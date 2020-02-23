2020 ACC Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Championship Central: Here

Here Live Results

First a few notes

Virginia had the top 2 scoring classes at the meet. Their juniors were the top class with 460.5 points. Their freshmen were next best with 342.

Virginia also return the most individual points with 940.5 returning. NC State are next best with 748.5

By Swimulator power points, the top swim of the meet was Kate Douglas’ 1:51.36 200 IM.

The most points scored by any team in any event was Virginia with 129 in the 100 fly. The 100 fly was also the only event at the meet where NC State failed to score. Virginia’s final margin of victory was 159 points, so all but 30 points of that margin came from this one event

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. UVA: 1492.5

2. NC State: 1333.5

3. Louisville: 1105.5

4. UNC: 839

5. ND: 784

6. Duke: 675.5

7. Florida St: 555

8. VT: 469

9. GT: 407.5

10. Pitt: 358.5

11. Miami: 298

12. BC: 164

Individual Scores by Year

UVA NC State Louisville UNC ND Duke Florida St VT GT Pitt Miami BC FR 342 201.5 134.5 91 90 105.5 20 75 8 7 49 0 SO 138 252 158 224 217 126 135.5 99 31 83.5 54 0 JR 460.5 295 213 184 134 84 37.5 81 92 1 13 0 SR 240 301 241 77 105 114 140 34 108.5 103 0 0 Returning 940.5 748.5 590.5 506 441 315.5 193 255 131 91.5 116 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

UVA NC State Louisville UNC ND Duke Florida St VT GT Pitt Miami BC 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 50 48 52 46 44 32 0 34 40 1 mtr Diving 102 69 79 85 113 82 90 69 69 13 71 40 800 Free Relay 166 125 133 135 165 130 122 113 109 59 105 70 500 Free 251 224.5 174 156 225 146 122 131 125 64.5 105 70 200 IM 340 337.5 230 197 249 151 124 131 126 80.5 120 70 50 Free 396.5 417.5 322 235 262 184 145.5 159 126 80.5 120 70 3 mtr Diving 460.5 443.5 348 273 304 200 205.5 182 158 100.5 135 70 200 Free Relay 524.5 497.5 404 325 350 250 253.5 182 190 144.5 175 104 100 Fly 653.5 497.5 476.5 355.5 387 288 273.5 217 190 144.5 175 104 400 IM 722.5 597.5 534.5 376.5 410 324 297.5 220 204 158.5 175 104 200 Free 825.5 644.5 604.5 402.5 450 357 304.5 233 209 176.5 175 104 100 Breast 853.5 736.5 686.5 466.5 459 382 324.5 252 214 178.5 191 104 100 Back 945.5 824.5 691.5 515 483 416.5 367 253 229.5 189.5 191 104 400 Medley Relay 1001.5 888.5 745.5 567 531 462.5 417 297 261.5 223.5 231 134 1650 Free 1059.5 968.5 785.5 586 580 480.5 424 345 303.5 224.5 231 134 200 Back 1168.5 1084.5 792.5 606 610 485.5 438 367 316.5 237.5 244 134 100 Free 1239.5 1132.5 876.5 672 626 521.5 446 400 316.5 237.5 244 134 200 Breast 1324.5 1234.5 931.5 704 640 552.5 468 400 328.5 237.5 253 134 200 Fly 1406.5 1250.5 1015.5 747 696 584.5 477 414 330.5 261.5 253 134 Platform Diving 1428.5 1279.5 1049.5 787 740 625.5 509 421 375.5 318.5 264 134 400 Free Relay 1492.5 1333.5 1105.5 839 784 675.5 555 469 407.5 358.5 298 164

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

UVA NC State Louisville UNC ND Duke Florida St VT GT Pitt Miami BC 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 50 48 52 46 44 32 0 34 40 1 mtr Diving 38 13 25 35 65 30 44 25 37 13 37 0 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 50 52 48 32 44 40 46 34 30 500 Free 85 99.5 41 21 60 16 0 18 16 5.5 0 0 200 IM 89 113 56 41 24 5 2 0 1 16 15 0 50 Free 56.5 80 92 38 13 33 21.5 28 0 0 0 0 3 mtr Diving 64 26 26 38 42 16 60 23 32 20 15 0 200 Free Relay 64 54 56 52 46 50 48 0 32 44 40 34 100 Fly 129 0 72.5 30.5 37 38 20 35 0 0 0 0 400 IM 69 100 58 21 23 36 24 3 14 14 0 0 200 Free 103 47 70 26 40 33 7 13 5 18 0 0 100 Breast 28 92 82 64 9 25 20 19 5 2 16 0 100 Back 92 88 5 48.5 24 34.5 42.5 1 15.5 11 0 0 400 Medley Relay 56 64 54 52 48 46 50 44 32 34 40 30 1650 Free 58 80 40 19 49 18 7 48 42 1 0 0 200 Back 109 116 7 20 30 5 14 22 13 13 13 0 100 Free 71 48 84 66 16 36 8 33 0 0 0 0 200 Breast 85 102 55 32 14 31 22 0 12 0 9 0 200 Fly 82 16 84 43 56 32 9 14 2 24 0 0 Platform Diving 22 29 34 40 44 41 32 7 45 57 11 0 400 Free Relay 64 54 56 52 44 50 46 48 32 40 34 30

