417
100 Back
29
54.9
569
Kea, Alison
JR
0
50 Free
42
23.36
542
200 Free
42
1:50.93
491
100 Free
39
51.13
517
Lin, Victoria
SR
0
50 Free
63
24.01
408
100 Fly
27
54.9
557
200 Fly
27
2:01.17
550
Zinis, Sofia
FR
0
50 Free
40
23.3
554
100 Back
40
57.49
384
100 Free
47
52.32
399
Barkemeyer, Nic
FR
0
50 Free
68
24.19
370
100 Back
41
57.61
375
200 Back
36
2:05.38
342
Edwards, Grace
SO
0
200 IM
62
2:12.15
206
100 Back
39
57.2
406
200 Back
37
2:05.59
334
Covington, Tayl
SR
0
50 Free
71
24.52
304
100 Breast
32
1:04.59
445
Ryalls, Lindsey
FR
0
500 Free
42
4:59.00
455
400 IM
32
4:25.7
428
200 Fly
38
2:04.12
437
Gannon, Mary
FR
0
50 Free
64
24.06
398
100 Fly
34
55.57
506
200 Fly
41
2:05.50
381
Fecarotta, Kris
SR
0
500 Free
47
5:02.01
401
200 Free
46
1:51.80
449
100 Free
53
52.98
334
Miller, Sophia
FR
0
500 Free
50
5:05.00
347
200 Free
53
1:53.22
379
100 Free
50
52.73
358
Quinn, Lauren
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:08.69
327
200 Free
56
1:54.48
319
100 Free
54
53.17
316
Cilley, Katheri
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
161.4
3 mtr Diving
39
185.4
King, Madeline
FR
0
200 IM
60
2:10.28
268
200 Free
57
1:55.25
284
100 Free
56
53.51
284
Scott, Ashleigh
SO
0
50 Free
61
23.86
440
200 Free
48
1:52.26
427
100 Free
41
51.27
504
McGeary, Michae
JR
0
50 Free
66
24.15
379
100 Back
38
56.67
446
200 Back
34
2:03.42
416
Milia, Anna
SO
0
50 Free
74
25.53
142
100 Breast
34
1:05.59
375
200 Breast
37
2:20.61
419
Wish that Sergio coming to VT 2 years ago had the same effect as Mark Gangloff going to UNC in year one. Not impressed.
Amazing compilation of data, swimswam! Thank you for all you do to promote the sport. I am an ACC fan and your articles etc definitely enhanced viewing of an already super-exciting event.
Congratulations to all the student-athletes who competed. It was a real treat watching every single one of you. I know that there is a lot of school-work etc awaiting most of you today. I hope you know that this balancing act you are doing is going to pay off for years to come as you rise to the top of whatever profession you choose. Take care of the big stuff today and stay focused.
Keep working hard and thank you!