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Pitt Florida St ND Louisville GT UNC Miami Duke NC State VT UVA 1 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 6 0 6 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 5 0 7 3 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 5 0 7 4 0 0 1 3 0 2 0 2 3 0 6 5 0 0 2 3 1 2 0 1 2 1 3 6 1 0 5 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 7 0 0 4 4 0 3 0 0 3 1 1 8 0 0 2 1 0 4 0 3 4 1 1 9 1 3 0 1 0 2 1 1 3 1 3 10 1 1 1 4 0 5 0 1 1 1 1 11 1 2 0 3 1 0 1 1 3 0 4 12 0 1 2 1 2 3 1 0 2 0 4 13 0 1 3 1 0 4 1 2 4 1 0 14 2 1 1 2 3 0 2 3 1 1 0 15 2 0 1 3 1 1 0 3 1 3 0 16 2 0 1 2 0 1 1 4 1 2 2 17 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 0 18 1 3 1 2 1 4 0 1 1 2 0 19 1 2 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 3 2 20 2 0 0 1 4 3 0 2 0 2 1 21 0 3 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 2 3 22 0 1 2 1 1 3 1 2 3 1 1 23 1 2 4 3 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 24 3 2 0 1 2 4 0 1 1 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Madden, Paige JR 96 500 Free 1 4:36.19 795 200 Free 1 1:43.18 813 1650 Free 1 15:50.38 740 Douglass, Kathe FR 91 200 IM 1 1:51.36 930 100 Fly 1 50.83 841 200 Breast 3 2:05.89 823 Hill, Morgan SR 88 50 Free 2 21.76 837 100 Fly 2 51.12 818 100 Free 1 47.47 835 Nelson, Margare FR 82 200 IM 4 1:55.43 778 400 IM 2 4:04.36 783 200 Breast 2 2:05.68 829 Richter, Abigai JR 81 200 IM 3 1:55.22 785 400 IM 4 4:05.86 759 200 Fly 2 1:54.09 785 Moroney, Megan SR 77 200 Free 3 1:44.26 765 100 Back 6 52.35 721 200 Back 4 1:53.51 720 Dusel, Sydney SR 70 1 mtr Diving 3 296.4 3 mtr Diving 3 319.25 Platform Diving 11 202.8 Cuomo, Alexa FR 68 50 Free 9 22.0 787 100 Fly 5 51.85 763 100 Free 7 48.46 743 Gmelich, Caroli JR 63 100 Fly 9 52.46 721 100 Back 2 51.88 749 200 Back 12 1:55.44 668 Seiberlich, Emm JR 58 500 Free 12 4:46.43 650 100 Back 11 52.83 692 200 Back 3 1:53.13 731 Wenger, Alexis SO 56 50 Free 22 22.72 658 100 Breast 2 57.91 862 200 Breast 5 2:09.2 734 Donohoe, Madely FR 54 500 Free 3 4:42.05 709 200 Free 24 1:48.72 588 1650 Free 4 16:13.64 647 Earley, Erin JR 51 500 Free 16 4:50.07 598 400 IM 12 4:13.47 643 200 Back 5 1:54.00 707 Nava, Jessica SO 50 50 Free 29 22.88 630 100 Fly 6 52.11 745 200 Fly 4 1:54.81 760 Valls, Kyla JR 47.5 50 Free 19 22.59 680 200 Free 4 1:44.48 756 100 Free 11 48.79 716 Maguire, Marcel JR 36 50 Free 45 23.55 505 100 Back 9 52.54 709 200 Back 11 1:55.03 679 Menkhaus, Julia SO 32 200 IM 21 1:59.88 642 100 Back 21 53.92 629 200 Fly 6 1:55.87 724 Porter, Jocelyn JR 28 1 mtr Diving 26 223.9 3 mtr Diving 8 264.35 Platform Diving 19 185.25 Bell, Jenn FR 26 1 mtr Diving 16 239.1 3 mtr Diving 12 256.1 Platform Diving 26 170.55 Collins, Ella FR 21 500 Free 26 4:51.63 575 200 Free 10 1:46.30 684 200 Fly 21 1:59.72 600 Tansill, Mary SR 5 400 IM 26 4:21.1 518 100 Breast 29 1:03.74 503 200 Breast 20 2:15.18 584

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alons, Kylee SO 87 50 Free 1 21.63 865 100 Back 3 52.17 731 100 Free 2 47.73 809 Moore, Kathleen JR 87 500 Free 2 4:39.54 745 400 IM 1 4:04.35 783 1650 Free 3 16:09.86 662 Hansson, Sophie SO 84 200 IM 9 1:57.16 724 100 Breast 1 57.74 874 200 Breast 1 2:05.59 832 Muzzy, Emma SO 81 200 IM 8 1:58.89 672 400 IM 3 4:05.08 771 200 Back 1 1:50.79 799 Sargent, Makayl SR 79 500 Free 4 4:42.82 699 400 IM 5 4:06.93 742 1650 Free 2 16:01.36 696 Poole, Julia JR 74 200 IM 2 1:54.86 797 200 Free 9 1:45.51 714 200 Breast 4 2:08.59 749 Perry, Ky-lee SR 61 50 Free 3 21.78 833 100 Back 13 53.18 672 100 Free 9 48.3 757 Berkoff, Kathar FR 60.5 500 Free 24 4:50.71 589 100 Back 1 51.64 764 200 Back 2 1:52.36 752 Glover, Mackenz SR 60 500 Free 7 4:45.98 656 200 Free 13 1:47.89 622 200 Back 7 1:54.27 699 Calegan, Olivia JR 58 50 Free 17 22.53 691 100 Breast 3 58.95 790 200 Breast 8 2:13.83 619 Kline, Madeline SR 55 1 mtr Diving 19 234.7 3 mtr Diving 7 274.15 Platform Diving 4 265.95 Maccausland, He FR 48 200 IM 10 1:58.23 691 100 Breast 12 1:01.04 667 200 Breast 11 2:11.13 686 Foley, Katharin FR 47 500 Free 8 4:47.96 629 200 Free 32 1:49.43 559 1650 Free 5 16:17.45 632 Horomanski, Jes SR 46 200 IM 13 1:59.25 661 400 IM 11 4:12.05 665 200 Fly 11 1:57.91 659 Huizinga, Danik JR 40 200 IM 22 2:00.00 639 100 Back 12 53.11 676 200 Back 8 1:55.42 668 Mack, Katelyn FR 33 200 IM 17 1:58.71 677 200 Free 14 1:47.95 620 200 Back 16 1:57.89 600 Shumate, Anna JR 20 50 Free 50 23.59 496 100 Breast 13 1:01.1 663 200 Breast 19 2:15.11 585 Synnott, Helene FR 13 1 mtr Diving 18 235.75 3 mtr Diving 22 236.0 Platform Diving 22 180.6 Rowe, Sirena JR 12 50 Free 15 22.66 668 100 Fly 28 54.98 551 100 Free 33 50.43 581 Fisher, Olivia JR 4 200 IM 35 2:01.91 579 100 Breast 21 1:02.59 577 200 Breast 26 2:16.7 542 Cook, Katelyn FR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 175.2 3 mtr Diving 37 199.95 Platform Diving 29 156.45

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Openysheva, Ari JR 75 50 Free 7 22.26 738 200 Free 2 1:44.24 766 100 Free 6 48.37 751 Fears, Molly 71 1 mtr Diving 7 271.05 3 mtr Diving 4 318.9 Platform Diving 8 198.3 Oglesby, Grace SR 71 200 IM 15 1:59.70 648 100 Fly 3 51.74 771 200 Fly 1 1:53.70 799 Kraus, Alena SO 64 100 Fly 12 52.95 689 200 Free 6 1:46.34 682 200 Fly 5 1:55.70 730 Hay, Abigail FR 62 200 IM 5 1:56.86 733 400 IM 6 4:09.48 703 200 Fly 14 1:58.55 639 Astashkina, Mar JR 62 200 IM 14 1:59.33 659 100 Breast 4 59.98 727 200 Breast 7 2:09.37 729 Fanz, Casey SR 53 50 Free 4 21.89 810 200 Free 26 1:48.77 586 100 Free 3 47.97 787 Regenauer, Chri FR 50.5 50 Free 5 22.1 768 100 Fly 13 53.02 685 100 Free 15 49.05 694 Cattermole, Sop SR 47 500 Free 10 4:45.48 663 400 IM 19 4:16.59 595 1650 Free 6 16:20.23 621 Friesen, Morgan JR 47 200 IM 39 2:02.35 565 100 Breast 7 1:00.12 719 200 Breast 6 2:09.24 732 Sumida, Maria E SO 40 500 Free 9 4:44.27 679 400 IM 10 4:11.49 673 200 Fly 22 2:00.31 580 Visscher, Jilli SR 38 50 Free 11 22.39 715 100 Back 20 53.81 636 100 Free 10 48.52 738 Wheeler, Kaylee SO 31 50 Free 53 23.65 484 100 Breast 6 1:00.06 722 200 Breast 18 2:12.58 650 Dunn, Diana SO 23 200 IM 19 1:59.70 648 200 Free 11 1:46.77 666 200 Breast 24 2:17.27 525 Govejsek, Nastj SR 23 50 Free 23 22.75 653 100 Fly 10 52.78 700 100 Free 21 49.92 624 Luther, Madison FR 22 500 Free 21 4:47.18 639 200 Free 23 1:48.66 591 1650 Free 11 16:30.6 577 Lowe, Carley JR 22 200 IM 34 2:01.73 585 400 IM 16 4:16.74 593 200 Fly 16 1:59.83 597 Andrews, Abigai 14 1 mtr Diving 23 227.85 3 mtr Diving 35 210.4 Platform Diving 15 197.95 Braunecker, Ave SR 9 50 Free 30 22.93 622 100 Breast 17 1:01.22 656 100 Free 33 50.43 581 Schoof, Ashlyn JR 7 50 Free 52 23.62 490 100 Back 25 54.56 591 200 Back 18 1:57.46 612 Erickson, Abbie 0 1 mtr Diving 31 209.35 3 mtr Diving 38 187.25 Platform Diving 28 160.85

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hauder, Carolin JR 74 200 IM 7 1:57.53 712 100 Breast 5 1:00.05 723 100 Free 4 48.18 768 Grund, Emily SO 64 1 mtr Diving 8 268.05 3 mtr Diving 10 260.6 Platform Diving 5 238.05 Cole, Emma JR 59 50 Free 13 22.61 677 200 Free 7 1:46.64 671 100 Free 8 48.78 717 Countie, Grace SO 57.5 50 Free 10 22.09 770 100 Back 4 52.34 721 100 Free 12 48.87 709 Lindner, Sophie SO 56.5 100 Fly 13 53.02 685 100 Back 7 52.5 712 200 Back 9 1:54.6 691 Cameron, Bryann SR 50 500 Free 13 4:47.07 641 400 IM 13 4:14.03 635 200 Fly 8 1:57.15 683 Higgs, Lillian SO 39 200 IM 30 2:01.31 598 100 Breast 8 1:00.15 717 200 Breast 10 2:10.66 697 Vannote, Elizab FR 35 200 IM 16 2:00.64 619 100 Fly 17 52.52 717 200 Fly 12 1:57.97 657 Reiter, Allyson JR 32 200 IM 33 2:01.63 588 100 Breast 10 1:00.91 674 200 Breast 12 2:11.6 674 Dryer, Robyn SR 27 500 Free 18 4:46.71 646 200 Free 22 1:48.56 595 1650 Free 10 16:29.56 581 Segard, Grazyn FR 21 1 mtr Diving 15 240.75 3 mtr Diving 25 228.75 Platform Diving 17 194.65 Burrell, Paige FR 21 1 mtr Diving 34 199.85 3 mtr Diving 9 265.35 Platform Diving 24 178.45 Soule, Mary JR 12 200 IM 32 2:01.56 591 400 IM 18 4:15.71 609 200 Fly 20 1:59.56 606 Dragelin, Amy FR 10 200 IM 18 1:59.06 667 200 Free 25 1:48.69 590 100 Free 22 50.12 607 Lowe, Heidi SO 7 50 Free 18 22.55 687 200 Free 31 1:49.30 564 100 Free 26 50.07 611 Hockenberry, Ta 7 1 mtr Diving 24 227.05 3 mtr Diving 24 229.8 Platform Diving 20 183.9 Perrotta, Brook JR 5 200 IM 48 2:04.22 499 100 Fly 20 53.62 645 200 Fly 28 2:01.22 548 Cooper, Carolin FR 4 200 IM 57 2:06.55 410 100 Fly 22 53.86 630 200 Fly 24 2:00.50 574 Layton, Emma JR 2 500 Free 40 4:57.79 476 200 Free 45 1:51.75 451 1650 Free 23 16:54.51 462 Bauer, Brooke SR 0 50 Free 31 22.95 618 100 Free 29 50.28 594 Goldblatt, Alli JR 0 500 Free 43 4:59.76 441 100 Fly 37 56.19 456 200 Fly 35 2:02.13 515

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gillilan, Colee FR 73 200 IM 6 1:57.29 720 100 Fly 8 52.86 695 200 Fly 3 1:54.79 760 Thomas, Luciana SO 70 500 Free 6 4:44.55 675 400 IM 7 4:11.19 677 200 Fly 7 1:56.17 714 Dolan, Abigail SR 64 500 Free 5 4:43.92 684 200 Free 5 1:45.76 705 100 Free 13 48.94 703 Straub, Kelly SO 49 1 mtr Diving 4 291.95 3 mtr Diving 32 219.5 Platform Diving 7 218.1 Wiese, Annie SO 43 1 mtr Diving 12 250.35 3 mtr Diving 6 283.4 Platform Diving 21 183.4 Quast, Carly JR 41 50 Free 14 22.64 672 100 Back 8 52.87 690 200 Back 19 1:57.72 605 Andrews, Claire JR 31 1 mtr Diving 25 225.9 3 mtr Diving 13 249.95 Platform Diving 10 208.25 Isola, Erin JR 28 1 mtr Diving 6 281.05 3 mtr Diving 21 236.95 Platform Diving 27 168.35 Stewart, Bayley SO 26 200 IM 27 2:00.93 610 100 Back 23 54.14 616 200 Back 6 1:54.1 704 Stone, Lindsay JR 25 500 Free 23 4:50.06 599 200 Free 55 1:53.32 375 1650 Free 7 16:23.93 606 Laporte, Madeli SO 23 500 Free 17 4:45.87 657 200 Free 37 1:50.14 527 1650 Free 13 16:36.67 550 Fry, Elizabeth FR 17 200 IM 37 2:02.14 572 100 Breast 19 1:02.25 597 200 Breast 16 2:15.17 584 Heller, Lauren SR 17 50 Free 35 23.1 591 200 Free 12 1:47.77 627 100 Free 23 50.22 599 Lanigan, Reilly SR 12 500 Free 45 5:01.08 418 1650 Free 15 16:45.00 510 200 Back 35 2:04.11 390 Grunhard, Caile JR 7 50 Free 45 23.55 505 100 Fly 18 53.12 678 200 Fly 25 2:01.12 552 Sheehan, Erin SR 6 200 IM 43 2:03.28 533 100 Fly 19 53.5 653 200 Free 41 1:50.64 504 Rentz, Katherin SR 6 200 IM 46 2:03.79 515 100 Fly 30 55.14 539 200 Fly 19 1:59.38 612 Nicholls, Sarah SO 6 200 IM 50 2:04.94 473 100 Breast 22 1:02.7 570 200 Breast 22 2:16.74 540 Wittmer, Rachel JR 2 200 IM 41 2:02.48 560 100 Fly 23 54.06 616 100 Free 38 50.94 535 Fore, Skylar JR 0 100 Fly 25 54.38 594 200 Free 27 1:48.95 579 100 Free 32 50.39 584 Winters, Sydney FR 0 200 IM 28 2:01.01 608 100 Back 30 54.96 565 200 Back 29 2:00.85 508

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Marsh, Alyssa SR 73 50 Free 8 22.3 731 100 Fly 4 51.82 766 100 Free 5 48.29 758 Lee, Easop SO 45 500 Free 14 4:47.21 639 400 IM 15 4:16.16 602 200 Fly 9 1:57.65 667 Dean, Constance JR 40 200 IM 20 1:59.78 645 400 IM 8 4:12.22 662 200 Breast 14 2:12.29 657 Pish, Melissa SO 28 50 Free 33 23.05 600 200 Free 8 1:46.87 662 100 Free 19 49.29 675 Watson, Aliyah FR 27 1 mtr Diving 35 197.4 3 mtr Diving 34 211.95 Platform Diving 3 267.65 Park, Seohyun FR 27 200 IM 31 2:01.36 597 100 Breast 14 1:01.33 650 200 Breast 13 2:12.05 663 Shuppert, Emma FR 25.5 50 Free 59 23.8 453 100 Back 4 52.34 721 200 Back 27 1:59.52 551 Winslow, Ellie JR 18 1 mtr Diving 21 229.6 3 mtr Diving 26 227.25 Platform Diving 13 201.2 Snyder, Sarah FR 17 50 Free 16 22.69 663 100 Fly 24 54.43 591 100 Free 20 49.81 633 Pullinger, Madd SO 17 1 mtr Diving 10 272.1 3 mtr Diving 28 225.5 Fitzpatrick, Li SR 16 1 mtr Diving 29 215.55 3 mtr Diving 11 260.15 Whitlow, Cabell SO 14 200 IM 42 2:02.84 548 400 IM 23 4:18.99 555 200 Fly 15 1:58.93 626 Scannell, Quinn JR 14 50 Free 36 23.14 584 200 Free 16 1:48.59 594 200 Back 22 1:58.34 587 Kampfer, Britta SR 14 500 Free 22 4:48.32 623 200 Free 34 1:49.83 541 1650 Free 16 16:46.37 503 Morris, Halle JR 12 50 Free 69 24.36 335 100 Breast 15 1:01.89 618 200 Breast 29 2:17.41 520 Hollander, Shay SO 11 50 Free 26 22.83 639 100 Back 17 53.06 679 200 Back 23 1:58.36 586 Jordan, Kylie SR 11 200 IM 38 2:02.25 568 100 Fly 16 53.4 660 200 Fly 33 2:01.78 528 Mullin, Kate FR 9 1 mtr Diving 17 238.85 3 mtr Diving 31 221.2 Callard, Lucy SO 7 500 Free 27 4:51.64 575 1650 Free 18 16:48.54 493 200 Fly 26 2:01.16 551 Lusk, Zoe SO 4 200 IM 25 2:00.85 613 400 IM 25 4:21.07 518 200 Breast 21 2:16.54 546 Peroni, Rachel SO 0 100 Fly 26 54.68 573 100 Back 33 55.35 540 200 Fly 36 2:02.2 512

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Carlson, Molly SR 92 1 mtr Diving 2 300.85 3 mtr Diving 1 340.0 Platform Diving 1 297.25 Bonniwell, Ayla SR 44 1 mtr Diving 11 270.75 3 mtr Diving 2 321.05 Kucheran, Nina SO 40 200 IM 40 2:02.36 564 100 Breast 9 1:00.68 687 200 Breast 9 2:10.19 709 Alnek, Kertu SO 29 50 Free 12 22.55 687 200 Free 18 1:47.27 646 100 Free 18 49.2 682 McDonald, Madel SO 26.5 50 Free 39 23.28 558 100 Back 14 53.42 658 200 Back 13 1:55.67 662 Fernandes, Arya SO 25 200 IM 36 2:02.04 575 100 Fly 11 52.83 697 200 Fly 17 1:58.86 629 Vanovermeiren, FR 20 200 IM 29 2:01.21 602 400 IM 9 4:10.36 690 200 Breast 25 2:16.6 544 Terebo, Emma JR 18 50 Free 25 22.78 648 100 Back 10 52.79 695 100 Free 24 50.56 569 Zortea, Ana JR 11.5 50 Free 19 22.59 680 100 Back 19 53.64 646 100 Free 27 50.13 606 Cohen, Madeline JR 7 50 Free 57 23.77 459 100 Back 18 53.44 657 200 Back 25 1:59.28 559 Womer, Hannah SO 6 200 IM 23 2:00.46 625 400 IM 21 4:18.05 571 200 Fly 31 2:01.46 540 Schendelaar-Kem SR 4 50 Free 55 23.67 480 100 Fly 21 53.76 636 200 Fly 37 2:02.55 499 Holmes, Stephan SO 4 1650 Free 21 16:53.29 468 Emary, Magdalen SO 3 500 Free 36 4:55.31 518 400 IM 28 4:22.3 495 1650 Free 22 16:53.91 465 Baker, Katherin SO 2 200 IM 52 2:05.61 447 100 Breast 28 1:03.42 524 200 Breast 23 2:17.03 532 Moynihan, Rebec JR 1 50 Free 24 22.88 630 200 Free 43 1:51.06 485 100 Free 25 50.07 611 Harris, Elizabe FR 0 500 Free 46 5:01.50 410 200 Free 39 1:50.31 519 100 Free 30 50.35 588 Carriger, Kile JR 0 400 IM 29 4:25.1 440 100 Breast 30 1:04.01 485 200 Breast 30 2:17.51 517 Hessinger, Hela SR 0 Platform Diving 33 114.35 Halmy, Dorothy SR 0 500 Free 38 4:56.75 494 100 Fly 35 56.11 463 200 Fly 30 2:01.35 544 Quaglieri, Tani FR 0 50 Free 43 23.42 531 100 Back 32 55.05 559 100 Free 43 51.32 499

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vereb, Joelle JR 58 50 Free 6 22.2 749 100 Fly 7 52.47 721 100 Free 16 49.15 686 Moravek, Teagan SO 44 1 mtr Diving 5 286.1 3 mtr Diving 15 248.0 Platform Diving 18 194.45 Travis, Brooke FR 35 500 Free 15 4:47.69 632 400 IM 22 4:18.85 558 1650 Free 9 16:27.47 591 Vos, Loulou SO 32 500 Free 19 4:46.79 645 200 Free 21 1:48.22 609 1650 Free 8 16:25.99 597 Shackelford, Sa FR 18 50 Free 28 22.87 632 200 Free 17 1:47.02 656 100 Free 17 49.14 687 Meilus, Emily JR 18 100 Back 24 54.31 606 200 Back 10 1:55.00 680 Miller, Morgan FR 14 500 Free 30 4:52.6 561 100 Fly 33 55.38 521 200 Fly 13 1:58.31 646 Larson, Abigail SO 13 50 Free 32 23.0 609 200 Free 38 1:50.27 521 100 Free 14 49.0 698 Purcell, Kayla SR 12 50 Free 40 23.3 554 100 Fly 15 53.11 679 100 Free 31 50.36 587 Scott, Erin SR 11 100 Breast 16 1:02.13 604 200 Breast 31 2:17.77 510 Thompson, Jenna FR 7 50 Free 70 24.51 306 100 Breast 18 1:02.23 598 200 Breast 34 2:19.97 440 Beattie, Jenna SR 6 500 Free 33 4:53.55 546 200 Free 44 1:51.22 477 1650 Free 19 16:49.21 489 Mroz, Izzi SO 6 1 mtr Diving 28 216.35 3 mtr Diving 19 242.45 Platform Diving 32 146.5 Ryan, Margarita SR 5 500 Free 41 4:58.72 460 100 Back 27 54.81 575 200 Back 20 1:57.92 599 Westwood, Regan JR 5 1 mtr Diving 30 211.0 3 mtr Diving 20 240.4 Platform Diving 31 147.3 Landon, Anna SO 4 50 Free 21 22.71 660 200 Free 49 1:52.28 426 100 Free 45 51.55 477 Smith, Julia FR 1 50 Free 54 23.66 482 100 Breast 24 1:03.36 528 200 Breast 35 2:20.00 439 Pouch, Rose FR 0 200 IM 54 2:05.87 437 100 Back 36 56.5 458 200 Back 38 2:06.46 302 Cameron, Bailli SR 0 50 Free 75 29.64 0 100 Breast 27 1:03.15 542 200 Breast 27 2:16.96 534 Ryan, Sophia FR 0 500 Free 44 5:01.02 419 100 Back 42 58.09 339 200 Back 31 2:01.18 496 Slayton, Alexan SO 0 50 Free 49 23.58 498 100 Back 26 54.61 587 100 Free 49 52.61 370

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hidalgo, Cami JR 85 1 mtr Diving 1 313.1 3 mtr Diving 5 309.3 Platform Diving 2 270.45 Ilgenfritz, Emi SR 29 500 Free 11 4:45.51 662 200 Free 28 1:49.07 574 1650 Free 14 16:44.28 514 Doi, Carly SR 27 1 mtr Diving 20 234.3 3 mtr Diving 18 244.0 Platform Diving 12 202.15 Hepler, Kristen SR 26 200 IM 24 2:00.94 610 400 IM 14 4:15.58 611 200 Breast 15 2:13.25 633 Lee, Caroline SR 21.5 50 Free 44 23.44 527 100 Back 14 53.42 658 200 Back 17 1:56.35 643 Johnson, Morgan SO 15 500 Free 29 4:52.19 567 200 Free 47 1:51.9 444 1650 Free 12 16:34.91 558 Hadd, Madeleine SO 9 500 Free 34 4:54.36 533 200 Free 50 1:52.53 413 1650 Free 17 16:47.02 500 Paschal, Alexan JR 7 50 Free 51 23.61 492 100 Back 22 54.01 624 200 Back 21 1:58.27 589 Switzer, Brooke FR 5 500 Free 31 4:52.96 555 200 Free 20 1:48.19 610 100 Free 41 51.27 504 Wallace, Lindsa SR 5 500 Free 35 4:54.56 530 200 Free 36 1:50.09 529 1650 Free 20 16:52.31 473 Williams, Nicol SO 5 200 IM 49 2:04.86 476 100 Breast 20 1:02.41 588 200 Breast 32 2:18.51 487 Campbell, Mcken FR 3 500 Free 37 4:55.54 514 400 IM 24 4:20.29 532 200 Fly 23 2:00.35 579 Dekshenieks, Ke SO 2 1 mtr Diving 40 172.6 3 mtr Diving 27 227.2 Platform Diving 23 178.95 Miller, Chloe SR 0 100 Fly 32 55.23 533 100 Back 34 55.52 528 200 Fly 32 2:01.47 539 Mauldin, Grace JR 0 50 Free 47 23.56 503 100 Back 28 54.82 574 200 Back 30 2:01.00 502 Davis, Kyrsten FR 0 50 Free 65 24.14 381 200 Free 33 1:49.72 546 Shuford, Julia SR 0 400 IM 34 4:27.95 382 100 Breast 33 1:05.41 388 200 Breast 28 2:17.14 529 Gohr, Paige JR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 184.3 3 mtr Diving 41 169.1 Platform Diving 30 151.9 Woodruff, Carme FR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 202.75 3 mtr Diving 40 183.65 Platform Diving 25 175.1 Macgregor, Catr SR 0 200 IM 26 2:00.91 611 100 Breast 25 1:02.98 553 200 Breast 39 2:20.98 407

Pitt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Read, Amy SO 46 1 mtr Diving 14 245.1 3 mtr Diving 17 245.75 Platform Diving 6 223.6 Daigneault, Val SR 39 200 IM 11 1:58.33 688 100 Back 16 53.44 657 200 Back 15 1:56.28 645 Shaffer, Madely SR 34 500 Free 20 4:47.01 642 200 Free 15 1:47.98 618 200 Fly 10 1:57.81 662 Buchwald, Seren SO 24 1 mtr Diving 27 217.4 3 mtr Diving 16 247.0 Platform Diving 14 199.4 Jones, Krista SR 20 1 mtr Diving 33 202.5 3 mtr Diving 36 202.6 Platform Diving 9 208.4 Giamber, Sarah SR 10 500 Free 31 4:52.96 555 400 IM 17 4:15.61 611 1650 Free 24 16:55.89 455 Elliott, Dakota SO 7 500 Free 28 4:51.79 573 200 Free 35 1:49.98 534 200 Fly 18 1:58.95 626 Nalls, Madison SO 6.5 500 Free 24 4:50.08 598 200 Free 19 1:47.81 625 100 Free 28 50.17 603 Anderson, Daisy FR 5 200 IM 47 2:04.00 507 400 IM 20 4:17.8 575 200 Fly 29 2:01.24 548 Fuhrmann, Kate FR 2 50 Free 26 22.83 639 100 Breast 23 1:02.72 569 100 Free 35 50.61 565 Menahem, Shahar JR 1 200 IM 44 2:03.39 529 400 IM 27 4:21.1 518 200 Back 24 2:00.36 524 Hendrix, Jacque SR 0 100 Fly 35 56.11 463 100 Breast 35 1:06.4 320 200 Fly 39 2:04.33 429 Lynch, Kathleen JR 0 100 Fly 38 56.72 412 100 Back 36 56.5 458 200 Back 32 2:02.4 453 Wilson, Emma 0 50 Free 57 23.77 459 100 Back 44 59.71 228 100 Free 57 54.28 219 Swantek, Kailyn JR 0 50 Free 37 23.19 575 100 Fly 40 59.47 201 100 Free 44 51.54 477 Detwiler, Tatum FR 0 50 Free 56 23.72 470 100 Breast 26 1:03.02 550 200 Breast 36 2:20.26 431 Conley, Alyssa SO 0 50 Free 67 24.16 377 200 Free 59 1:55.53 271 100 Free 48 52.44 387 Schmele, Barbar SR 0 200 IM 51 2:05.25 461 400 IM 29 4:25.1 440 200 Back 33 2:02.73 441 Kelly, Lauren SO 0 500 Free 48 5:03.44 375 200 Free 51 1:52.64 408 200 Back 39 2:07.07 280 Graham, Kayla FR 0 200 IM 45 2:03.78 515 100 Fly 29 55.09 543 200 Fly 40 2:05.42 384 Forbes, Camryn JR 0 200 IM 53 2:05.63 446 100 Back 35 55.7 516 200 Back 26 1:59.42 554

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mason, Zorryonn SO 40 200 IM 12 1:59.22 662 100 Breast 11 1:01.03 667 200 Breast 17 2:12.4 654 Creed, Jessie FR 27 1 mtr Diving 22 229.0 3 mtr Diving 14 249.35 Platform Diving 16 196.0 Vallee, Mia FR 22 1 mtr Diving 9 272.55 3 mtr Diving 23 235.4 Haffety, Millie SO 14 1 mtr Diving 13 246.1 3 mtr Diving 29 223.75 Skellett, Alain JR 13 100 Fly 31 55.17 537 100 Back 31 54.97 565 200 Back 14 1:56.21 647 McGinnis, Grace SO 0 500 Free 51 5:10.16 259 200 Free 58 1:55.44 275 100 Free 51 52.89 343 Traba, Isabel FR 0 200 IM 55 2:06.09 428 400 IM 33 4:27.76 386 200 Fly 34 2:01.94 522 Viguier, Manon SR 0 50 Free 60 23.81 451 200 Free 40 1:50.50 511 100 Free 40 51.14 516 McGinnis, Clair SR 0 500 Free 39 4:57.35 483 200 Free 52 1:52.68 406 1650 Free 25 17:10.69 376 Knapp, Sydney JR 0 50 Free 38 23.27 560 200 Free 30 1:49.23 567 100 Free 37 50.76 551 Otava, Aino FR 0 50 Free 73 24.85 243 100 Free 55 53.34 300 San Nicolas Mar JR 0 50 Free 48 23.57 501 200 Free 29 1:49.21 568 100 Free 35 50.61 565 Sensibaugh, Cha JR 0 200 IM 56 2:06.44 415 400 IM 35 4:29.36 353 200 Fly 42 2:06.28 350 Forsythe, Una FR 0 200 IM 61 2:10.87 248 400 IM 36 4:35.23 238 200 Fly 43 2:07.33 309 Weissman, Emily SO 0 500 Free 52 5:13.39 210 200 Free 60 2:00.75 99 1650 Free 26 17:17.44 339 Todorovic, Andr FR 0 400 IM 31 4:25.44 434 200 Back 28 2:00.82 509 200 Breast 33 2:18.76 479 Lauther, Madeli SO 0 50 Free 72 24.6 288 100 Fly 39 57.09 381 200 Fly 44 2:09.99 215 Sowell, Nicole FR 0 500 Free 49 5:04.50 356 200 Free 54 1:53.23 379 100 Free 52 52.91 341

BC